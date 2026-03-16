Facts: The two teams have played each other in the qualifiers in both of the previous seasons.

MI Emirates’ Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Defending champions MI Emirates started their campaign with two losses in three games to Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers. They won the next two games to get their campaign back on track but lost to the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their most recent match. Once looking to launch a late bid for the top spot, they are now sheepishly looking over their shoulder to stay in the playoff spots.

The Gulf Giants come into the match devoid of any confidence they had garnered after their win over Dubai Capitals. The season 1 champions have lost two matches either side of that win and look like they will finish outside the top 4 for the first time in the history of the tournament.

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 69%

Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 31%

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Match Prediction Best Odds MI Emirates to score over 19.5 runs for the opening partnership 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Gulf Giants to score under 21.5 runs for the opening wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Over 26.5 fours to be hit in the match 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Abu Dhabi, as a venue this season, has been pretty generous for the batters this season. The average score at the Zayed Cricket Stadium has been over 163 runs while only 64 wickets have fallen in 5 matches. We are expecting batters to succeed and score more than an aggregate of 325 runs in the match.

We’re also backing Tom Banton to go big in the match. He is the second highest run scorer in the season so far and he averages over 41 runs per match. The wicketkeeper-batter has the highest score of the season (102*) alongside a half-century as well and will be eager to help his team return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

Abu Dhabi has seen teams successfully chasing just once in five attempts with Desert Vipers the only exception. Teams batting first have defended their total four times. Interestingly, on all five occasions the team that won the toss chose to field first. However, with the stadium’s record, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to break the trend and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast for the match in Abu Dhabi and the mercury is likely to hover around the 20 degrees celsius mark. It is expected to be slightly windy, but the conditions remain pretty good overall for a game of cricket.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Dan Mousley Allrounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates have won three out of 6 games played so far this season. While they lost their most recent game, they have won two of their last three matches.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter James Vince Batter Rehan Ahmed Allrounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Jordan Cox Wicketkeeper Gerhard Erasmus Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Tymal Mills Bowler Wahidullah Zadran Bowler Aayan Afzal Khan Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

With just 2 points in five matches, it is an uphill task for Gulf Giants to qualify for the playoff stage for the third time in a row. They have lost four games already this season.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

The two sides have been scheduled to play each other six times. MI Emirates had to wait till the second season to register their first win over the Gulf Giants. The Giants lead the head-to-head record 3-2 with one match getting abandoned due to weather conditions.

Head to Head

MI Emirates: 2

Gulf Giants: 3

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 1

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

MI Emirates to have a better opening partnership than the Gulf Giants

Despite MI Emirates’ recent setback, they have done well with the bat for the opening wicket. They have two scores above 40 and average nearly 22 runs per match before losing their first wicket. Gulf Giants, on the other hand, have a high of 28 with three single digit scores. We’re expecting the MI Emirates to shake off their most recent setback and set a good platform for the rest of the team to follow in Abu Dhabi.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.44 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Gulf Giants Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.57 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

MI Emirates’ top order batter, Tom Banton, failed to get going against the Knight Riders, but still remains his team’s highest scoring batter in the tournament. He is the only player from his team to cross 200 runs in the season. He has already scored a fifty in Abu Dhabi and is expected to go big once again.

Jordan Cox to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

Englishman Jordan Cox is the man in form for Gulf Giants. He comes into the game on the back of a 70-run inning against Dubai Capitals. He is the team’s leading run scorer this season and will be key to the team’s fortunes against the defending champions.

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

MI Emirates’ medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi took top spot in the list of the highest wicket takers of the season in the first game itself and hasn’t lost that place since. With 13 wickets in 6 innings, he is the danger man for MI Emirates. The team will be relying on Farooqui to keep the Giants batters quiet.

Aayan Afzal Khan to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

Emirati Aayan Afzal Khan has been a revelation for the Gulf Giants in recent games. Having blanked in the first two matches, the left arm spinner managed to take 8 wickets in the last three matches to become his team’s joint-leading wicket-taker. His first match in Abu Dhabi is against the defending champions and we’re expecting him to shine.

Our Prediction Favorites to win MI Emirates MI Emirates to Win - 1.44 (Parimatch)

Gulf Giants to Win - 2.52 (Parimatch) The Gulf Giants look completely out of their depth so far this season. The MI Emirates, despite the setback against the Knight Riders, are likely to have too much for their opponents. We agree with the bookmakers and are backing MI Emirates to beat the Giants. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





