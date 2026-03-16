DEV (Desert Vipers) vs EMI (MI Emirates) Match Prediction
DEV
43%
Chance of Winning
EMI
57%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Muhammad Waseem holds the record for the highest runs scored - 86 - by an individual in a single match in games involving the Vipers and the Emirates.
- Fazalhaq Farooqui is the only bowler to take a 4-wicket haul in the four games between the two sides.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning
The Desert Vipers have started the tournament in brilliant fashion, winning their first two games. They look a completely different outfit to the one that finished second from bottom last season. They beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their opening match before getting the better of Gulf Giants in Dubai.
MI Emirates suffered a surprise last ball defeat in the opening match against Dubai Capitals. The reigning holders of the International League T20 trophy showed their calibre in the very next match, by defeating the Capitals in Abu Dhabi. They will look to claim top spot in the table with a win over the surprise leaders, Desert Vipers.
- Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 43%
- MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 57%
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has been more favourable to bowlers in the initial three games. The venue has seen a total of 42 dismissals with scores above 140 seen in just one game. We are backing odds of over 1.88 on Parimatch for more than 13.5 wickets to fall in the match.
With the way the pitch has behaved, we are backing the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Fazalhaq Farooqui, to help himself to a few wickets. The Afghanistan pacer returned with figures of 5/16 in the only match he has played in Dubai.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kusal Perera to score over 20.5 runs
Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership
Muhammad Waseem to score under 18.5
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction
Out of the three matches played in Dubai, teams batting second have won on two occasions. The only team to fail to successfully chase the target down at the venue was MI Emirates in the opening when they fell short by a solitary run. We expect the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and know the target to chase.
Weather Report
The mercury is set to stay in the early 20s during the match hours. While there is no rain expected, the wind is expected to pick up speed as the match progresses.
Desert Vipers News & Player List
Desert Vipers Player List
Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
Allrounder
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Allrounder
|
Tanish Suri
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Ali Naseer
|
Allrounder
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Allrounder
Desert Vipers Team Form
Desert Vipers seem to have left the ghost of last season behind and enter the tournament in great spirits. They have won their first two games and look full of confidence.
MI Emirates News & Player List
MI Emirates Player List
Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Allrounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Allrounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
MI Emirates played two matches against Dubai Capitals to begin the defence of their title. They lost the first game by just 1 run before registering a 26-run in their next match.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Head to Head
The two teams have faced each other four times in the history of the International League T20 and are tied 2-2 in the head-to-head. The Desert Vipers have won their first matches against MI Emirates in both seasons while the Emirates have got their revenge in the next match in both the campaigns.
Head to Head
Desert Vipers: 2
MI Emirates: 2
Draw: 0
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Betting Odds
Desert Vipers to get the better off MI Emirates in the powerplay overs
The MI Emirates have lost six wickets in the powerplay in just two matches so far this season. The opening match saw them lose four wickets and put up just 34 runs on the board. They performed better in the second game, but still lost two batters. While the Vipers have been more conservative with their approach with the bat, they have lost just three wickets under field restrictions. They will look to capitalise on the defending champions’ knack to lose wickets in the initial overs.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Batters
Fakhar Zaman to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman
The Vipers’ opening batsman is yet to get going in the tournament, having scored 7 and 23 in two games. In the last match, Fakhar Zaman started well, hitting a six and finding the boundary thrice before getting out. He has shown glimpses of his talent and it is only a matter of time before he punishes the opposition.
Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates’ top batsman
The team captain has scored fifties in both the matches that the team has played this season to emerge as his team’s leading run scorer. He started the campaign with a knock of 61 runs in an unsuccessful chase against the Dubai Capitals before scoring 59 against the same opponent two days later.
Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers
Lockie Ferguson to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
Fresh off his exploits in the Big Bash League, Lockie Ferguson joined the Desert Vipers camp just in time to play their opening games. He has taken 4 wickets in two matches with three of them coming in Dubai, the venue of the match against the Emirates.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
The tournament’s top wicket-taker has to be everyone’s pick to be the best bowler in the match, not just for his own team. In just two matches, Fazalhaq Farooqui has taken 7 wickets, including a 5-wicket haul in the season opener in Dubai.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- Desert Vipers to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch)
- MI Emirates to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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