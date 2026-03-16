Facts: England Masters and South Africa Masters lost their last game.

England Masters are placed at the 5th place whereas South Africa Masters are placed at the bottom right now.

England Masters vs South Africa Masters Chance of Winning

England Masters are struggling in the competition right now. They began their campaign with a loss over India Masters followed by another disheartening defeat against West Indies Masters. With two losses in two games, England Masters are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have a net run rate of -2.278 and are yet to earn a point. England will now face South Africa Masters in their next contest.

South Africa Masters are having a similar campaign as England Masters. They have also failed to make an impact in the competition and had to suffer two consecutive defeats. The team is coming from a huge defeat against India Masters where they failed to accumulate a respectable score. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with -2.975.

England Masters Chance of Winning - 41%

South Africa Masters Chance of Winning - 59%

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England Masters vs South Africa Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

England Masters met with West Indies Masters in their last clash. Batting first, West Indies Masters scored 179/6 in the contest. Monty Panesar left an impact with his bowling as he picked 3 wickets in the game whereas Chris Schofield picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, England Masters came close to the target but finished their innings at 171/8, losing the fixture by 8 runs. There was not any extraordinary batting performance from the English squad but many batters chipped in their fair share to raise that total. Phil Mustard scored 31 runs whereas Chris Schofield was the top scorer with 32 runs.

South Africa Masters were eager to get back into the competition. They faced India Masters in their next game. Batting first, South Africa Masters scored 85 runs before losing all their wickets. Rahul Sharma and Yuvraj Singh broke down the Proteas’ batting order. Henry Davids was the opener from South Africa who scored 38 runs while the rest of the squad went back quite cheaply. India Masters chased the target comfortably and won the game by 8 wickets (89/2). South Africa Masters have to rise up to the competition in order to have a chance at the title.

Match Prediction Best Odds Team England Masters to hit more fours in the match 2.15 Bet on Batery Team England Masters to hit more sixes in the match 2.15 Bet on Batery

England Masters vs South Africa Masters Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is known to favour batsmen and often witnesses high scores. The surface provides a suitable foundation for stroke play early on. In addition to this, as the game progresses, batters find it even more conducive to aggressive shot-making. Although there won't be significant seam movement for the pacers, the spinners might get a hint of turn throughout the match. Having said that, it's expected to be an excellent batting track, and as the pitch won't likely change its behaviour with time, the toss-winner might opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On March 1, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience hot and hazy conditions. The forecasted high temperature is 95°F (35°C), with a low of 69°F (21°C).

England Masters News & Player List

England Masters Player List

E Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Philip Mustard, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascheranas, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, D Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly, Kevin Pieterson, Joe Denly







Predicted Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (c) Batter Ian Bell Batter Tim Ambrose Batter Darren Maddy Batter Phil Mustard Wicketkeeper Monty Panesar Bowler Chris Tremlett Bowler Stuart Meaker Bowler Chris Schofield Allrounder Ryan Sidebottom Bowler Tim Bresnan Allrounder

England Masters Team Form

England Masters have a lot of potential in the squad. The team has a decent batting order but failed to win any games in the competition. This could be their first win in the competition.

South Africa Masters News & Player List

South Africa Masters Player List

Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis © Allrounder Hashim Amla Batter Jacques Rudolph Batter Dane Vilas Batter Alviro Peterson Batter Morne Van Wyk Wicketkeeper Thandi Tshabalala Bowler Makhaya Ntini Bowler Garnett Kruger Bowler Eddie Leie Bowler Vernon Philander Allrounder

South Africa Masters Team Form

South Africa Masters have a huge gap in their batting order. They bundled out for 85 runs in the last game and did not pose any threat to their opponents. They will have to try very hard in the next contest.

England Masters vs South Africa Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

England Masters: 0

South Africa Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

England Masters vs South Africa Masters Betting Odds

England Masters to score low for their opening partnership

England Masters are struggling a lot in the competition. Despite batting decently in the two games, they had to taste defeat on both the occasions. Their opening order has not left any impact in the competition. The team scored 14 runs for the first wicket in both the games so far. The opening order revolves around Ian Bell, Phil Mustard and Eoin Morgan. These batters have bundled out cheaply in both the games and lack form currently. That said, England Masters is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

England Masters vs South Africa Masters T20i BCA Stadium, Vadodara, null South Africa Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now! England Masters Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

England Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Batters

Phil Mustard to be England Masters’ top batsman

Phil Mustard has scored 39 runs in 2 games. He posted 31 runs in the last game against West Indies. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hashim Amla to be South Africa Masters’ top batsman

Hashim Amla is one of the finest stroke-makers in the game. He had an average of over 33 in the T20Is. He scored 76 runs in the first game but faced an early dismissal in the last game. He will be expected to bat well.

England Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Bowlers

Chris Schofield to be England Masters’ top bowler

Chris Schofield is an important bowling asset for the team. He has picked 3 wickets in the competition so far. He will lead the bowling order in the next game.

Thandi Tshabalala to be South Africa Masters’ top bowler

Thandi Tshabalala is the only impactful bowler from the team. He has picked 3 wickets in the competition for his side and will walk in as the best bowler from South Africa Masters.