Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction
DUBC
43%
Chance of Winning
DEV
57%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Dubai Capitals lost their first two games against the Desert Vipers, but have been on a 5-match winning run since then.
- Dubai Capitals’ Shai Hope can become the first player in the history of the tournament to cross 500 runs in a single season if he scored 16 runs in the final.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning
Both teams have lost a final each with Desert Vipers losing at the final stage in the inaugural season while the Dubai Capitals lost to the MI Emirates last season. The Capitals are playing at home and will be buoyed by the fact that they’ve won all three of their games against the Vipers this season, including a crucial win in the first qualifier. Dubai Capitals finished second in the table after winning five of their last six group stage games. They took just one attempt to qualify for the final and will be looking to put last season’s disappointing finish behind them.
The Desert Vipers overcame their recent disappointment with a sensational chase against the Sharjah Warriorz in the second qualifier. They had lost three of their last four games, including a defeat against the Capitals in the qualifier. The Season 1 losing finalists kept their cool in the second qualifier by chasing the target of 163 down with 7 wickets and 20 balls to spare.
- Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 43%
- Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 57%
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The last three games played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been very high scoring with the lowest score at 173 and a high 217. Batting is the stronger suit for both teams, evidenced by the fact that three of the top 5 run getters this season play for either the Capitals or the Vipers. We are expecting a high-scoring match in the final game of the season.
We are backing Gulbadin Naib to go big in the match. He has already scored fifties in each of the three games he has played against Desert Vipers this season. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.83 for the Afghanistan batter to score over 19.5 runs in the game. We are also expecting the Vipers opener Alex Hales to post a big score in the match. The last time he faced the Capitals, he scored 67 runs in just 32 balls, including five fours and six maximums. We are tempted by odds of 1.83 on Parimatch for him to score more than 22.5 runs in the final.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Any Dubai Capitals batter to score a fifty
More than 0.5 ducks to be seen in the match
Gulbadin Naib to score over 19.5 runs
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction
Matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this season are heavily skewed towards teams that chase the target. Teams batting first have won only four of the fourteen games played at the venue. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition to a modest total.
Weather Report
Dubai is expected to be windy during match hours with gusts of over 18 km per hour blowing through. There’s little to no chance of rain on the day and with the mercury indicating around 22 degrees celsius, the fans are in for a treat.
Dubai Capitals News & Player List
Dubai Capitals Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah
Predicted Playing XI
Shai HopeWicketkeeperDavid WarnerBatterSam BillingsBatterAdam RossingtonAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounderDushmantha ChameeraAllrounder
|
Farhan Khan
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Qais Ahmed
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
The Dubai Capitals have won four of their last five games this season and three back-to-back wins in their recent matches. They have lost four matches in 11 games so far this season and will be looking to keep the total at that in Dubai.
Desert Vipers News & Player List
Desert Vipers Player List
Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Dan Lawrence
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
Allrounder
|
Max Holden
|
Allrounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Dhruv Parashar
|
Allrounder
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Desert Vipers Team Form
The Desert Vipers have lost three of their last five games, which includes twin losses to the Capitals. They have won the most games in the tournament so far with 8 wins in 12 matches.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Head to Head
The Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers were tied on 2-2 in the head-to-head record in the International League T20 ahead of this season. The Capitals, however, won three games this year and have established daylight between themselves and the Vipers.
Head to Head
Dubai Capitals: 5
Desert Vipers: 2
Draw: 0
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds
Batters to dominate the powerplay overs
Both Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals have performed well in the powerplay overs this season. They don’t concede a lot of wickets in the first 6 overs, being the two best teams in that regard this edition. The Capitals average just 1 wicket in the first six overs and they’ve lost a total of just 1 wicket in their last four games. Only twice in 11 games have they lost more than one wicket when the field restrictions are on. The Vipers batters, too, have impressed at the start of their innings this campaign. They have emerged from the powerplay unscathed twice already and lost just one wicket five times. We’re expecting both the teams to either stay unbeaten or lose at the most one wicket each in the powerplay overs.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Batters
Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman
Dubai Capitals’ Afghanistan allrounder Gulbadin Naib is the fifth highest runscorer this season with 376 runs. He is the only batter this campaign to score four fifties. Three of these have come against the same opponent - Desert Vipers. He has lost his wicket only once in three matches against the table toppers, scoring 62, 55*, and 78*.
Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman
Alex Hales is only the third batter to cross 400 runs this season and is our pick to go big in the match. The English opening batter scored 67 runs in the first qualifier against the Capitals this season. The team will rely heavily on Hales to post a big score in the match and drive them to the title.
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers
Qais Ahmed to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Leg spinner Qais Ahmed made a late appearance in the tournament, coming into the side only in the last three games. In that period, however, he has taken six wickets already. He has troubled the Vipers batters in both games, returning with figures of 4/25 and 2/29.
David Payne to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler
English medium pacer David Payne has played just 7 games for the Vipers this season, but has taken 8 wickets. The 33-year-old has failed to return with a wicket just once so far and will be relied on to trouble the Capitals batters in Dubai.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Desert Vipers
- Dubai Capitals to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch)
- Desert Vipers to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments