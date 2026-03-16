Facts: Sharjah Warriors have failed to qualify for the playoffs in both seasons so far while Gulf Giants have finished in the top 2 both times.

The only group stage defeat that the Gulf Giants endured in the 2023 season was against the Sharjah Warriors.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

Despite winning the inaugural season and reaching the semi-final last season, Gulf Giants underwent a bit of a revamp ahead of the 2025 edition of the ILT20. They retained only six players but brought in match-winners such as Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Ibrahim Zadran, and Blessing Muzarabani. Despite their relatively new team, the Giants have pedigree and are the team to beat in the tournament.

Sharjah Warriors come into the tournament without a lot of expectations considering their fifth and sixth placed finishes in the last two seasons. However, their team this season is very well balanced with a good mix of talented batters in Jason Roy, Kusal Mendia, and Bhanuka Rajpaksa alongside potent bowlers in Adil Rashid, Adam Milne, and Daniel Sams.

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 54%

Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning - 46%

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Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Out of all the venues in the ILT20, Dubai has seen the highest scores with an average of 318 runs per match, 10 ahead of Abu Dhabi and nearly 50 over Sharjah. We’re expecting another high-scoring game and are backing odds of 1.92 on Batery for the match to see more than 27 fours to be scored.

From the Gulf Giants, their Caribbean batter, Shimron Hetmyer, is our pick to go big in the match. The left hander has scored 213 runs in his last ten matches in the tournament at an average of over 30 and a strike rate just under 150. Playing on a batting-friendly pitch could provide him the right platform to post a big score in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gulf Giants to have a better opening partnership 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Highest individual score to be more than 66.5 runs 1.88 Bet on Parimatch Sharjah Warriors to score more sixes 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a high-scoring venue that slightly favours teams that bat second. In 30 games played at the venue, teams batting first have won only twelve times, with the record more skewed when data from only the last season is considered. We believe the captain that wins the toss will opt to field first.

Weather Report

The match is expected to be played in ideal conditions with the mercury in the early 20s and a gentle breeze blowing throughout the game. There is no forecast of rain on the day.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Dipendra Singh Airee Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Dominic Drakes Allrounder Tymal Mills Bowler Muhammad Zuhaib Bowler Wahidullah Zadran Bowler Rehan Ahmed Allrounder

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants finished second in the group stage last season with 6 wins in 10 games. However, they lost both their qualifiers as they failed to defend their title last year.

Sharjah Warriors News & Player List

Sharjah Warriors Player List





Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Luke Wells Batter Ethan D’Souza Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Harmeet Singh Allrounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors come into the tournament after finishing bottom of the table last season with just four wins in their ten group stage games. While they had finished fifth the previous season, they had registered only three wins in that edition.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage over Sharjah Warriors in the head-to-head record between the two teams. The inaugural season saw both teams win a match each but Gulf Giants took the lead last season with two wins in as many games.

Head to Head

Gulf Giants: 3

Sharjah Warriors: 1

Draw: 0

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay

Games featuring both Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors have seen very eventful powerplay overs. In just 4 matches played in the ILT20, the teams have lost a combined 16 wickets with both teams contributing equally. Despite the pitch in Dubai favouring the batters more, both teams’ bowlers are expected to trouble the batsmen in the initial 6 overs.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.816 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

In the absence of captain James Vince due to Big Bash League commitments, Shimron Hetmyer will be tasked with scoring the bulk of the team’s runs. The hard-hitting batsman scored 213 runs in his last 10 matches in the ILT20 and we’re backing him to be the Giants’ best batsman.

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriors’ top batsman

The wicketkeeper-batsman averaged over 33 in the last season where he scored 232 runs in just 8 matches. He was the team’s top scorer in the 2024 edition and smashed a fifty the last time the two sides met. Johnson Charles will be expected to be among the highest run getters in this campaign as well.

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Muhammad Zuhaib to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Despite his young age, 21-year-old spinner Muhammad Zuhaib was the Giants’ best bowler in the 2023/24 ILT20. He took 11 wickets in 8 games at the tournament, including a 4-wicket haul against the Warriors in the group stage. We feel he will do well in the first match of the season as well.

Muhammad Jawadullah to be Sharjah Warriors’ top bowler

Medium pacer Jawadullah was the Warriors’ second highest wicket taker in the previous campaign behind Daniel Sams. While the Australian will take time to settle in with the team after the Big Bash League, the 25-year-old local boy will be expected to shoulder the responsibility of restricting the Gulf Giants batsmen.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gulf Giants Gulf Giants to Win - 1.71 (Parimatch)

Sharjah Warriors to Win - 1.97 (Parimatch) While the Giants have rebuilt their team, we feel the past record will have a big say in the opening game. We believe they possess enough to get the better off the Warriors in Dubai. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





