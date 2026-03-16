DEV (Desert Vipers) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriorz) Match Prediction DEV 63 % Chance of Winning SHAW 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.599 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Table toppers Desert Vipers faces fifth placed Sharjah Warriorz in the 2025 International League T20 aiming to shrug off their first loss of the tournament. The match is scheduled to be played from 8:00 PM IST on 22nd January at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning

The Desert Vipers’ all-conquering run came to a stark halt against last season’s finalists, Dubai Capital. Prior to the shock defeat, the Vipers had won four games on the bounce and were sitting pretty at the top of the table with 8 points. They will be aiming to return to winning ways immediately against the Warriorz.

The Sharjah Warriorz’s topsy-turvy season has seen them lose every alternate match. With 2 losses and 2 wins, they find themselves in 5th spot in the table with just four points to their name. Their streak of winning alternating matches is in serious jeopardy with the table toppers up next.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 63%

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 37%

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Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has not afforded many runs to the batsmen this season as it did in the previous two editions. The average score has just touched 150 while 8 times in 14 innings, teams failed to score more than 140 runs. We're expecting a match with conservative scoring with an aggregate score fewer than 315. You can find odds of 1.72 on Parimatch for this prediction. Alongside this, we're backing odds of 1.85 for Alex Hales to score more than 21.5 runs in the match. The English opener has scored 34 or more in each of his last three innings and we're backing him to go big in Dubai.

Match Prediction Best Odds Fewer than 24.5 fours to be hit in the match 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Jason Roy to score more than 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Desert Vipers to hit more fours 1.73 Bet on Batery

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The pitch in Dubai has not favoured teams batting first or second. In 7 games so far, teams chasing have won four games while losing three. In previous seasons, the pitch has favoured the chasing teams slightly and hence we're expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

Dubai is expected to have the ideal conditions for a game of cricket when the Vipers and Warriorz face off. There's no chance of rain, the wind is expected to calm down, and humidity below 50% with the temperature around 21 degrees celsius, the conditions are perfect for a cracking match.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Sherfane Rutherford Allrounder Tanish Suri Wicketkeeper Luke Wood Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers had a 100% record in the tournament before they succumbed to a shock loss against Dubai Capital. With 4 wins in 5, they are still the most in-form team of the tournament.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Keemo Paul Allrounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Harmeet Singh Allrounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Keemo Paul Allrounder Adil Rashid Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz have recorded two wins in their four games so far in the season. They started their campaign with a win against the Gulf Giants before losing to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. A win over Dubai Capital was followed by a loss to MI Emirates in their most recent match.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head

Desert Vipers won the first two matches they played against Sharjah Warriorz in the inaugural season of the tournament. The following season, however, the two teams shared the spoils with one win each.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 3

Sharjah Warriorz: 1

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriorz to lose more wickets in the powerplay overs

The Sharjah Warriorz try to maximise the use of the powerplay overs irrespective of the hits they take in terms of wickets lost. They have lost an average of 2 wickets in each match in the first 6 overs. In contrast, the Desert Vipers have a more conservative approach to the field restrictions, losing just 5 wickets in as many games. While their run rate isn't as high as the Warriorz, they lose fewer wickets and we expect the same trend to continue in Dubai.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.351 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

Desert Vipers opener Alex Hales has been consistent with the bat, scoring 156 runs in five games. Only once has he scored fewer than 20 runs in the tournament and we're backing him to go big against the Warriorz in Dubai.

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

The Warriorz’s best batsman in the tournament has been Johnson Charles with 120 runs in four matches. The West Indian comes into the match on the back of a 59-run knock against the MI Emirates. We expect him to continue his good form with a big score against the table toppers.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

With 8 wickets in four games, Lockie Ferguson is the third most prolific bowler in the tournament. The New Zealand international was afforded a rest in the fourth game and came back strongly to take two wickets against the Capital. He'll be itching to lead his team back to winning ways.

Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top bowler

The Warriorz's captain Tim Southee is our pick to be the best bowler from the team in the match. He has blanked in two matches and taken 5 wickets in the other two games. The only match he played in Dubai saw him return with figures of 3/30 and we expect him to do well once again on familiar turf.