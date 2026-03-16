Facts: Dubai Capitals are winless against Gulf Giants in group stage matches in the International League T20.

Dubai Capitals’ Shai Hope is the leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 193 runs.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

The Dubai Capitals’ season continues getting worse as the tournament progresses. Last season’s finalists started the season with a 1-run win over MI Emirates, but have suffered two losses since then. The Emirates got their revenge in the second round while Sharjah Warriorz chased down the Capitals’ imposing total of 201 in their most recent match.

The Gulf Giants, however, come into the tournament in worse form than the Capitals. With two losses in as many games, the Giants are rooted to the bottom of the table, 6 points behind the top of the table. They have been very poor throughout the tournament and need to improve massively in order to get off the mark.

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 49%

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 51%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shai Hope is our pick to go big in the match from the Dubai Capitals. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman is the man in form, leading the run scoring charts in the season. He comes into the match on the back of a century and a fifty and we find odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for him to score 25 or more runs pretty decent.

The first game played in Sharjah saw both teams cross the 200-run mark. While seeing a similar runfest is pretty difficult, we’re still expecting a high scoring game. Parimatch is offering odds of 2.00 for the match to see more than 328 aggregate runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Over 328.5 runs to be scored in the match 2.00 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership 2.08 Bet on Parimatch Shai Hope to score over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The only match played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium so far this season was a runfest with both teams scoring over 200 runs. Dubai Capitals set Sharjah Warriorz a target of 202, a score they reached with 5 wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. The pitch heavily favoured batters in the first match. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The mercury is expected to indicate a temperature of early twenties in Sharjah during the match hours. It is expected to be a windy evening while there’s a 10% chance of rain as well so we might see some interruption during the match.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter James Vince Batter Rehan Ahmed Allrounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Batter Ollie Robinson Wicketkeeper Mark Adair Allrounder Tymal Mills Bowler Saghir Khan Allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Daniel Worral Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants have lost both their matches this season. In their last five games, they have managed to win only once.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Ben Dunk Batter Brandon McMullen Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Rovman Powell Allrounder Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Dusmantha Chameera Bowler Farhan Khan Allrounder Haider Ali Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals started the campaign with a victory over defending champions MI Emirates in the tournament opener. Since then, however, they have lost two matches - once against the Emirates and most recently, against the Sharjah Warriorz.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other five times so far with 1 qualifier match-up as well. Dubai Capitals have failed to win any of the group matches. However, their solitary win over the Gulf Giants came in their most recent match - the second qualifier last season.

Head to Head

Gulf Giants: 4

Dubai Capitals: 1

Draw: 0

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Dubai Capitals to have a better powerplay than Gulf Giants

Last season’s finalists Dubai Capitals average nearly 45 runs in the powerplay overs. More importantly, they don’t lose more than a single wicket in that period, giving them a good platform to build on. Gulf Giants, on the other hand, lost 5 wickets while scoring just 73 runs in their two games so far. Hence, we feel the Capitals will perform much better than the Giants in the powerplay overs.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

James Vince to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

Englishman James Vince joined the squad late due to his Big Bash League commitments. However, after scoring just 3 runs in the first match, he was the team’s only batter to cross the double digit mark with an unbeaten 76 in their loss to Desert Vipers.

Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope comes into the match on the back of scores of 101 and 83*. The 31-year-old is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 193 runs in three games. We’re backing the in-form batter to go big once again.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Allrounder Mark Adair has been consistent with 2 wickets in each match to emerge as the team’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. He also has the best economy of all bowlers who have taken at least 1 wicket in the tournament and we’re backing him to restrict the Capitals’ batsmen in Sharjah.

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

The joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Gulbadin Naib is our pick to be the best Dubai Capitals’ bowler in the match. While he failed to take a wicket in the last match, the Afghanistan allrounder took 6 wickets in the first two games. We expect him to get back among the wickets once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Dubai Capitals Gulf Giants to Win - 1.97 (Parimatch)

Dubai Capitals to Win - 1.83 (Parimatch) Both teams have suffered losses in their previous two games but the Giants are winless so far. The Capitals started with a win and we’re backing them to get back to winning ways in Sharjah. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





