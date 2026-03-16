DEV (Desert Vipers) vs GULF (Gulf Giants) Match Prediction
DEV
59%
Chance of Winning
GULF
41%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The two teams contested the final in the inaugural season of the International League T20.
- Fifth-placed Gulf Giants finished in the top 2 in each of the previous two editions of the tournament.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning
The Vipers have suffered a bit of a slip in the later stages of the tournament after winning their first four matches. In their last four games, they have won two and lost as many games. While their qualification is confirmed, they can seal top spot with a win over Gulf Giants.
The Gulf Giants, on the other hand, have had a polar opposite season so far. They won just one game in their first five matches, but have put themselves in contention for the next stage with back-to-back wins. They, however, have the acid test in front of them with the league leaders up next.
- Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 59%
- Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 41%
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Desert Vipers may not have been able to excel with the ball, but with the bat, they are a different kettle of fish. Three of their batsmen feature in the top 6 run scorers this season. Gulf Giants were notoriously low scorers in the initial stages, but have posted more than 150 runs in each of their last three matches. We are backing odds of 2.00 on Parimatch for the match to see an aggregate score of over 320.5 runs.
Tom Alsop has been a revelation since coming into the Gulf Giants’ set-up. The opening batter averages nearly 60, having scored 117 runs in his last two games. We are backing him to go big and find odds of 1.85 for him to score more than 18.5 runs on Parimatch very tempting.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gulf Giants to have a better opening partnership
Jordan Cox to score over 17.5 runs
James Vince to score fewer than 22.5 runs
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction
Teams batting first have won only thrice in 9 matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium so far this season. We are backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and try to restrict the opponents to an achievable target.
Weather Report
Players are in for a windy evening in Dubai. There’s no chance of rain, however, and with the temperature in the early twenties, the teams have the ideal weather to play their best cricket.
Desert Vipers News & Player List
Desert Vipers Player List
Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
Allrounder
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Allrounder
|
Tanish Suri
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Dhruv Parashar
|
Allrounder
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Desert Vipers Team Form
A blip in the season has seen Desert Vipers yet to confirm top spot. They have won 6 out of their 8 league games so far and need a draw or a win to finish top of the pile.
Gulf Giants News & Player List
Gulf Giants Player List
James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Tom Alsop
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Gerhard Erasmus
|
Allrounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Allrounder
|
Tom Curran
|
Allrounder
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
|
Dominic Drakes
|
Allrounder
|
Aayan Afzal Khan
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Gulf Giants Team Form
Back-to-back wins for the Gulf Giants has put them in contention for the playoff spots. Having won just three matches in 7 games, they will need to win their remaining games to go through.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Head to Head
The Gulf Giants had a 3-1 record over Desert Vipers in the first season, having won the crucial final as well. The Desert Vipers, however, have taken the lead with three wins in a row including a 6-wicket victory this season.
Head to Head
Desert Vipers: 4
Gulf Giants: 3
Draw: 0
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds
Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership than Gulf Giants
The league leaders were abysmal in their most recent match versus the MI Emirates, getting all out for just 74 runs while losing 5 wickets in the powerplay. The Vipers average nearly 40 runs for the first wicket - the highest among all sides in the league this season. The Gulf Giants, in contrast, average less than half at 15.6 runs per inning for the opening pair. Only thrice in seven games have they reached the double digit mark. Hence, we’re backing the Vipers despite a howler in the last game.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman
Despite being only the third highest run scorer for Desert Vipers this season, Fakhar Zaman is our pick to be the team’s best batter against Gulf Giants. The Pakistan batsman has scored two fifties in the tournament, both of which have come in Dubai and hence, we are backing him to go big in their penultimate group match of the season.
Tom Alsop to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman
29-year-old English batsman Tom Alsop has top scored for Gulf Giants in their last two wins with 117 runs. He has only played three games for the team, but his performances have given the Giants a renewed sense of belief as they aim to qualify for the playoff stage.
Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers
Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir is the Vipers’ leading wicket-taker with 11 dismissals in 7 games. He has taken a wicket in each match and the last time he played in Dubai, he returned with figures of 4/24. We’re backing him to cause panic among the Giants batsmen with his pace.
Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler
With 10 wickets in seven games, Mark Adair is the Giants’ leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The Irishman is the only player to have bowled two maidens this season. The 28-year-old took two wickets the last time the two sides faced each other.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Desert Vipers to Win - 1.68 (Parimatch)
- Gulf Giants to Win - 2.18 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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