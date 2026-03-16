Facts: Sharjah Warriorz posted the highest partnership of the season when they put together 123 runs against Dubai Capitals.

The four highest scores in the powerplay this season - 79, 68, 64, and 63 - belong to Sharjah Warriorz (2) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (2).

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Despite occupying two of the bottom three positions, both teams have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The Warriorz got their second win over Dubai Capitals to snap a 4-match losing streak. They had started the campaign in promising fashion with 2 wins in their first three matches, but lost their way post that.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have had results that resemble the sinusoidal curve with wins in alternate matches. They started with a loss to Desert Vipers while their most recent game saw them lose to the Capitals at home. In between they managed three wins in five games.

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 45%

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 55%

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen plenty of high scores this season. In five games, we have seen an average of 347 runs on aggregate per game. We are backing odds of 2.00 on Parimatch for the match to see more than 325.5 runs to be scored. Only once in five matches have teams failed to score more than that and hence, we find it a good bet to take.

The ground has also seen a total of 133 fours hit in the tournament, an average of nearly 27 boundaries. We are expecting a high scoring match and that would require batters to find the boundary regularly. Odds of 1.85 on Batery for 24 or more fours to be scored are pretty tempting.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

This has to be one of the easiest predictions for the match with the past record at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium overwhelmingly favouring teams chasing. All five games have seen teams bowl first after winning the toss and go on to win the match. Hence, we are expecting the captain that wins the toss to chase the target once again.

Weather Report

There is no forecast of rain in Sharjah for the match day while the mercury will be around the 22 degrees celsius when the first ball is bowled. The temperature will go down and the winds pick up speed as the match goes on.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Avishka Fernando Batter Jason Roy Batter Johnson Charles Batter Ethan D’Souza Batter Ashton Agar Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

The Sharjah Warriorz have won three out of their 8 games so far. They won their last match but had lost four games prior to the victory.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Andries Gous Wicketkeeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Charith Asalanka Allrounder David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Ibrar Ahmed Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

A victory in every alternate match has seen the Knight Riders win three out of their seven games so far. They lost their last match against Dubai Capitals and find themselves in fourth spot just ahead of the bottom two teams courtesy of a better net run rate.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other five times with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders slightly edging the head-to-head record 3-2. Both teams had won one match each in the two previous seasons but the Knight Riders took the lead this season courtesy of a 30-run win in Abu Dhabi

Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz: 2

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 3

Draw: 0

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Betting Odds

Expect runs to flow during the powerplay overs

Both Sharjah Warriorz and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders like to go after the ball in the powerplay overs to maximise the field restrictions. The two teams have averaged over 50 runs in the first six overs - the highest out of all teams in the league. They do lose an average of around 2 wickets in that period, but even losing wickets doesn’t stop the batsmen from attacking the bowlers. We’re expecting both teams to score more than 48 runs in the powerplay overs and Batery are offering appealing odds for that prediction.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.745 Bet Now! Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is the team’s second highest run scorer, but has played only 6 games. In that period, the opening batsman has scored 217 runs at an average of 54.25, nearly double of Johnson Charles who has 226 runs in 8 matches. Kohler-Cadmore comes into the match on the back of an unbeaten fifty and we’re expecting him to go big once again.

Charith Asalanka to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

Allrounder Charith Asalanka was brought into the side three matches ago and has quickly made his mark on the team. While he could only score 5 runs against the table toppers in Dubai, the last two matches has seen Asalanka score 32 and 74 runs. He took just 38 balls to score 74 against the Capitals and will likely smash the ball out of the park a few times.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top bowler

The Warriorz’s biggest weakness this season has been their bowling. Adam Milne, however, has been their best bowler, taking 7 wickets in 8 matches. His best figures of 2/17 this season came in Sharjah and he’ll be keen to be among the wickets in the team’s final game at home this season.

Jason Holder to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

With 13 wickets in 7 matches, West Indies pacer Jason Holder has been the third most productive bowler in the tournament. He is yet to play in Sharjah, but is the Knight Riders’ most in-form bowler. We are backing him to be his team’s best bowler once again in Sharjah.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sharjah Warriorz Sharjah Warriorz to Win - 2.01 (Parimatch)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to Win - 1.80 (Parimatch) The Sharjah Warriorz snapped their losing streak but have won just once in their last five games. The Knight Riders have won earlier against the Warriorz, but have lost two of their last three games this season. There is very little to separate the two sides so we’re going with the Warriorz to maximise home conditions and get the win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





