Facts: With 14 wickets for the Knight Riders, David Willey is now the leading wicket taker for the team ahead of Imad Wasim, who has 11.

In their win over the Dubai Capitals, Gerhard Erasmus and Shimron Hetmyer set the record for the highest 5th wicket partnership for Gulf Giants in T20 cricket with 80 runs.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

The Gulf Giants ended their winless start to the 2025 International League T20 with a dominating win over last season’s finalists Dubai Capitals. A solid team performance helped them chase down a target of 166 with 5 wickets in hand. They propelled themselves into the playoff spots and will be keen on solidifying their position with a win over the 5th placed side.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ topsy turvy season continues with two losses and a win. They looked short of ideas in their two losses to table toppers Desert Vipers but were at their confident best against second-placed Sharjah Warriorz. The schedule to kickstart the season for them has been quite difficult, facing the top two sides in their first three games. The Knight Riders were waiting for this sort of an opponent to truly gauge where they stand.

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 40%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 60%

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Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Joe Clarke was looking in great touch in the previous game, batting on 55 runs with 8 boundaries when he got unlucky. Sunil Narine’s powerful shot was flicked on to the stumps by Nathan Sowter as Clarke was standing a couple of yards outside the crease. The 37-year-old looked at ease on the Dubai wicket and we’re backing the opener at odds of 1.85 on Parimatch to score more than 20.5 runs against the Knight Riders.

Gulf Giants, despite the results not going the way they expected, have hit 18 sixes in their three matches. If we exclude the match where they could only score 119, they average 7.5 sixes per match. Odds of 2.00 on Batery for the team to score more than 5.5 sixes in the game seem like a good bet to us.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gulf Giants to have a better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to score more fours 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Gulf Giants to to score under 44.5 runs in the powerplay 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have won two out of five matches played in Dubai. Gulf Giants have failed to defend their total both times they batted first while the only match they chased, they ended up winning. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, on the other hand, have failed to chase the one time they fielded first while winning one of two matches when they batted first. There’s not much dependence on the toss and we expect the captain that wins the toss to field first in order to know the target to chase.

Weather Report

There is a 5% chance of rain early in the evening, but the clouds are expected to clear once the match begins. The temperature should be around 22 degrees celsius but strong winds are expected in Dubai.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter James Vince Batter Rehan Ahmed Allrounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Tymal Mills Bowler Wahidullah Zadran Bowler Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants finally got their first win of the campaign in their most recent match. Prior to that, however, they had lost four matches in a row, a run stretching back to February 2024.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Phil Salt Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Joe Clarke Wicketkeeper Laurie Evans Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Shahid Bhutta Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders started the campaign with a loss to Desert Vipers before defeating Sharjah Warriorz. Their most recent match saw the Vipers hand them yet another defeat to condemn them to a place outside the play-off spots.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

The two sides have seen a match be abandoned without a ball being bowled. In the three matches they have played apart from that, the Gulf Giants have registered two wins with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders winning once.

Head to Head

Gulf Giants: 2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 1

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 1

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

A conservative powerplay is expected in Dubai

Both teams have a tendency to build their innings slowly. While the circumstances have been different in each match, only once have the teams crossed the 50-run mark in the powerplay overs in six innings combined. The Giants have scores of 42, 32, and 41 while losing 7 wickets in the first 6 overs across three games. The Knight Riders average 44 runs in the powerplay overs and have lost 5 wickets in the three games in that period. We’re not expecting either team to cross 45 runs in the powerplay overs and wouldn’t be surprised to see if both teams lose a couple of wickets each.

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Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Adam Lyth to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

Opening batsman Adam Lyth was in devastating form in the last match, scoring 32 runs in just 17 deliveries in a knock that included 4 fours and 1 six. While he failed to perform in the first two matches, last game’s performance has inclined us into backing him to go big.

Joe Clarke to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

With 88 runs, Joe Clarke is the team’s leading run scorer so far in the tournament. After two games in Abu Dhabi, Clarke came to the fore with a 55-run knock in Dubai against the Desert Vipers. He was unlucky to get run out in the game and could have taken his team to a victory had he stayed till the end.

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Allrounder Mark Adair continues his consistent form for the Gulf Giants. He has taken 2 wickets each in all three games and stands just 1 behind the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Fazalhaq Farooqui. He has been more economical in Dubai, conceding just 35 runs in 8 overs while bowling 2 maidens too.

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

The tall West Indian has finally come to the party, and how! Jason Holder, after blanking in the first match, returned with figures of 4/23 and 2/24 in his next two matches. He is the danger man for the Knight Riders, who will be relying on him to keep the Gulf Giants batsmen quiet.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Gulf Giants to Win - 2.13 (Parimatch)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 1.61 (Parimatch) While the Gulf Giants got their first win in the last round as the Knight Riders lost, we feel the Abu Dhabi franchise were unlucky with their fixture schedule. The Knight Riders faced the Vipers and Warriorz in their first three games, which has led to their underwhelming start so far. They are a better side than the Gulf Giants on paper and we’re backing them to show their quality in Dubai. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





