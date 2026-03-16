Facts: Sharjah Warriorz’s win over MI Emirates in their final group stage match was their first in the history of the International League T20.

MI Emirates are the only team to have representatives in the top 3 bowlers and batters with Fazalhaq Farooqi leading the bowling charts and Tom Banton second in the list of best batters.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning

MI Emirates missed out on finishing second in the table after suffering a loss to the Sharjah Warriorz in their last group stage game. The team will now have to be flawless to defend the title they won last season. The reigning champions haven’t been able to string together three wins in a row, something they will require to win the title.

The Sharjah Warriorz needed to win their final group stage game in order to finish in the Top 4 as they had a worse net run rate than Gulf Giants. They posted a commanding 8-wicket win to qualify in style. They came from the jaws of elimination to finish fourth by winning their last three games.

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 57%

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 43%

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MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The venue for the eliminator has seen an average of just over 11 wickets fall per match in the group stage. The last four games have been dominated by the batsmen with only a total of 35 wickets fallen in 8 innings. With the batters being able to navigate their way around the pitch at the Zayed Cricket Stadium better, we are backing odds of 1.92 on Parimatch for fewer than 13.5 wickets to fall in the game.

While this will be the first time that Sharjah Warriorz have progressed beyond the group stage, we are backing them to have a better opening partnership. They average nearly 38 runs for the first wicket in comparison to the MI Emirates’ 25.7 runs. The MI Emirates have had the better opening pair in the two league stage games, but we’re going by the overall record and backing the playoff debutants to outperform the defending champions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriorz to have the better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Johnson Charles to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Tom Banton to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Match Toss Prediction

The Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 10 games so far in the tournament with 5 wins for teams batting first and as many for those chasing. The Warriorz chose to field first after winning the toss in the previous meeting. It is a pitch that has supported the batters generally and we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to back themselves to chase the target down.

Weather Report

There is next to no chance of rain in Abu Dhabi during the match and the rest of the conditions seem ideal for a game of cricket. Gentle winds of around 11-12 km per hour are expected with the temperature at 22 degrees celsius.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan, Bevon Jacobs

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Andre Fletcher Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Bevon Jacobs Batter Romario Shepherd Allrounder Kusal Perera Batter Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Muhammad Rohid Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates lost second spot after losing their final group game to the Warriorz. They come into the eliminator with five wins and as many losses in the group stage.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Jason Roy Batter Johnson Charles Batter Ethan D’Souza Batter Ashton Agar Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

The Sharjah Warriorz put together three wins in a row to finish in the Top 4 positions. Prior to that, however, they had lost 5 of their last 7 games.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Head to Head

The Warriorz finally got their elusive win against the MI Emirates in both teams’ last group stage of the match. Prior to that, the Sharjah franchise had lost all 5 games played between the two teams.

Head to Head

MI Emirates: 5

Sharjah Warriorz: 1

Draw: 0

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Betting Odds

The Sharjah Warriorz to have a better powerplay score than the defending champions

The Warriorz tend to maximise the field restrictions in the first 6 overs by going after the bowlers at the start of the innings. This has helped them post the highest average of all teams in the powerplay overs and the second best opening partnership average so far this season. The MI Emirates have the second lowest average score for the first wicket as well as the second worst powerplay score. We are expecting the trend to continue in the eliminator and the team from Sharjah to end up with a better score in the first six overs. Batery is providing odds of 1.95 for anyone that wants to get in on this prediction.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz T20i Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, null Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now! Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Batters

Tom Banton to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

The man with the most 50+ scores this season is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in the eliminator. Tom Banton has smashed two hundreds and three fifties in ten group stage matches to go up to second in the list of the most prolific batsmen in the tournament. Two of his three highest scores in the group stage came against the Warriorz.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the only player in the top 10 highest run scorers of the tournament to have batted in only 8 games this season. All of the others have played 10 games and despite that, the Englishman is third in the charts. He only played one match against the defending champions this season and was picked as the man of the match.

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 20 wickets in the group stage, is our choice to be the team’s best bowler in the match. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the only MI Emirates bowler to take a wicket in the last game while he returned with figures of 4/24 in the first match between the two teams.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top bowler

Sri Lankan Dilshan Madushanka is the only bowler from the Warriorz’s bowling unit to return with a wicket in both games against the defending champions. The 24-year-old has played only 5 games for the team but will still be expected to lead the charge for the Warriorz in this critical match.

Our Prediction Favorites to win MI emirates MI Emirates to Win - 1.75 (Parimatch)

Sharjah Warriorz to Win - 2.04 (Parimatch) MI Emirates suffered a deflating loss against the Sharjah Warriorz in their final group stage game to lose out on a Top 2 finish. The Warriorz managed to register their first win over the defending champions in Abu Dhabi and we’re backing them to build on that to qualify for the second qualifier. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





