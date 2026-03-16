Facts: The only team that the Desert Vipers haven’t defeated this season is Dubai Capitals.

The Dubai Capitals have registered four wins in a row against the Vipers in International League T20.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

The Desert Vipers lost their way towards the end of the tournament and stuttered to the finish line after making a stellar start to the season. They won six of their first seven matches to reach the top of the table and even two losses in their last three games could not move them from the top. The only team they haven’t beaten this season is last season’s finalists, Dubai Capitals.

Dubai Capitals won their last two games of the group stage to propel themselves to second spot in the league. They now have two chances of qualifying for the final. They were languishing near the bottom of the table after just one win in their first four games. Since then, however, they won six matches including two wins over the Vipers to finish second in the table.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 41%

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 59%

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been very inconsistent this season with some matches seeing batters excel while others have been bowlers cut through the batting like a hot knife on butter. We are unable to predict if it will be a day for the batters or the bowlers. However, one thing that we are confident of is both teams performing well in the powerplay overs.

The Vipers average just under 45 runs in the first six overs while losing around 1.6 wickets on an average. The Capitals, meanwhile, have fared better by around 2 runs, but where they excel is saving wickets. They average around 1 wicket lost in the powerplay and we are backing them to not lose more against the Vipers. With their approach to the field restrictions, we are backing the Capitals to have a better powerplay than their opponents.

We are also backing the tournament’s leading run scorer Shai Hope to go big in the match. His opening partner has changed across the season, but the West Indies big-hitter has performed consistently throughout the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dubai Capitals to have the better opening partnership 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Capitals to have the better result in the first 6 overs 1.85 Bet on Batery Any Desert Vipers batter to score a 50 1.55 Bet on Batery

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 13 games in the season so far. Teams have been able to defend their target on just four occasions so far. Captains prefer to bowl first on the wicket and we’re expecting that trend to continue.

Weather Report

There’s no rain expected in Sharjah on Monday, 3rd February, but the players are in for a windy evening. The temperature is forecast to be around 20 degrees celsius during match hours of the final group stage game of the season.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Max Holden Allrounder Azam Khan Wicketkeeper Dhruv Parashar Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler David Payne Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers started the tournament with four wins in a row. However, since then, they have won three and lost as many games.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Shai HopeWicketkeeperDavid WarnerBatterSam BillingsBatterAdam RossingtonAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounderDushmantha ChameeraAllrounder

Farhan Khan Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

The Capitals have won five of their last six games to finish second in the table. In the group stage, they won six times to get 12 points in ten matches.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

The Dubai franchise extended their lead over the Desert Vipers to 4-2 with a win in the last group stage match of the season. The Capitals have won the last four games between the two sides after losing the first two in the inaugural season.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 2

Dubai Capitals: 4

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

The Vipers openers to be second best in the match against Dubai Capitals

The Dubai Capitals have the best opening partnership record in this season. Despite the rotation between Adam Rossington, David Warner, Shai Hope, and Ben Dunk, the Dubai franchise has excelled at the top of the order. They average over 40 runs for the opening stand in the ten games they have played this season. While the Desert Vipers average a respectable 33.67 runs for the first wicket, they have managed scores of just 15 and 8 against the Capitals. We are tempted by odds of 2.00 on Batery for the Dubai Capitals’ openers to outperform the Desert Vipers’ opening pair.

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

The form of the team has replicated Alex Hales’ form. The opening batter hasn’t played well in the last three games, which has seen the Vipers lose twice. The Englishman is the team’s top scorer with 286 runs in ten innings and will be key to the Vipers’ hopes of winning the title this season.

Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

The highest run scorer of the season is our pick to be the best batter from the match. In the absence of David Warner in the previous game, who was nursing a back injury, Hope stepped up once again. The West Indies batter has now scored 467 runs in 10 games at an average of over 66.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga returned empty handed in the last match as the Dubai Capitals chased the target down with 9 wickets in hand. The Vipers pacer has taken 11 wickets in just 8 innings and will be looking to break his duck against the Capitals in the qualifier.

Dushmantha Chameera to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been the team’s highest wicket taker this season with 11 wickets in 7 games. He returned with figures of 3/30 in the only match he played in Sharjah in this campaign. We are backing him to be on top of his game once again when the Vipers come calling.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Dubai Capitals Desert Vipers to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals to Win - 1.67 (Parimatch) The Desert Vipers have already lost twice to Dubai Capitals this season. The two teams are the two losing finalists from the previous two seasons, something they will be eager to change. We are backing the team in form, Dubai Capitals, to beat the Vipers once again this season. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





