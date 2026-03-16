Facts: Australia Masters registered a win in their last outing while England Masters lost their last game.

Australia Masters are placed at the 3rd place of the points table whereas England Masters are positioned at the bottom.

England Masters vs Australia Masters Chance of Winning

England Masters have endured a tough campaign, suffering defeats in all four matches so far. They are coming here after a loss against Sri Lanka Masters. As a result, they sit at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.355 and no points. With this being their final group-stage match before elimination, they will be eager to put up a strong fight and end their tournament on a high note.

Australia Masters had a shaky start with two losses but made up well as they are coming from their second consecutive win in the tournament. They won their last game against South Africa Masters. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 2.631. The team will look to extend their winning momentum in their last group match of the competition.

England Masters Chance of Winning - 14%

Australia Masters Chance of Winning - 86%

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England Masters vs Australia Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Australia followed a strong batting performance in all the games after their first loss in the competition. They met with South Africa Masters in their last outing. Batting first, Australia scored 260 for a single wicket in the game. Shane Watson played a captain’s innings of an unbeaten 122 runs. Callum Ferguson posted 85 runs in the game. South Africa stood no chance before that target and bundled out at 123 runs in the game. Australia Masters won the game by 137 runs. Ben Laughlin picked 3 wickets. Bryce McGain and Xavier Doherty took 2 wickets each in the game.

England Masters met with Sri Lanka Masters in their last outing of the competition. England Masters batted first in the game and scored 146/5 in the game. Phil Mustard scored 50 runs while the rest of the batters were knocked out cheaply in the game. Sri Lanka Masters chased down the target comfortably and won the game by 9 wickets. They scored 150/1 in 12.5 overs. Dimitri Mascarenhas picked a single wicket in the game. England Masters will have to try very hard to have a winning chance in their last match in the tournament.

England Masters vs Australia Masters Match Toss Prediction

The ball will bounce nicely for the stroke makers and unless the bowlers have real mystery or express pace they are likely to be hit all over. A par total will be over 200. This is an excellent batting surface and both teams will want to go big in the first innings and bat the others out of the contest. Therefore, we predict that both teams will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. No clouds with humidity levels up at around 45% are forecast on Wednesday evening.

England Masters News & Player List

England Masters Player List

E Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Philip Mustard, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascheranas, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, D Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly, Kevin Pieterson, Joe Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (c) Batter Ian Bell Batter Tim Ambrose Batter Darren Maddy Batter Phil Mustard Wicketkeeper Monty Panesar Bowler Chris Tremlett Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler Chris Schofield Allrounder Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Tim Bresnan Allrounder

England Masters Team Form

England Masters is doing very poorly in the competition. They have all their games in the competition and are placed at the bottom of the standings. England Masters will be the underdogs in their last group game against Australia.

Australia Masters News & Player List

Australia Masters Player List

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Neville Wicketkeeper Ben Laughlin Bowler Nathan Reardon Batter Ben Cutting Allrounder Ben Dunk Batter Shane Watson © Allrounder Daniel Christian Allrounder Shaun Marsh Batter Xavier Doherty Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Ben Hilfenhaus Bowler

Australia Masters Team Form

Australia Masters performed very well in all the games with their bat. They won the last game by 137 runs. They scored 260 runs, losing a single wicket in the game. The bowlers did their part very well to win the game. The team continues to post high targets in the tournament.

England Masters vs Australia Masters Head to Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides in the competition.

Head to Head

England Masters: 0

Australia Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

England Masters vs Australia Masters Betting Odds

Australia Masters to have the better opening partnership

Australia has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Australia scored 34 runs before their first dismissal followed by 19, 33 & 186 runs in the next two games. Shane Watson looks in great form and smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 balls. Callum Ferguson opened besides him and posted 85 runs in the match. Australia Masters have a fantastic batting momentum and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

England Masters vs Australia Masters T20i Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null England Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.222 Bet Now! Australia Masters Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 4.10 Bet Now!

England Masters vs Australia Masters Top Batters

Phil Mustard to be England Master's top batsman

Phil Mustard scored 50 runs in the last game. He has scored 89 runs in 4 games at an average of 22.25. He will be looking to score well in the next game.

Shane Watson to be Australia Master's top batsman

Shane Watson has consistently knocked his bat to score a huge number of runs for his side. He scored an unbeaten 122 runs in the last game, scoring his third century in four games. He will be expected to smash many runs in the next game.

England Masters vs Australia Masters Top Bowlers

Chris Schofield to be England Masters’ top bowler

Chris Schofield will be the best bowling pick from the side. He has picked 3 wickets in the competition so far. He will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Ben Laughlin to be Australia Master’s top bowler

Ben Laughlin is the top bowler from Australia Masters. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games. He took 3 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Master England Masters to Win - 4.50 (Parimatch)

Australia Masters to Win - 1.16 (Parimatch) Australia Masters have picked up fantastic rhythm in the competition and backed their campaign with two wins in a row. They continue to blast through their bats and score overwhelming totals for the opponents. England Masters continue to lose games in the competition with poor performances with the bat and the ball. That said, Australia Masters will be looking to dominate and win this affair. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





