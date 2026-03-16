DEV (Desert Vipers) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction DEV 59 % Chance of Winning GULF 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 A repeat of the season 1 final sees Desert Vipers take on Gulf Giants with a win guaranteeing top spot for them. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 29th January at 8:00 PM.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

The Vipers have suffered a bit of a slip in the later stages of the tournament after winning their first four matches. In their last four games, they have won two and lost as many games. While their qualification is confirmed, they can seal top spot with a win over Gulf Giants.

The Gulf Giants, on the other hand, have had a polar opposite season so far. They won just one game in their first five matches, but have put themselves in contention for the next stage with back-to-back wins. They, however, have the acid test in front of them with the league leaders up next.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 59%

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 41%

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Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Desert Vipers may not have been able to excel with the ball, but with the bat, they are a different kettle of fish. Three of their batsmen feature in the top 6 run scorers this season. Gulf Giants were notoriously low scorers in the initial stages, but have posted more than 150 runs in each of their last three matches. We are backing odds of 2.00 on Parimatch for the match to see an aggregate score of over 320.5 runs.

Tom Alsop has been a revelation since coming into the Gulf Giants’ set-up. The opening batter averages nearly 60, having scored 117 runs in his last two games. We are backing him to go big and find odds of 1.85 for him to score more than 18.5 runs on Parimatch very tempting.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gulf Giants to have a better opening partnership 1.93 Bet on Parimatch Jordan Cox to score over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch James Vince to score fewer than 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won only thrice in 9 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium so far this season. We are backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and try to restrict the opponents to an achievable target.

Weather Report

Players are in for a windy evening in Dubai. There’s no chance of rain, however, and with the temperature in the early twenties, the teams have the ideal weather to play their best cricket.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Sherfane Rutherford Allrounder Tanish Suri Wicketkeeper Dhruv Parashar Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler David Payne Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

A blip in the season has seen Desert Vipers yet to confirm top spot. They have won 6 out of their 8 league games so far and need a draw or a win to finish top of the pile.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Tom Alsop

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Tom Alsop Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Tom Curran Allrounder Daniel Worrall Bowler Dominic Drakes Allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Back-to-back wins for the Gulf Giants has put them in contention for the playoff spots. Having won just three matches in 7 games, they will need to win their remaining games to go through.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

The Gulf Giants had a 3-1 record over Desert Vipers in the first season, having won the crucial final as well. The Desert Vipers, however, have taken the lead with three wins in a row including a 6-wicket victory this season.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 4

Gulf Giants: 3

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership than Gulf Giants

The league leaders were abysmal in their most recent match versus the MI Emirates, getting all out for just 74 runs while losing 5 wickets in the powerplay. The Vipers average nearly 40 runs for the first wicket - the highest among all sides in the league this season. The Gulf Giants, in contrast, average less than half at 15.6 runs per inning for the opening pair. Only thrice in seven games have they reached the double digit mark. Hence, we’re backing the Vipers despite a howler in the last game.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

Despite being only the third highest run scorer for Desert Vipers this season, Fakhar Zaman is our pick to be the team’s best batter against Gulf Giants. The Pakistan batsman has scored two fifties in the tournament, both of which have come in Dubai and hence, we are backing him to go big in their penultimate group match of the season.

Tom Alsop to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

29-year-old English batsman Tom Alsop has top scored for Gulf Giants in their last two wins with 117 runs. He has only played three games for the team, but his performances have given the Giants a renewed sense of belief as they aim to qualify for the playoff stage.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is the Vipers’ leading wicket-taker with 11 dismissals in 7 games. He has taken a wicket in each match and the last time he played in Dubai, he returned with figures of 4/24. We’re backing him to cause panic among the Giants batsmen with his pace.

Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

With 10 wickets in seven games, Mark Adair is the Giants’ leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The Irishman is the only player to have bowled two maidens this season. The 28-year-old took two wickets the last time the two sides faced each other.