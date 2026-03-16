Facts: Dubai Capitals handed Desert Vipers their first loss of the season after the league leaders had won four games in a row.

Dubai Capitals have finished fourth in the group stage in each of their previous two campaigns in the International League T20.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

The Desert Vipers have been the best team in the league so far, having won seven of their nine games. One of the two losses they suffered this season was against the Dubai Capitals in Dubai. While the result of the match won’t affect their position, they will want to get their revenge.

The return of captain Sam Billings and opener David Warner from the Big Bash League has been a shot in the arm of the Dubai Capitals, who have now sealed qualification to the playoff stages. With the win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, they not only propelled themselves into the top 4, but also gave themselves a chance of finishing second in the table.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 57%

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 43%

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Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a batsman’s dream in the 6 games it has hosted this season. All of the innings have seen scores above 150 and an average score of over 171 runs. We are expecting the trend to continue when the Vipers and Capitals lock horns and the match to see an aggregate score of over 323.5 runs, a prediction on which Parimatch is offering odds of 2.06.

David Warner is our man to watch out for from the game. He joined the team straight after his exploits with the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, where he finished as the second highest run scorer. The Aussie veteran didn’t take much time to settle back in with the Dubai Capitals, scoring an unbeaten 93 against the Knight Riders. We are backing him to go big once again.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

All six games that the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted this season has seen teams successfully chase the targets down. It is a pretty straightforward call for the captains to send the opposition to bat first and we’re expecting the team that wins the toss in Sharjah to do just that.

Weather Report

There’s no rain expected in Sharjah on Monday, 3rd February, but the players are in for a windy evening. The temperature is forecast to be around 20 degrees celsius during match hours of the final group stage game of the season.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Max Holden Allrounder Azam Khan Wicketkeeper Dhruv Parashar Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Khuzaima Tanveer Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers got back to winning ways against the Gulf Giants after being handed a loss by MI Emirates. Prior to these two recent games, they had lost only once in 7 matches.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Shai HopeWicketkeeperDavid WarnerBatterSam BillingsBatterSikandar RazaAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounderDushmantha ChameeraAllrounder

Farhan Khan Bowler Haider Ali Bowler Qais Ahmed Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals started the tournament poorly with just one win in their first four matches. Since then, however, they have won four of their last five and could finish just behind the Vipers in the table.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in alternating seasons. The inaugural season saw the Vipers win both their games against the Capitals while the Dubai franchise levelled the head-to-head record with two wins in the previous season. This season, however, Dubai Capitals have already defeated Desert Vipers to make it three wins in a row against their opponents.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 2

Dubai Capitals: 3

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to have the better opening partnership in the match

The return of David Warner will certainly be a boost for the Capitals, who can now play their preferred opening pair of the Aussie and Shai Hope. The team has averaged nearly 40 runs for the first wicket in their 9 games this season. In contrast, the Vipers have lost steam off late and managed opening stands of just 24, 9, and 18 in their last three games. The Capitals, barring two matches, have posted 25 or more runs in each game for the first wicket and hence, we’re backing them to outperform the Desert Vipers’ opening pair.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.826 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

Englishman Alex Hales failed in the last two games, but scored an unbeaten 77 in the team’s only match in Sharjah. The 36-year-old has been the Vipers’ most prolific batter so far this season with 268 runs in 9 matches. We’re backing him to come good in Sharjah’s batting-friendly conditions.

David Warner to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

Even at 38 years of age, David Warner continues surprising us all. The opening batter stayed till the end, scoring 93, despite making the long journey from Australia to the UAE just a couple of days back. With a chance to go up to second in the league, we are backing Warner to deliver once again in this high stakes match.

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Despite playing just 7 games this season, Sri Lankan allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been the team’s most prolific bowler. The 27-year-old has taken 11 wickets so far with 3 of them coming in the team’s most recent game. He’ll have to be on top of his game to stop the resurgent Dubai Capitals batting unit.

Dushmantha Chameera to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been the team’s highest wicket taker this season with 11 wickets in 7 games. He returned with figures of 3/30 in the only match he played in Sharjah in this campaign. We are backing him to be on top of his game once again when the Vipers come calling.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Desert Vipers Desert Vipers to Win - 1.74 (Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals to Win - 2.06 (Parimatch) Motivation could be a big factor in this match with the Desert Vipers assured of top spot irrespective of the result while the Dubai Capitals can finish second in the table with a win, a position that seemed unreachable till just one match ago. We are going against the bookmakers and are backing the Capitals to be more aggressive in their approach to hand the Vipers another loss. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





