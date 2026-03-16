England Masters vs South Africa Masters Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - International Masters League 2025 March 3
SOU
59%
Chance of Winning
ENG
41%
T20i
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Facts:
- England Masters and South Africa Masters lost their last game.
- England Masters are placed at the 5th place whereas South Africa Masters are placed at the bottom right now.
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Chance of Winning
England Masters are struggling in the competition right now. They began their campaign with a loss over India Masters followed by another disheartening defeat against West Indies Masters. With two losses in two games, England Masters are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have a net run rate of -2.278 and are yet to earn a point. England will now face South Africa Masters in their next contest.
South Africa Masters are having a similar campaign as England Masters. They have also failed to make an impact in the competition and had to suffer two consecutive defeats. The team is coming from a huge defeat against India Masters where they failed to accumulate a respectable score. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with -2.975.
- England Masters Chance of Winning - 41%
- South Africa Masters Chance of Winning - 59%
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
England Masters met with West Indies Masters in their last clash. Batting first, West Indies Masters scored 179/6 in the contest. Monty Panesar left an impact with his bowling as he picked 3 wickets in the game whereas Chris Schofield picked 2 wickets. Chasing the target, England Masters came close to the target but finished their innings at 171/8, losing the fixture by 8 runs. There was not any extraordinary batting performance from the English squad but many batters chipped in their fair share to raise that total. Phil Mustard scored 31 runs whereas Chris Schofield was the top scorer with 32 runs.
South Africa Masters were eager to get back into the competition. They faced India Masters in their next game. Batting first, South Africa Masters scored 85 runs before losing all their wickets. Rahul Sharma and Yuvraj Singh broke down the Proteas’ batting order. Henry Davids was the opener from South Africa who scored 38 runs while the rest of the squad went back quite cheaply. India Masters chased the target comfortably and won the game by 8 wickets (89/2). South Africa Masters have to rise up to the competition in order to have a chance at the title.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Team England Masters to hit more fours in the match
Team England Masters to hit more sixes in the match
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Match Toss Prediction
The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is known to favour batsmen and often witnesses high scores. The surface provides a suitable foundation for stroke play early on. In addition to this, as the game progresses, batters find it even more conducive to aggressive shot-making. Although there won't be significant seam movement for the pacers, the spinners might get a hint of turn throughout the match. Having said that, it's expected to be an excellent batting track, and as the pitch won't likely change its behaviour with time, the toss-winner might opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
On March 1, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience hot and hazy conditions. The forecasted high temperature is 95°F (35°C), with a low of 69°F (21°C).
England Masters News & Player List
England Masters Player List
E Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Philip Mustard, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascheranas, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, D Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly, Kevin Pieterson, Joe Denly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eoin Morgan (c)
|
Batter
|
Ian Bell
|
Batter
|
Tim Ambrose
|
Batter
|
Darren Maddy
|
Batter
|
Phil Mustard
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Monty Panesar
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremlett
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Meaker
|
Bowler
|
Chris Schofield
|
Allrounder
|
Ryan Sidebottom
|
Bowler
|
Tim Bresnan
|
Allrounder
England Masters Team Form
England Masters have a lot of potential in the squad. The team has a decent batting order but failed to win any games in the competition. This could be their first win in the competition.
South Africa Masters News & Player List
South Africa Masters Player List
Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jacques Kallis ©
|
Allrounder
|
Hashim Amla
|
Batter
|
Jacques Rudolph
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
Batter
|
Alviro Peterson
|
Batter
|
Morne Van Wyk
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Thandi Tshabalala
|
Bowler
|
Makhaya Ntini
|
Bowler
|
Garnett Kruger
|
Bowler
|
Eddie Leie
|
Bowler
|
Vernon Philander
|
Allrounder
South Africa Masters Team Form
South Africa Masters have a huge gap in their batting order. They bundled out for 85 runs in the last game and did not pose any threat to their opponents. They will have to try very hard in the next contest.
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Head to Head
This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.
Head to Head
England Masters: 0
South Africa Masters: 0
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Betting Odds
England Masters to score low for their opening partnership
England Masters are struggling a lot in the competition. Despite batting decently in the two games, they had to taste defeat on both the occasions. Their opening order has not left any impact in the competition. The team scored 14 runs for the first wicket in both the games so far. The opening order revolves around Ian Bell, Phil Mustard and Eoin Morgan. These batters have bundled out cheaply in both the games and lack form currently. That said, England Masters is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
England Masters vs South Africa Masters
T20i
BCA Stadium, Vadodara, null
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Batters
Phil Mustard to be England Masters’ top batsman
Phil Mustard has scored 39 runs in 2 games. He posted 31 runs in the last game against West Indies. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Hashim Amla to be South Africa Masters’ top batsman
Hashim Amla is one of the finest stroke-makers in the game. He had an average of over 33 in the T20Is. He scored 76 runs in the first game but faced an early dismissal in the last game. He will be expected to bat well.
England Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Bowlers
Chris Schofield to be England Masters’ top bowler
Chris Schofield is an important bowling asset for the team. He has picked 3 wickets in the competition so far. He will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Thandi Tshabalala to be South Africa Masters’ top bowler
Thandi Tshabalala is the only impactful bowler from the team. He has picked 3 wickets in the competition for his side and will walk in as the best bowler from South Africa Masters.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England Masters
- England Masters to Win - 2.01 (Parimatch)
- South Africa Masters to Win - 1.69 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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