DEV (Desert Vipers) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction DEV 43 % Chance of Winning EMI 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Defending champions MI Emirates face last season’s fifth-placed team Desert Vipers in their third game of the International League T20 in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled to be played on 16th January from 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

The Desert Vipers have started the tournament in brilliant fashion, winning their first two games. They look a completely different outfit to the one that finished second from bottom last season. They beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening match before getting the better of Gulf Giants in Dubai.

MI Emirates suffered a surprise last ball defeat in the opening match against Dubai Capitals. The reigning holders of the International League T20 trophy showed their calibre in the very next match, by defeating the Capitals in Abu Dhabi. They will look to claim top spot in the table with a win over the surprise leaders, Desert Vipers.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 43%

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 57%

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Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been more favourable to bowlers in the initial three games. The venue has seen a total of 42 dismissals with scores above 140 seen in just one game. We are backing odds of over 1.88 on Parimatch for more than 13.5 wickets to fall in the match.

With the way the pitch has behaved, we are backing the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Fazalhaq Farooqui, to help himself to a few wickets. The Afghanistan pacer returned with figures of 5/16 in the only match he has played in Dubai.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kusal Perera to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Muhammad Waseem to score under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Out of the three matches played in Dubai, teams batting second have won on two occasions. The only team to fail to successfully chase the target down at the venue was MI Emirates in the opening when they fell short by a solitary run. We expect the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and know the target to chase.

Weather Report

The mercury is set to stay in the early 20s during the match hours. While there is no rain expected, the wind is expected to pick up speed as the match progresses.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Sherfane Rutherford Allrounder Tanish Suri Wicketkeeper Luke Wood Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Ali Naseer Allrounder Lockie Ferguson Allrounder

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers seem to have left the ghost of last season behind and enter the tournament in great spirits. They have won their first two games and look full of confidence.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates played two matches against Dubai Capitals to begin the defence of their title. They lost the first game by just 1 run before registering a 26-run in their next match.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other four times in the history of the International League T20 and are tied 2-2 in the head-to-head. The Desert Vipers have won their first matches against MI Emirates in both seasons while the Emirates have got their revenge in the next match in both the campaigns.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 2

MI Emirates: 2

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to get the better off MI Emirates in the powerplay overs

The MI Emirates have lost six wickets in the powerplay in just two matches so far this season. The opening match saw them lose four wickets and put up just 34 runs on the board. They performed better in the second game, but still lost two batters. While the Vipers have been more conservative with their approach with the bat, they have lost just three wickets under field restrictions. They will look to capitalise on the defending champions’ knack to lose wickets in the initial overs.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.838 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

The Vipers’ opening batsman is yet to get going in the tournament, having scored 7 and 23 in two games. In the last match, Fakhar Zaman started well, hitting a six and finding the boundary thrice before getting out. He has shown glimpses of his talent and it is only a matter of time before he punishes the opposition.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

The team captain has scored fifties in both the matches that the team has played this season to emerge as his team’s leading run scorer. He started the campaign with a knock of 61 runs in an unsuccessful chase against the Dubai Capitals before scoring 59 against the same opponent two days later.

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Fresh off his exploits in the Big Bash League, Lockie Ferguson joined the Desert Vipers camp just in time to play their opening games. He has taken 4 wickets in two matches with three of them coming in Dubai, the venue of the match against the Emirates.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

The tournament’s top wicket-taker has to be everyone’s pick to be the best bowler in the match, not just for his own team. In just two matches, Fazalhaq Farooqui has taken 7 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul in the season opener in Dubai.