EMI (MI Emirates) vs ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) Match Prediction
EMI
64%
Chance of Winning
ABU
36%
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are winless in five matches against the MI Emirates.
- MI Emirates’ Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 dismissals.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Defending champions MI Emirates started their campaign with a surprise loss to Dubai Capitals. However, since then, they won three of their next four matches with the only loss coming against the table toppers Desert Vipers. They look in good touch in the tournament and are the second most in-form team this season behind the Vipers.
The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders lost their last match against the same opponents, MI Emirates. With 2 wins in five matches, the Knight Riders have amassed 4 points and are in third spot only courtesy a better net run rate. They haven’t been as convincing as the MI Emirates and will need to pull up their socks if they are to cause an upset.
- MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 64%
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 36%
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been a batter’s dream this season. Only once has a team failed to cross 150 runs in 4 matches played at the venue. Boundaries have come easily to batsmen in the match with an average of over 27 fours per match. Batery is offering odds of 1.85 for the match to see more than 26 fours to be hit in the game. Only once in the last four games did teams not reach that total.
The two matches that Nicholas Pooran has played in Abu Dhabi this campaign has seen him score 59 and 49. He is the third highest run scorer among all teams so far with 184 runs in four games. We feel he will go big in the match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
MI Emirates to have a better opening partnership
Andries Gous to score over 18.5 runs
Over 26.5 fours to be hit in the match
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted four games at this stage of the tournament. The first match saw a successful chase but the three games after have seen teams successfully defend their target. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bat first.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a cool evening in Abu Dhabi with temperatures of around 20-22 degrees celsius and winds of 15 km per hour during match hours. With no rain forecast, fans are likely to see a full match.
MI Emirates News & Player List
MI Emirates Player List
Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Tom Banton
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Allrounder
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Allrounder
|
Dan Mousley
|
Allrounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Zahoor Khan
|
Bowler
MI Emirates Team Form
The MI Emirates have won three games so far this season. The two losses they have suffered this season were a last ball loss to Dubai Capitals on opening day and a defeat to the all-conquering Vipers.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Allrounder
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
Allrounder
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Allrounder
|
David Willey
|
Allrounder
|
Sunil Narine
|
Allrounder
|
Andre Russell
|
Allrounder
|
Shahid Bhutta
|
Bowler
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form
The Knight Riders have won alternate matches. Their two wins against Sharjah Warriorz and Gulf Giants were sandwiched between twin losses to the Vipers and a defeat to the MI Emirates in their most recent match.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head
MI Emirates extended their superior record over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to 5 wins without reply with a 28-run win in Abu Dhabi. The Knight Riders are yet to avoid defeat against the defending champions.
Head to Head
MI Emirates: 5
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 0
Draw: 0
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to have a higher score in the powerplay
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders like to play life on the edge in the powerplay overs. Apart from the match against Desert Vipers, they have scores of 56, 63, 54, and 49 in the powerplay while losing an average of over 2 wickets in the four games. The MI Emirates play it conservatively in the powerplay overs generally scoring in the mid 40s while losing at the most 1 wicket. The outlier for them was the opening match against Dubai Capitals, but the average score for the team excluding that game is 48/1 . We’re expecting the Knight Riders to lose more wickets in the first six overs but also score more runs in that period than their opponents.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
T20i
Zayed Cricket Stadium, null
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates’ top batsman
MI Emirates’ captain Nicholas Pooran is the team’s second-highest run scorer in the tournament. In four innings, he has scored 184 runs with 108 runs coming in two matches in Abu Dhabi. We are backing him to go big once again.
Andries Gous to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’s top batsman
With Phil Salt leaving the Knight Riders squad for international duty with England, Andries Gous has donned the role of Kyle Mayers’ partner. The American international scored a run-a-ball 34 against the MI Emirates in the previous game. Having had time to settle in, Gous will be eager to build on his 34-run knock with a half century or more in Abu Dhabi.
MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler
MI Emirates’ medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to be the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 dismissals to his name. The Afghanistan international started with a 5-wicket haul in the opening match and hasn’t looked back since. He remains our go-to pick to be the best bowler in the match.
Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler
Jason Holder blanked in his first match, but has been a revelation since then. He returned with figures of 4/23 in his second game while taking 2 wickets each in the next three matches. He is the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament just two wickets behind the leader, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Emirates
- MI Emirates to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch)
- Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 2.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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