Facts: The Sharjah Warriorz, with 4 wins in a row, are on the best run of form in recent games among all the teams participating in the 2025 International League T20.

The Vipers are the only team to not lose a wicket in one of the matches so far this season while the Warriorz are the only team to put together a 100+ runs stand for the opening wicket this edition.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning

The Desert Vipers peaked early in the tournament and look like they’re running on fumes right now. They started the season with four wins in a row, but have managed just one win in their last four games. Their bowlers failed as they lost to the Dubai Capitals on the final ball in the first qualifier despite a good performance by the batting unit.

The Sharjah Warriorz started the season with two wins in three games, but a run of four successive losses put them at the bottom of the table. They were able to seal qualification for the playoffs with three back-to-back wins to end the group stage. They took their form into their first playoff game in their history to knock the defending champions MI Emirates out of the tournament.

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 55%

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 45%

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Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has supported the batters the most out of all the three venues this season. In 7 games played so far this season, teams batting first have averaged 166 runs at the venue. We are expecting that trend to continue and the batsmen to make merry in the final game of the season.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Alex Hales are our picks to go big in the match. The two batters feature in the Top 5 batsmen of the tournament so far and come into the game in good form. Both the players have scored two fifties each in their last five games. We are expecting them to post big scores in Sharjah.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriorz to have the better opening partnership 2.00 Bet on Batery Desert Vipers to hit more sixes 1.92 Bet on Batery The first wicket in the game to be caught out 1.50 Bet on Batery

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

All seven games played in Sharjah have been won by teams that chased the target. The Vipers have won once in two games this season at the venue while the Warriorz have lost three of their five home games. Despite it being a pressure match, we’re expecting the captain to look at the history and opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be cloudy in Sharjah on Friday when the Warriorz host Desert Vipers. Heavy winds of over 18 km per hour are forecast for the game which will be played in over 52% humidity. With the temperature in the low twenties during match hours and very little rain expected, the fans are in for a good watch.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Max Holden Allrounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicketkeeper Dhruv Parashar Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Allrounder Khuzaima Tanveer Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler David Payne Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

The Desert Vipers have won just once in their last four matches. It is a stark contrast to the dominating Vipers that we saw at the start of the tournament which had won 6 of their first 7 games in the league.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Johnson Charles Batter Ethan D’Souza Batter Matthew Wade Batter Ashton Agar Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Harmeet Singh Allrounder

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

The Sharjah Warriorz are the most in-form team in the league, having won each of their last four games. They won their last three group stage games to finish fourth in the table before vanquishing MI Emirates by 6 wickets to qualify for the second qualifier.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head

The top team of the group stage this season, Desert Vipers, won both their games against the Sharjah Warriorz in the league stage. They had achieved the same feat in the opening season as well. The Warriorz’s only win over the Vipers came in the second season in Sharjah.

Head to Head

Desert Vipers: 5

Sharjah Warriorz: 1

Draw: 0

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriorz’s openers to excel in Sharjah

The opening partnerships of both the teams have impressed in the tournament so far. However, the form of the Vipers’ opening pair has taken a hit in recent games while the Warriorz’s openers have gone on the opposite trajectory. Despite the two teams averaging over 30 runs for the first wicket, the Desert Vipers have failed to cross that figure in each of their last 5 games. The Sharjah Warriorz average over 66 in that period. They also have an added advantage of playing at home and hence, we’re backing the Warriorz to outperform the Vipers for the opening wicket score.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz United Arab Emirates Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.03 Bet Now!

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

Alex Hales has remained unbeaten in both the games he has played against Sharjah Warriorz this season. The 36-year-old opening batter has scored 353 runs in 11 games this season with 100 runs coming against the Warriorz. We’re backing the Englishman to shine against the Sharjah franchise once again.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batsman

The third highest run scorer of the tournament is our pick to be the best batter from the Sharjah Warriorz’s side in the second qualifier. Tom Kohler-Cadmore has scored 387 runs in nine games this season, including three fifties. The 30-year-old Englishman comes into the match on the back of scores of 54*, 39, 91*, and 40 in his last four innings.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

Despite playing just 9 games, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga is the team’s most prolific bowler this season with 12 wickets. The Vipers leg spinner has already taken 4 wickets in the two games against the Warriorz this season. We are backing the 27-year-old to be the team’s best bowler in Sharjah.

Adam Milne to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has faced the Desert Vipers in Sharjah already this season, a match where he returned with figures of 2/17. In a tournament where the rest of his teammates haven’t bowled as well, the 32-year-old has emerged as the team’s highest wicket-taker with 12 dismissals to his name.