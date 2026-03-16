Facts: MI Emirates have a 100% record against Sharjah Warriorz with 5 wins in as many matches in International League T20 history.

The Sharjah Warriorz are looking to qualify for the playoff stage for the first time in three attempts.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning

MI Emirates are second in the table after notching up five wins in 9 games so far. While they have no chance of catching up with Desert Vipers at the top of the table, they can seal second spot with a win over the Warriorz. They come into the match on the back of two wins in a row, including a surprise win over the league leaders.

The Sharjah Warriorz kept their playoff hopes alive with two wins in a row in their last two games. Prior to that, however, the team had lost four matches in a row. They need to win their final group stage match and wait patiently for the other results to go their way in order to qualify for the next stage.

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 63%

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 37%

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has favoured the batters so far with an average score of nearly 166 runs in their first eight games. The two teams are the two top scoring teams in the league at this stage of the season and hence, we’re expecting another high-scoring encounter in the ILT20.

We are backing the Warriorz opener, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, to score more than 21.5 runs in the match, a bet that can be had on Parimatch at 1.85. The Englishman, who averages over 43 in his last eight matches, missed the last match between the two teams and will be keen on making amends. For the MI Emirates, we are expecting Tom Banton to post a big score. The 26-year-old scored an unbeaten century the last time the two teams faced each other and will be raring to go once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriorz to have the better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Sharjah Warriorz’s openers to put together over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Over 13.5 sixes to be hit in the match @ 1.85 1.85 Bet on Batery

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The Warriors have only won when they have chased the target, failing on all occasions that they batted first. The MI Emirates have had no bias like that and the same holds true for the venue, which has seen teams chasing win three games and five teams successfully defend the title. Both the early games played at the venue saw teams successfully chase the target down and hence, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Heavy winds of up to 24 km per hour will be expected in Abu Dhabi during the match. The temperature is expected to be in the early twenties and humidity around 55%.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Romario Shepherd Allrounder Kusal Perera Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Muhammad Rohid Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The defending champions won two games in a row after registering back-to-back losses that had risked their playoff qualification. With 5 wins in 9 games, they are virtually through, but need a win to seal it.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Johnson Charles Batter Ethan D’Souza Batter Ashton Agar Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

The Sharjah Warriorz have won their last two games. However, prior to that, they had won just two of their previous seven games.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head

The Warriorz are winless against the MI Emirates in 5 attempts. All five games that the two teams have played have been won by the defending champions.

Head to Head

MI Emirates: 5

Sharjah Warriorz: 0

Draw: 0

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriorz to start well before tailing off

The Sharjah Warriorz have a tendency of starting their innings really well. They have the best opening partnership record as well as the highest average powerplay score so far this season. Their openers have put together three fifty run stands and one partnership over 100 runs in their 9 games. They average over 55 runs to be scored in the powerplay overs and have crossed 70 in each of their last two games. The middle order, however, has not been able to build on the excellent start they are given and we’re expecting the same trend to continue.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz United Arab Emirates Zayed Cricket Stadium, null MI Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

The only player to have scored two hundreds in the tournament so far, Tom Banton is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in their final group stage game. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter comes into the game on the back of a hundred and a fifty in his last three matches. He leads the run scoring charts with 380 runs so far in 9 matches.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the Warriorz’s second-highest run scorer this season. He trails Johnson Charles by just 35 runs despite playing two games fewer. He averages over 50 in the tournament and has smashed two fifties already. We are backing the 30-year-old to go big in Abu Dhabi.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

We are going for a slightly different pick from the MI Emirates for this match and not picking the leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqi. We’re backing Alzarri Joseph to be the team’s best bowler. The West Indian has taken 12 of his 16 wickets in Abu Dhabi while Farooqi has contributed to 9 dismissals at the venue.

Adam Milne to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top bowler

The less said about the Warriorz’s bowling this season the better. Kiwi Adam Milne leads the charts for them despite taking just 10 wickets in 9 games. He comes into the match on the back of figures of 3/33 in his last match and we’re backing him to cause some trouble to the MI Emirates batsmen.