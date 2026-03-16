Facts: Australia Masters and South Africa Masters won their last game.

Australia Masters are placed at the 4th place whereas South Africa Masters are placed at the 5th place right now.

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Chance of Winning

Australia Masters had a dismal start to their campaign with two consecutive losses in the competition. However, the team bounced back with a win against India Masters in their last game. Australia Masters batted and bowled spectacularly against a very strong team in the last game, indicating their fighting spirit in the competition. With two losses and a win, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of 1.200.

South Africa Masters had a similar return as Australia Masters. They lost the first two games in the competition followed by a win in their last game. They bowled very well against England Masters in the last game and managed to sway the game in their favour. With two losses and a win, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.586.

Australia Masters Chance of Winning -74 %

South Africa Masters Chance of Winning - 26%

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Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Australia Masters met with India Masters in their last clash. Batting first, Australia Masters raised a high score of 269, losing a single wicket in the process. Shane Watson played an unbeaten innings of 110 off 52 balls while Ben Dunk smashed an unbeaten 132 off 53 balls to steal the show. It was a tough run-chase for the hosts who bundled out for 174 runs and lost the game by 97 runs. Xavier Doherty was the best bowler from Australia and picked 5 wickets in his bowling spell. Australia Masters have caught their rhythm and will be prepared better in their upcoming fixtures.

South Africa Masters clashed against England Masters in their last game. Batting first in the game, England Masters scored 157/6 in the game. It was a decent bowling display from the Proteas where the majority of the bowlers got a pick each. Chasing the target was a relief for the South Africa Masters as the target was not extravagant. They chased down the target in 18.1 overs, winning the game by 7 wickets. Hashim Amla secured an unbeaten 82 runs, opening for his side while Alviro Peterson chipped in 56 runs from the middle order.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Masters to have a better opening partnership 2.06 Bet on Parimatch Team Australia Masters to hit fours in the match 1.60 Bet on Batery Team Australia Masters to hit more sixes in the match 1.40 Bet on Batery

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is known to favour batsmen and often witnesses high scores. The surface provides a suitable foundation for stroke play early on. In addition to this, as the game progresses, batters find it even more conducive to aggressive shot-making. Although there won't be significant seam movement for the pacers, the spinners might get a hint of turn throughout the match. Having said that, it's expected to be an excellent batting track, and as the pitch won't likely change its behaviour with time, the toss-winner might opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On March 7, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience very warm conditions with hazy sunshine. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 98°F (36°C) and a low of 73°F (23°C).

Australia Masters News & Player List

Australia Masters Player List

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Neville Wicketkeeper Ben Laughlin Bowler Nathan Reardon Batter Ben Cutting Allrounder Ben Dunk Batter Shane Watson © Allrounder Daniel Christian Allrounder Shaun Marsh Batter Xavier Doherty Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Ben Hilfenhaus Bowler

Australia Masters Team Form

Australia Masters have a lot of potential in the squad. The team scored 269 runs in the last game with two of their batters striking at over 200 in the last game. The bowling order also impressed everyone. The squad will be ready for the next game.

South Africa Masters News & Player List

South Africa Masters Player List

Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis © Allrounder Hashim Amla Batter Jacques Rudolph Batter Dane Vilas Batter Alviro Peterson Batter Morne Van Wyk Wicketkeeper Thandi Tshabalala Bowler Makhaya Ntini Bowler Garnett Kruger Bowler Eddie Leie Bowler Vernon Philander Allrounder

South Africa Masters Team Form

South Africa Masters have a huge gap in their batting order. They rely on a few players to carry out their batting bid. The team also lacks in their bowling order but managed to secure their first win in the competition against England Masters.

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

Australia Masters: 0

South Africa Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Betting Odds

Australia Masters to have the better opening partnership

Australia has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Australia scored 34 runs before their first dismissal followed by 19 & 33 runs in the next two games. Shane Watson looks in great form while Shaun Marsh opens the innings with him. Watson smashed an unbeaten 110 of 52 balls in the last game whereas Marsh struck out for 22 runs. They managed to secure a huge score for the team. Whereas the opening order of South Africa Masters looks shaky. Hashim Amla comes in with his effective innings but he lacks an appropriate opener alongside him in the competition.

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters T20i BCA Stadium, Vadodara, null Australia Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.40 Bet Now! South Africa Masters Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.03 Bet Now!

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Batters

Shane Watson to be Australia Master's top batsman

Shane Watson has consistently knocked his bat to score a huge number of runs for his side. He scored 107, 16 & 110* runs in the three games so far.

Hashim Amla to be South Africa Masters’ top batsman

Hashim Amla is one of the finest stroke-makers in the game. He is coming from scoring an unbeaten 82 runs in the last game. He averages at 83.50 in the current tournament.

Australia Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Bowlers

Xavier Doherty to be Australia Masters’ top bowler

Xavier Doherty is an important bowling asset for the team. He has consistently picked wickets for the side. He managed to pick 5 wickets in the last game.

Thandi Tshabalala to be South Africa Masters’ top bowler

Thandi Tshabalala is the only impactful bowler from the team. He has picked 4 wickets in the competition for his side and will walk in as the best bowler from South Africa Masters.