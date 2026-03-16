SHAW (Sharjah Warriorz) vs DUBC (Dubai Capitals) Match Prediction
DUBC
60%
Chance of Winning
SHAW
40%
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Dubai Capitals are the most in-form side in the tournament with three wins in their last three games. The next best are Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants with two wins each.
- Dubai Capitals are the only team to win against Desert Vipers this season.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning
The teams stand on the opposite ends of the table with Sharjah Warriorz at the bottom and Dubai Capitals in second place. The Warriorz started their campaign with two wins in their first three matches. However, they have lost all four of their games since then. One of their two wins of the season came against the Capitals in Sharjah.
Dubai Capitals have had a completely opposite run of form in the tournament as their opponents. They could only manage one win in their first four matches. However, with a run of three wins, they propelled themselves to second spot in the table. They will be eager to take revenge on the Warriorz at home for the loss earlier in the season.
- Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 40%
- Dubai Capitals Chance of Winning - 60%
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Dubai has seen relatively low scores this season with teams crossing 165 runs just four times in 18 innings. We are not expecting a high scoring encounter when the Capitals host the Warriorz, but a cagey affair with an aggregate score of under 320 runs.
The Dubai Capitals have been given odds of 1.83 to score fewer than 47.5 runs in the powerplay overs. They average just over 45 runs in the powerplay in their first seven games and if we consider matches only in Dubai, the average goes down to 36 runs. Hence, we’re backing the odds on Batery for the team to score under 48 runs against the Warriorz.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Dubai Capitals to have the better opening partnership
Sharjah Warriorz to score fewer than 20.5 runs
Shai Hope to score more than 25.5 runs in the match
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Match Toss Prediction
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 9 matches so far. Teams batting first have won thrice while there have been six successful chases at the venue. The last three games have seen teams that fielded first end up on the winning side. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The clouds are expected to stay away in Dubai during the match so fans are likely to see a full game. Heavy winds of 23 km per hour are forecast for the match while humidity is expected to touch 60% on the day.
Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List
Sharjah Warriorz Player List
Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Rohan Mustafa
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Ashton Agar
|
Bowler
|
Adam Milne
|
Bowler
|
Tim Southee
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
Bowler
Sharjah Warriorz Team Form
After winning two matches in their first 3 games of the season, Sharjah Warriorz have lost all four games. They have just four points and lie firmly at the bottom of the table.
Dubai Capitals News & Player List
Dubai Capitals Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Brandon McMullen, Dasun Shanaka, Farhan Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Adam Rossington, Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Shai Hope, Akif Raja, Aryaman Varma, Dushmantha Chameera, Garuka Sanketh, Haider Ali, Jeffrey Vandersay, Obed McCoy, Olly Stone, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Naseer, Khalid Shah
Predicted Playing XI
Shai HopeWicketkeeperBen DunkBatterKhalid ShahBatterNajibullah ZadranBatterSikandar RazaAllrounderRovman PowellAllrounderDasun ShanakaAllrounderGulbadin NaibAllrounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Allrounder
|
Haider Ali
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Dubai Capitals Team Form
Dubai Capitals have the best form out of all teams in the International League T20 in the last three rounds. They have won all of their last three games while they could only manage one win in their first four to start the season.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Head to Head
Dubai Capitals are winless in games against Sharjah Warriorz so far in the ILT20. In the first season, the Capitals suffered a defeat at home while the other game was washed out. Last season, the Warriorz completed the double over the opponents and extended their lead to 4 games with a win in Sharjah earlier this month.
Head to Head
Sharjah Warriorz: 4
Dubai Capitals: 0
Draw: 0
NR/Abandoned: 1
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Betting Odds
Dubai Capitals to have a better opening partnership than the Sharjah Warriorz
The Sharjah Warriorz have a tendency to try to go big in the powerplay overs, which has seen them lose their first wicket early quite a few times. They have scored two 50+ scores, but the other 5 times they have put together fewer than 15 runs for the opening wicket. Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, have scored 25 or more runs five times in seven matches for the first wicket. The openers tend to provide the rest of the team a good platform to build on more often than not and we’re expecting the same to happen against the Warriorz.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Top Batters
Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top batsman
Despite playing two matches fewer than his teammates, 30-year-old Tom Kohler-Cadmore leads the run scoring charts for the Warriorz with 163 runs. His top score this season of 83* came in Dubai and he’ll be the key to his team’s hopes in the match.
Shai Hope to be Dubai Capitals’ top batsman
Shai Hope’s tournament continues to pick up pace and is in full throttle mode right now. The hard-hitting batsman comes into the game having scored an unbeaten 74. Dubai remains the only venue where he is yet to hit 50 or more runs. He came close in his last game there, scoring 47 against the Gulf Giants.
Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Top Bowlers
Adam Zampa to be Sharjah Warriorz’ top bowler
Leg spinner Adam Zampa joined the Sharjah Warriorz’ squad belatedly. Having missed their first five games, the Australian has to make up some ground. He showed flashes of his talent in the match against the Gulf Giants, returning with figures of 1/25 in his quota of four overs. We are expecting him to build on that and trouble the hosts.
Dushmantha Chameera to be Dubai Capitals’ top bowler
Pacer Dushmantha Chameera is the Capitals’ leading wicket-taker this tournament with 9 dismissals in five games. He has played two matches at home so far, taking four wickets. He is yet to blank this season and we’re expecting him to continue his wicket-taking streak.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dubai Capitals
- Sharjah Warriorz to Win - 2.34 (Parimatch)
- Dubai Capitals to Win - 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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