SHAW (Sharjah Warriorz) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction SHAW 51 % Chance of Winning DUBC 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.861 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The third round of matches in the 2025 International League T20 sees fifth-placed Sharjah Warriorz face-off against fourth-placed Dubai Capitals. The match is scheduled to be played at 8:00 PM IST on 17th January at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning

The Sharjah Warriorz will play their third game of the tournament at home when they host Dubai Capitals. The Warriorz come into the match on the back of a win and a loss in two games and looking for inspiration to avoid a third consecutive failure to qualify for the knockout stages.

The Capitals, on the other hand, qualified for the final in the second season after losing in the eliminator in the first season. They, too, have won one and lost one game so far in the campaign with both the matches against defending champions MI Emirates.

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 51%

Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 49%

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Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sharjah has historically been a ground that supports bowlers more with average aggregate scores of 270 in the history of the tournament. Dubai Capitals have lost an average of 7 wickets so far in the tournament while the Warriorz have lost 17 wickets in two games. With the way the batsmen have failed to get going and the pitch favouring the bowlers, we’re backing odds of 1.74 on Parimatch for more than 13.5 wickets to fall in the game.

In two games between the two teams last season, Sharjah Warriorz’s Johnson Charles scored 136 runs with scores of 93 and 43 not out. The wicketkeeper-batsman hasn’t set the season alight just yet but we feel it’s only a matter of time. Playing at home, the Warriorz will have an advantage and we are backing Charles to go big.

Match Prediction Best Odds Over 13.5 wickets to fall in the match 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sharjah Warriorz to hit more fours 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium hasn’t hosted a match yet this season but it generally doesn’t favour teams batting first or second. This season, the Warriorz have won the match they chased while they lost the one where they batted first. In contrast, the Capitals have been successful in defending their total while failing to chase down the target. We’re backing the teams to play to their strengths and the Warriorz to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sharjah is forecast to be between 19 and 23 degrees celsius. There’s no chance of rain so fans can expect a full game, but it is expected to be a windy evening.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Keemo Paul Allrounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Harmeet Singh Allrounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Keemo Paul Allrounder Adil Rashid Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz started the tournament with a win over Gulf Giants in Dubai. However, their second match saw them fail to chase down a target of 160 set by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Dubai Capitals News & Player List

Dubai Capitals Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer

Predicted Playing XI

Shai Hope Wicketkeeper Adam Rossington Batter Brandon McMullen Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Rovman Powell Allrounder Dasun Shanaka Allrounder Gulbadin Naib Allrounder Dusmantha Chameera Bowler Farhan Khan Allrounder Haider Ali Bowler Olly Stone Bowler

Dubai Capitals Team Form

Dubai Capitals began the campaign with a double over MI Emirates. While they managed to sneak a win in the first match in a last-ball thriller, they suffered a 26-run loss in the next game.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz are undefeated in games against the Dubai Capitals so far in the International League T20. While one match was abandoned, the Warriorz have emerged victorious on all other occasions.

Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz: 3

Dubai Capitals: 0

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 1

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds

Sharjah Warriorz to have a better powerplay than the Dubai Capitals

While the Sharjah Warriorz collapsed against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their most recent match, they have historically maximised the powerplay overs. In the first match itself, they scored 55 runs despite losing two wickets. Dubai Capitals have a similar record to the Warriorz this season with 30 and 54 runs each. However, in games between the two teams, the Warriorz have scores of 60, 56, 95 in the powerplay as compared to 38, 35, and 48 for the Capitals. Hence, we’re backing the home side to have a better powerplay than their opponents.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Dubai Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.012 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore got out for a duck against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second game, but he is still the team’s top scorer in the tournament having scored 83 in the opening game. Prior to that, he had scored two fifties in as many games in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman

Dubai Capitals’ West Indian star Shai Hope smashed a century in the team’s loss against MI Emirates. The 31-year-old bats at a strike rate of over 130 in T20 cricket and averages close to 30 in the format. We’re backing the wicketkeeper-batsman to go big against the Warriorz.

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers

Adam Milne to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler

Pacer Adam Milne has been among the wickets in both matches so far, helping himself to 3 dismissals in the tournament. The New Zealand international is the team’s leading wicket-taker alongside captain Tim Southee and will be looking to add to his tally against the Capitals.

Gulbadin Naib to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler

The second most prolific bowler in the tournament so far is our pick to be the best bowler from the Capitals in the match against the home side. Gulbadin Naib has taken 3 wickets each in both matches that he has played and is hot on the tails of the leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqui.