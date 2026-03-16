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Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

SHAW

52.2%

Chance of Winning

GULF

47.8%

Parimatch

1.90
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Melbet

1.88
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.87
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Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Paarl Royals take on Durban Super Giants in the 23rd game of the 2025 SA20 at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 27 at 09:00 PM IST.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

The Warriors started their campaign in decent form, winning two of their first three games. A run of three consecutive losses, however, has seen them drop to the bottom of the table. One of their two wins this season came against the Giants and with the match in Sharjah, they will be looking to snap their losing streak.

The Gulf Giants, on the other hand, lost their first two games of the campaign. A win over Dubai Capitals was followed by two more losses. Their most recent game saw them beat MI Emirates on the last ball of the match. The win would have given them confidence but the loss to the Warriors in the opening game would be fresh in their minds.

  • Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning - 48%
  • Gulf Giants Chance of Winning - 52%

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Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen only 41 wickets fall in four games this season. It is a batsman’s pitch with average scores of 174 per inning and we’re expecting a high scoring game once again.

While the Giants average taking just over 6 wickets per game, the Warriors have only taken 20 wickets in their six matches. We are expecting 13 or fewer wickets to fall in the match. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.92 for the prediction.

We’re also backing Tom Kohler-Cadmore to post a big score in Sharjah. The Englishman scored a match-winning 56-ball-83 the last time the two sides met. He is in good touch and we’re expecting him to make the most of the batting pitch. You can back him to score more than 19.5 runs on Parimatch at odds of 1.85.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Fifty to be scored in the match

1.33
Bet on Batery

Gulf Giants to score fewer than 21.5 runs for the opening wicket

1.87
Bet on Batery

Sharjah Warriors to score more sixes

1.83
Bet on Batery

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

All four matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by teams that fielded first. Interestingly, all of the games were won by decent margins, indicating an advantage for teams that know the target to chase. We are expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The conditions in Sharjah are ideal for a game of cricket with temperature in the low twenties, no rain, and a gentle wind blowing through.

Sharjah Warriors News & Player List

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batter

Rohan Mustafa

Batter

Tim Seifert

Wicketkeeper

Avishka Fernando

Batter

Jason Roy

Batter

Johnson Charles

Batter

Ashton Agar

Bowler

Adam Milne

Bowler

Tim Southee

Bowler

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Muhammad Jawadullah

Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors have won just two of the six games they have played in the ILT20 so far. They started their campaign with a win but have lost four of their last five games to find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Gulf Giants News & Player List

Gulf Giants Player List

James Vince (c), Adam Lyth, Ibrahim Zadran, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim David, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dushan Hemantha, Gerhard Erasmus, Mark Adair, Saghir Khan, Tom Curran, Jordan Cox, Ollie Robinson, Aayan Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Daniel Worrall, Dominic Drakes, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Uzair Khan, Wahidullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Tom Alsop

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran

Batter

James Vince

Batter

Tom Alsop

Batter

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Jordan Cox

Wicketkeeper

Gerhard Erasmus

Allrounder

Mark Adair

Allrounder

Tom Curran

Allrounder

Daniel Worrall

Bowler

Aayan Afzal Khan

Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani

Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

The Gulf Giants notched up their second win of the campaign last night. With four points in six games, they lie outside the playoff spots and will need to up their game if they want to finish in the Top 4.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

The Gulf Giants held a 3-1 advantage over the Sharjah Warriors ahead of the season having won both their games last season. The Warriors, however, won a last-ball thriller in Dubai to reduce the deficit.

Head to Head

Sharjah Warriors: 2

Gulf Giants: 3

Draw: 0

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay

While we are not expecting a lot of wickets to fall in the match, the powerplay is expected to see a few dismissals in each inning. Both the teams are notoriously careless in the first 6 overs. In their six games, both teams have lost an average of over 2 wickets in the powerplay overs. While the entire bowling unit of the host team has been off-form this season, they might be able to take advantage of the Giants’ inconsistencies in the powerplay. We expect at least 3 wickets to fall in the powerplay overs.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants

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Sharjah Warriors

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1.69
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1.68
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2.20
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Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Top Batters

Gerhard Erasmus to be Gulf Giants’ top batsman

Namibian allrounder Gerhard Erasmus has played the last four matches for Gulf Giants this season. Both of his team’s wins came after his inclusion. He is the team’s top scorer in that period and also has a half century to his name in Sharjah.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriors’s top batsman

The wicketkeeper-batter has only played four matches this season, but is still the team’s leading run scorer. He averages nearly 45 in his four games and has already scored a half century. The only match he played in Sharjah saw him score 42 runs against Desert Vipers.

Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Sharjah Warriors’s top bowler

The Warriors have been abysmal with the ball so far in the tournament. They have taken just 20 wickets in six matches with Milne contributing with 6 dismissals. Half of his tally has come in Sharjah and if anyone from the Sharjah Warriors takes a wicket, there’s a high chance it is the New Zealander.

Mark Adair to be Gulf Giants’ top bowler

With 9 wickets so far in six games, Mark Adair is the Giants’ leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. The 28-year-old Irishman took two wickets in the only match he has played in Sharjah so far and is the most likely wicket-taker from the team.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Gulf Giants

Paarl Royals have been dominant in the group stages thus far. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Paarl Royals won the game with five wickets to spare. The bookmakers have favoured Paarl Royals in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Sharjah Warriors to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
  • Durban Super Giants to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
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