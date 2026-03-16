SHAW (Sharjah Warriorz) vs DEV (Desert Vipers) Match Prediction SHAW 31 % Chance of Winning DEV 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.541 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sharjah Warriorz play host to the top-placed team of the 2025 International League T20, Desert Vipers. The match is scheduled to be played from 3:30 PM IST on 25th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Prior to the match against Desert Vipers, Sharjah Warriorz were winning every alternate match. They started with a win against Gulf Giants and their second win against the Dubai Capitals was sandwiched between losses to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and MI Emirates. The trend, however, was broken against the Vipers in Dubai.

The Desert Vipers returned to their customary winning ways with a 10-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz after a surprise loss to Dubai Capital, their first defeat of the season. With 10 points in 6 matches, they have virtually secured a qualification spot, but will be eager to close out the top position as well. The second match of the season against the Warriorz presents them with an ideal opportunity to put themselves in prime position for that.

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 31%

Desert Vipers Chance of Winning - 69%

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a batsman’s dream with an average score of above 180 so far in three matches. We are expecting the pitch to play out in the same manner and are backing the batsmen to post big scores. For the Warriorz, we are backing West Indies wicketkeeper Johnson Charles to bat well. Odds of 1.85 on Parimatch for Charles to score more than 18.5 look pretty good when we see his record in Sharjah. At the venue, Charles has scored 59 and 37 in two innings.

The Desert Vipers are yet to play at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season but Alex Hales is looking in good touch at the top of the order. He has scored 58, 34, and an unbeaten 23 in his previous three matches. We are expecting the opening batsman to go big against the Vipers.

Match Prediction Best Odds More than 23.5 fours to be hit in the match 1.78 Bet on Batery Sharjah Warriorz to score more than 5.5 sixes 1.77 Bet on Batery Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership 1.76 Bet on Batery

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah has seen teams that field first end up on the winning side so far this season. The three matches that the venue has hosted saw Sharjah Warriorz, Gulf Giants, and MI Emirates all successfully chase down the target. Hence, we’re backing the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

Despite it being a day game, the temperature in Sharjah is likely to be in the early twenties. While there’s no chance of rain, the players are in for a windy afternoon.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Tim Seifert Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Jason Roy Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Ashton Agar Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Harmeet Singh Allrounder Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz have won two matches in five games they have played in the ILT20 so far. They started their campaign with a win but have lost three of their last four games, including a loss to their upcoming opponents.

Desert Vipers News & Player List

Desert Vipers Player List

Lockie Ferguson (c), Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Dan Lawrence, Fakhar Zaman, Max Holden, Michael Jones, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dhruv Parashar, Kushal Malla, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan, Tanish Suri, David Payne, Khuzaima Tanveer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Hales Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Sam Curran Allrounder Sherfane Rutherford Allrounder Tanish Suri Wicketkeeper Dhruv Parashar Allrounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler David Payne Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers had a 100% record in the tournament before they succumbed to a shock loss against Dubai Capital. They returned to winning ways in style to complete their 5th win in 6 games this season.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Desert Vipers won the first two matches they played against Sharjah Warriorz in the inaugural season of the tournament. The following season, however, the two teams shared the spoils with one win each. This season, normalcy was restored with the table toppers handing the Warriorz a 10-wicket win.

Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz: 1

Desert Vipers: 4

Draw: 0

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to have a better opening partnership than the Sharjah Warriorz

Sharjah Warriorz’s openers have been unable to save their wicket till the end of the powerplay in any of the five matches they have played. While they put together a 56-run partnership against Dubai Capital, the rest of their opening stands read 5, 7, 1, and 13. Desert Vipers, on the other hand have had partnerships of 15, 34, 62, 7, 31, and 50*. They have been more consistent with the bat and we’re backing them to continue performing at the top of the order. Parimatch is offering odds of 1.76 for the leaders to have a higher score for the first wicket than the hosts.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.70 Bet Now! Desert Vipers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.541 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Top Batters

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers’ top batsman

Desert Vipers opener Alex Hales has been a figure of consistency for the Vipers. He has scored 179 runs in six matches so far at an average of 35.80. He remained unbeaten on 23 the last time the two sides met and will be eager to build on that start.

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

Explosive batsman Johnson Charles has been the team’s top scorer in the tournament with 124 runs in 5 matches. 96 of those runs have come in two matches in Sharjah. With the pitch favouring batsmen more, the 36-year-old could turn out to be a pain for the Vipers bowlers to deal with.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be Desert Vipers’ top bowler

After averaging just above a wicket in each game, the Vipers’ Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir finally showed his talent against the Warriorz. He returned with figures of 4/24 and helped his team restrict the opponents to a sub-100 score. We’re backing him to do well in the team’s first match in Sharjah.

Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top bowler

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee is the Sharjah Warriorz's leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far despite claiming just 5 scalps. Crucially, his 5 wickets have come in just two games while he has blanked in the other three matches. The Warriorz will be relying on the 36-year-old to have his wicket-taking day and keep the Vipers’ batsmen quiet.