Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Prediction
DUBC
35%
Chance of Winning
DEV
65%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket
Facts:
- If the Desert Vipers win against Dubai Capitals, they will have recorded the best ever start to an International League T20 season with 5 wins in their first give games.
- Dubai Capitals’ Shai Hope is the only player to have crossed the 200-run mark in the season so far with his closest competitor 50 runs behind.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
There couldn’t have been a bigger mismatch in the fixtures at the moment in the ILT20 with Desert Vipers going up against the Dubai Capitals. The Vipers are on an all-conquering run that has seen them top the table with 8 points in 4 games and a humongous net run rate of +1.217. They look in great touch and only a monumental collapse will see them fall off the play-off spots.
The Dubai Capitals’ journey has surprised nearly everyone this season. They started the campaign with a close-fought win over defending champions, MI Emirates, but since then have lost three games to find themselves at the bottom of the barrel. Their task couldn’t have got any tougher with the Vipers up next in the group stage.
- Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 65%
- Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 35%
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The Desert Vipers have been sensational with the bat so far, not losing more than 5 wickets in any match in the four games they have played. The Dubai Capitals, too, despite their results have been impressive with the bat, losing an average of 6.5 wickets per match. We’re backing odds of 1.96 on Parimatch for the match to see fewer than 12.5 wickets in the game.
The Desert Vipers batters won’t be fearing anyone this season. They average over 169 runs per 20 overs despite chasing thrice and setting the target only once. We’re expecting them to give the Capitals a hiding and are backing them to score more than 170 runs.
Match Prediction Best Odds
More than 24.5 fours to be hit in the match
Title: Fewer than 12.5 wickets to fall in the match
Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction
The pitch in Dubai has not favoured teams batting first or second with three wins in five for the team that fielded first. However, in the previous two seasons, teams that chase have been more successful at the venue. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to send their opposition in to bat.
Weather Report
The mercury is forecast to indicate temperature around 21 degrees celsius during the match hours. There’s no chance of rain so fans are likely to witness a complete game that will be played in windy conditions.
Desert Vipers News & Player List
Desert Vipers Player List
Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
Predicted Playing XI
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Alex Hales
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Batter
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Dan Lawrence
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Batter
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Fakhar Zaman
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Batter
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Sam Curran
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Allrounder
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Sherfane Rutherford
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Allrounder
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Tanish Suri
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Wicketkeeper
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Luke Wood
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Bowler
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Wanindu Hasaranga
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Bowler
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Lockie Ferguson
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Bowler
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Nathan Sowter
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Bowler
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Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers have a 100% record in the tournament so far with 4 wins in as many matches. They have beaten the defending champions MI Emirates while doing the double over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and also shrugging off the challenge posed by Gulf Giants so far.
Dubai Capitals News & Player List
Dubai Capitals Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer
Predicted Playing XI
Shai HopeWicketkeeperBen DunkBatterBrandon McMullenAllrounderSikandar RazaAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounderScott KuggeleijnAllrounder
|
Farhan Khan
|
Allrounder
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals started the campaign with a victory over defending champions MI Emirates, but it has gone all downhill for them since then. Losses to the Emirates, Sharjah Warriorz, and Gulf Giants in their next three games have condemned them to the last place in the table.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head
Desert Vipers won the first two matches they played against Dubai Capitals in the inaugural season of the tournament. The following season, however, the Capitals won both their games en route to the final.
Head to Head
Desert Vipers: 2
Dubai Capitals: 2
Draw: 0
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds
Both teams to excel with their opening partnership
Despite their contrasting results in the campaign, both Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals have performed well for the opening wicket. The Vipers have put together 134 runs for the opening wicket in their four games while the Capitals have scored 137 in their matches. With an average of over 30 for both teams, we’re backing odds of 1.86 on Parimatch for the Vipers to score more than 20.5 runs and the Capitals to put together over 18.5 runs for their opening partnerships.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Dubai International Cricket, null
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman
Desert Vipers opener Alex Hales has scored 112 runs in three matches played in Dubai. The 36-year-old has progressively improved in the tournament with scores of 10, 20, 34, and 58. We’re expecting him to build on his performances and punish the Capitals bowlers at their home ground.
Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman
The tournament’s leading run scorer, Shai Hope, is our pick to be the team’s best batsman so far this season. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman comes into the match averaging over 68 and amassing 205 runs so far in four games. He is the only centurion this campaign and we’re backing him to go big against the mighty Vipers.
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Lockie Ferguson to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Lockie Ferguson was rested in the last match after taking 6 wickets in his first three games. We’re expecting the Kiwi pacer to come straight back into the team and trouble the Dubai Capitals batsmen. The Vipers will be counting on their leading wicket-taker to help himself to a couple of wickets.
Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Gulbadin Naib is the Dubai Capitals’ highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 6 wickets in four games. His stint at Sharjah has been poor so far with no wickets in two games, but he’ll be eager to be among the wickets in Dubai, the venue where he picked three wickets in the opening match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Desert Vipers to Win - 1.48 (Parimatch)
- Dubai Capitals to Win - 2.42 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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