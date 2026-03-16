Facts: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost five of their six matches against the Dubai Capitals, including a loss in the eliminator last season.

The last time the two sides met, they combined to score 410 runs - the highest a match has seen this season.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

The Dubai Capitals have a busy end to the season with two games in as many days with their future participation this season dependent on the results. They are currently fifth with 8 points and know that two wins will guarantee them qualification to the playoffs. They have already defeated the Knight Riders once this season and can end their campaign with a win at home.

Three losses in their last three games has seen the Knight Riders fall to the bottom of the table. They need to win their next match and hope the other results go their way if they want to avoid finishing last in the group stage. It is a tall order for the team that has looked devoid of any ideas in recent games.

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 55%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 45%

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Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch in Dubai has not been very productive for batters in most games. Teams have failed to score more than 140 runs 14 times in 12 matches so far this season. While the two teams were involved in a runfest in the last game, we are expecting a more cagey game this time around. We are not expecting the match to see more than 320 runs combined.

We are backing the bowlers to shine in Dubai and for them to restrict the opposition batters. However, the venue has seen an average of just above 12 wickets fall in each game. Logic dictates that there could be fewer than 13.5 dismissals in the match and one can play those odds at 2.00 on Parimatch.

Match Prediction Best Odds Dubai Capitals to score over 21.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Adam Rossington to score over 16.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Alishan Sharafu to score over 12.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Dubai, in the first half of the tournament, was indifferent to the toss with 3 wins each for teams batting first and second. Since then, however, teams that have chased the target have won the last 6 games at the venue. We are, therefore, expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

While there is a prediction of rain in the afternoon, it is expected to dry up by the time the game is set to be played. It will, however, be a humid evening but temperature of around 20 degrees celsius should provide some respite.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah

Predicted Playing XI

Shai HopeWicketkeeperAdam RossingtonBatterKhalid ShahBatterNajibullah ZadranBatterSikandar RazaAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounder

Dushmantha Chameera Allrounder Haider Ali Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals’ three-match winning run was halted by the Sharjah Warriorz in their most recent game. Prior to that run, the team had lost three of their first four games. The Capitals have won four out of their eight matches so far this season.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Andries Gous Wicketkeeper Michael Pepper Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Charith Asalanka Allrounder Jason Holder Allrounder Roston Chase Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Ibrar Ahmed Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have got into a rut after three wins in their first six games. Three losses in their last three games has taken them to the bottom, needing a favour from other teams to qualify.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

Dubai Capitals have been very dominant in matches against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They have won five out of the six games the two teams have played. The Knight Riders’ only win against the Capitals came in Abu Dhabi last season.

Head to Head

Dubai Capitals: 5

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 1

Draw: 0

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

The Capitals have one of the best opening pairs in the tournament. They average nearly 35 runs for the first wicket in their first 8 games of the season. In contrast, the Knight Riders average just over 22 runs while failing to cross the double-digit mark in their last two games. We are expecting the hosts to shine at home and give the rest of the team a good start with a big opening wicket stand.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders United Arab Emirates Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.97 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

West Indies opener Shai Hope is in great form, scoring 166 runs in his last three games. He is currently the second-highest run scorer in the tournament so far with 379 runs, including a century and two fifties. We’re backing him to go big once again.

Alishan Sharafu to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

Alishan Sharafu is our pick to be the best batsman from the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their final group stage game of the season. The Emirati citizen remained unbeaten on 36 the last time the two sides met. He is the team’s highest run getter so far this season with 220 runs in 9 games.

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Dushmantha Chameera to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, despite playing only 6 games, is the team’s most prolific bowler this season. The Sri Lankan has taken 9 wickets so far and was one of only three bowlers to be among the wickets the last time the two sides played each other. With the bowling unit not performing up to the mark, the responsibility to trouble the Knight Riders batters will fall on Chameera’s shoulders.

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

The West Indies medium pacer is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 16 dismissals to his name. After blanking in the first game, he has taken wickets in each of the last 8 matches, including 4 wickets in the two games he has played in Dubai.