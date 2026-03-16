Facts: Sharjah Warriorz are the only team to not qualify for the play-off stage in either of the two seasons while MI Emirates played the second qualifier in the first season before lifting the title in the previous edition.

With 72 runs out of 81 being scored in boundaries in his previous game, Avishka Fernando broke Johnson Charles’ record of scoring the most runs in boundaries for the Warriorz.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Chance of Winning

The Sharjah Warriorz have surprised quite a few with their performances so far this season. The team that finished in the bottom two positions in the table in the previous seasons have registered two wins in three games so far. They will come into the home match full of confidence after vanquishing last season’s finalists Dubai Capitals in their most recent encounter.

The MI Emirates have been riding on Fazalhaq Farooqui and Nicholas Pooran’s form so far. They started the campaign with a 1-run loss to Dubai Capitals, a team they beat in the very next game. However, their last match saw the Desert Vipers manage Farooqui well and comfortably chase down the target of 160.

Sharjah Warriorz Chance of Winning - 36%

MI Emirates Chance of Winning - 64%

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Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Games involving Sharjah Warriorz tend to be extremely high scoring with an aggregate of nearly 350 runs per match and an average innings score of over 173. While matches involving MI Emirates have a slightly lower run rate, it has also seen average innings scores above 155. Hence, we can expect a high scoring match when the two teams face each other. We’re projecting the aggregate score to go above 325 runs.

The MI Emirates have hit an average of 8 sixes in their matches while the Warriorz are at nearly 9. Odds of 1.85 on Batery for over 15.5 sixes to be hit in the match seem favourable to us considering the way the pitch behaved in the first game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sharjah Warriorz to hit more than 11.5 fours 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Kusal Perera to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Johnson Charles to go above 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Both of Sharjah Warriorz’s wins have come when they batted second. While MI Emirates’ only win came when they batted first against Dubai Capitals, they were unsuccessful in defending their target in the previous game. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium slightly favours the team chasing with 9 wins as compared to 6 for the team batting first. We’re backing the captain that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The temperature during match hours is forecast to be between 20 and 24 degrees celsius. There will be a little bit of cloud cover and strong winds blowing during the match in Sharjah. While there’s a 5% chance of rain, we are expecting a full game to be played.

Sharjah Warriorz News & Player List

Sharjah Warriorz Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Keemo Paul Allrounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Harmeet Singh Allrounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Keemo Paul Allrounder Adil Rashid Bowler

Sharjah Warriorz Team Form

Sharjah Warriorz have recorded two wins in their three games so far in the season. They started their campaign with a win over the Gulf Giants before losing to Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. They got back to winning ways in style against the Dubai Capitals and enter the match against the defending champions full of confidence.

MI Emirates News & Player List

MI Emirates Player List

Nicholas Pooran (c), Aryan Lakra, Ben Charlesworth, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Dan Mousley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid, Nosthush Kenjige, Thomas Draca, Waqar Salamkheil, Zahoor Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Kusal Perera Batter Tom Banton Batter Nicholas Pooran Wicketkeeper Kieron Pollard Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Dan Mousley Allrounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

MI Emirates Team Form

The MI Emirates have had a slow start to their title defence with just 1 win in three games so far. They began with a loss to Dubai Capitals before defeating the same opponent in the very next game. Their most recent match, however, saw them lose to early season table toppers Desert Vipers.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Head to Head

The two teams have faced each other four times in the International League T20 so far in two seasons. The MI Emirates are undefeated against the Warriorz, registering dominating wins on all four occasions.

Head to Head

Sharjah Warriorz: 0

MI Emirates: 4

Draw: 0

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Betting Odds

The Warriorz to score more runs in the powerplay than the MI Emirates

The Sharjah Warriorz have a tendency to maximise the powerplay overs. Excluding the implosion against the Knight Riders, the team has batted at a rate of over 10 runs per over in the powerplay overs. The MI Emirates have tightened things at the top as the tournament has progressed, from losing 4 wickets in the first game to 2 in the second and none in the third. However, their careful approach has resulted in a total of 132 runs in the powerplay overs in their three games. It is safe to assume that no matter the situation, the Sharjah Warriorz will try to go gung-ho in the powerplay overs, which is likely to fetch them more runs than their opponents.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates T20i Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Sharjah Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.754 Bet Now! Mi Emirates Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top batsman

After scoring just 12 runs in each of his first two matches, Johnson Charles finally got going with the team playing at home in Sharjah. In the previous match, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 19-ball-37, laced with three sixes and as many fours. He laid the platform for the rest of his team to successfully chase down a seemingly mammoth target of 202 runs.

Nicholas Pooran to be MI Emirates’ top batsman

West Indian batter and MI Emirates captain Nicholas Pooran is our pick to go big in the match against the Warriorz. The 29-year-old is the second highest run scorer in the tournament so far, having scored two fifties so far in three games. With the top order not performing up to the mark, Pooran has had to step up and bail his team out more often than not.

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Top Bowlers

Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriorz’s top bowler

Team captain and pacer Tim Southee is Sharjah Warriorz’s leading wicket taker this season. He took 3 wickets in Dubai before blanking in Abu Dhabi, but returned to form at home in Sharjah with figures of 2/35 against the Capitals. We’re backing him to shine once again when the defending champions visit.

Fazalhaq Farooqui to be MI Emirates’ top bowler

The leading wicket-taker in the tournament saw his lead at the top be reduced to just 1 wicket after blanking against the Desert Vipers. The medium pacer is still the team’s most prolific weapon and they’ll be counting on him to be among the wickets once again if they are to climb up the table and defend their title.