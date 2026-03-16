Facts: Both Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have won the International League T20 title in previous seasons.

The top two bowlers in the tournament - Fazalhaq Farooqi and Alzarri Joseph - play for MI Emirates.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

The Gulf Giants got themselves in contention for playoff qualification spots with two wins in their last three games, one of which was against the MI Emirates. They lie just outside the Top 4, but with two games to go have their future in their hands.

MI Emirates lie in second position in the table but are just two points ahead of the bottom spot with two games to go in the group stage. Their last match saw them win over the league leaders Desert Vipers to move one step closer to qualification.

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 38%

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 62%

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Dubai has not been a happy hunting ground for either Gulf Giants or MI Emirates this season, losing all their games so far. While the defending champions have lost two games at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Giants have suffered five losses at the venue in this edition.

The MI Emirates have averaged 9 fours and 7 sixes in Dubai. While the Giants have hit an average of 13 fours in their five games, they only manage around 3 sixes per game at the venue. Odds of 1.80 for fewer than 24.5 fours and 1.82 for less than 11.5 sixes to be hit at the venue on Batery seem like decent bets to us. We also wouldn’t be surprised if the match sees more than 13 wickets fall, a prediction that can be backed on Parimatch at odds of 1.93. There were 14 dismissals in Abu Dhabi the last time the two sides played each other.

Match Prediction Best Odds MI Emirates to have the better opening partnership 1.79 Bet on Parimatch Tom Alsop to score over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Gulf Giants to hit more fours 1.93 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Dubai has played hosts 11 times in the third season of the International League T20. Only thrice have teams that batted first ended on the winning side while teams have successfully chased the target down 8 times. With the way the pitch has behaved so far, bowling first is probably a smarter choice after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Dubai is expected to play the perfect hosts with the ideal conditions for a game of cricket late in the evening. The humidity has gone down to under 50% while there’s no rain expected and the temperature is forecast to be around the 20 degrees celsius mark.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Tom Alsop

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Tom Alsop Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Tom Curran Allrounder Daniel Worrall Bowler Dominic Drakes Allrounder Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants have won just three games so far this season while coming out second best five times already. However, after a horrendous start, they have picked up a bit of form and won two of their last three games.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Dan Mousley Allrounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The defending champions, after back-to-back losses, got a morale boosting win in their last game - a dominating 154-run victory over runaway leaders Desert Vipers. They had won three of their first five games prior to that and can virtually seal qualification with a win in Dubai.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Head to Head

Fifth-placed side Gulf Giants lead the head-to-head record over the MI Emirates. They took the lead in the first season after winning two games, including a match in the qualifier. Last season, both teams faced each other thrice with MI Emirates winning 2 of those to reduce the deficit. However, the Giants managed to win a last-ball thriller when they played a few days ago.

Head to Head

Gulf Giants: 4

MI Emirates: 2

Draw: 0

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in Dubai

Both Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have a very similar record in the powerplay overs. In eight games that the two teams have played, both have lost a total of 15 wickets each in the first six overs while scoring an average of around 41 runs. We are expecting the eerily similar record to replicate itself in Dubai and a combined tally of 4 or more wickets to fall in the powerplay.

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Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Tom Alsop to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

Englishman Tom Alsop was brought into the team last week and has made a place for himself in the team with 136 runs in four games. The 29-year-old has already scored a fifty and will be leading the team’s charge of making a final push for the playoff spots.

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

The second highest run scorer of the tournament is our pick to be MI Emirates’ leading run scorer in the match. The 26-year-old comes into the match on the back of a fifty against Gulf Giants and a century versus the Desert Vipers. He averages over 52 runs per inning this season and has two fifties and as many hundreds to his name already.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

While the batters have flopped for Gulf Giants, the bowlers have done relatively better. Blessing Muzarabani has led the bowling unit with aplomb. He has taken 14 wickets in 8 matches to find himself as the third-highest wicket-taker this season behind the MI Emirates’ duo of Fazalhaq Farooqi and Alzarri Joseph.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Fazalhaq Farooqi, continues to remain as our pick of the bunch from the MI Emirates stable. The Afghanistani medium pacer has taken 18 wickets in eight games so far, including a 5-wicket haul in his first match in Dubai.

Our Prediction Favorites to win MI Emirates Gulf Giants to Win - 2.33 (Parimatch)

MI Emirates to Win - 1.60 (Parimatch) The MI Emirates are heavily backed by the bookmakers to emerge victorious in Dubai. The Gulf Giants have had a bit of a resurgence and could cause problems to the defending champions. We are expecting a closely contested game with MI Emirates coming out on top and knocking the Giants out of the tournament. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





