Facts: With 5 wickets in the opening match, Fazalhaq Farooqui has become the leading wicket taker for MI Emirates in T20s with 22 wickets.

Sikandar Raza overtook Sam Billings as the highest run scorer for Dubai Capitals with 323 runs.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

Dubai Capitals missed their explosive top order pair of David Warner and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the opening match against MI Emirates. After two initial wickets, surprise pick Brandon McMullen, stabilised the innings and helped them reach a fighting total. Their bowling, however, stepped up to defend the total and start their campaign with a win.

Defending champions MI Emirates started the opening game really well taking two wickets in the powerplay. Fazhalhaq Farooqui, in particular, shined for the team with a 5-wicket haul to restrict the Capitals to just 133 runs. Their batting unit collectively collapsed, losing 4 wickets with just 23 runs on board. While Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hossain put together a 79-run stand, they fell short by 1 run.

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 34%

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 66%

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Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Muhammad Waseem had a poor start to the tournament, edging it on to his stumps in just the second ball of the tournament. The Emirati, however, is a talented batsman and has scored the most runs for his team in recent games. He finished in the top 4 run scorers in both seasons and we’re backing him to find his form in the match.

Dubai Capitals’ makeshift opening pair of Shai Hope and Adam Rossington failed to get going in the first game. In the absence of Fraser-McGurk, we expect their struggles to continue. The Emirates bowlers had Hope and Rossington on strings and hence, we’re backing odds of 1.86 on Parimatch for the Dubai Capitals to score fewer than 18.5 runs for the opening wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kusal Perera to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total sixes under 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI Emirates to have a better opening partnership 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

While Dubai Capitals managed to defend their total in the opening game, the record at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi heavily favours the chasing team. Teams batting first have won only four out of the eleven games played at the venue ahead of this season. Hence, we believe that the captain that wins the toss will elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

While the skies will be clear and the temperature expected to remain in the early twenties, the players are in for a windy evening in Abu Dhabi with winds of 21 km per hour forecast for the day.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Adam Rossington Batter Brandon McMullen Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Rovman Powell Allrounder Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Obed McCoy Bowler Farhan Khan Allrounder Haider Ali Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals are in great form, having lost just once in the last six games, a run stretching to the group stage last season. The only loss they suffered in this period was a loss to MI Emirates in the final in the 2024 edition.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

MI Emirates come into the tournament as the defending champions with three wins in their last five matches ahead of this season. Their 2025 campaign started with a narrow 1-run loss to Dubai Capitals as they failed to chase down a target of 134 in Dubai.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other seven times with Dubai Capitals leading the head-to-head record 5-2. The two wins that MI Emirates have registered against their opponents have been in the play-off stage and the final, having lost all group stage games.

Head to Head

Dubai Capitals: 5

MI Emirates: 2

Draw: 0

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Expect early breakthroughs in Abu Dhabi

Both MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals struggled in the powerplay in the opening match. While the Capitals could only manage 30 runs in the powerplay, the defending champions scored 34 but lost four wickets in their first 6 overs. The bowlers looked in great rhythm in Dubai and while we’re not expecting a low-scoring match in Abu Dhabi, we’re expecting a couple of breakthroughs in each inning in the powerplay overs.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.566 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.55 Bet Now!

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Brandon McMullen to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

With a score of 58, Brandon McMullen was the team’s top scorer in the opening game against MI Emirates. While the other batsmen failed to get going, he smashed 4 fours and 3 sixes to help his team reach 133 runs. The Scotsman is our pick to be the team’s best batsman for the second game running.

Kusal Perera to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

None of the top four players got going for the Emirates in the opening match with Perera being their highest scorer at just 12 runs. The Sri Lankan started well with two boundaries but got caught on the boundary while going for a maximum. He is the team’s highest run scorer in recent matches with 325 runs in 10 games and will be eager to make amends in the second match.

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Olly Stone to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

English pacer Olly Stone bowled well to defend a modest total of 133 the Capitals put up in the opening match. The 31-year-old gave the team a brilliant start, getting the wickets of Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher in the first three overs. He ended the match with figures of 2/14 in his quota of four overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

After a 17-wicket haul last season to help MI Emirates lift the title, Fazalhaq Farooqui continued where he left off. The Afghanistani pacer opened his account with a 5-wicket haul to restrict Dubai Capital to just 133 runs.

Our Prediction Favorites to win MI Emirates Dubai Capitals to Win - 2.56 (Parimatch)

MI Emirates to Win - 1.51 (Parimatch) Dubai Capitals have a better team on paper and come into the game as favourites, especially with the opening day victory fresh in their minds. MI Emirates will need to shake off the hangover after winning the trophy last season and aim to beat the Capitals in the group stage for the first time ever. We believe the defending champions will come to the party in Abu Dhabi and get their first win of the campaign. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





