England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - International Masters League 2025 March 10
SRI
76%
Chance of Winning
ENG
24%
T20i
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Facts:
- Sri Lanka Masters registered a win in their last outing while England Masters lost their last game.
- Sri Lanka Masters are placed at the 2nd place of the points table whereas England Masters are positioned at the bottom.
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning
England Masters continue to lose games in the competition. They lost their third consecutive game in this tournament and it came against South Africa Masters. The team lacks majorly in their batting strength and could not keep up with other teams so far. With three losses, they are placed at the bottom of the table. They have a net run rate of -1.785 and are yet to earn their first set of points. They will face Sri Lanka Masters in their next outing.
Sri Lanka Masters had a shaky start with a loss against India Masters but the team did not look back as they registered three wins in a row after that. With three wins and a loss, the team is positioned at the 2nd place of the points table. They are walking after an ecstatic win against the West Indies Masters. The team will be confident to carry the same momentum in the next game against England Masters.
- England Masters Chance of Winning - 24%
- Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 76%
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sri Lanka followed a strong batting performance in all the games after their first loss in the competition. They met with West Indies Masters in their last outing. Batting first, SL Masters raised 173/9 in the game. Asela Gunaratne smashed 64 runs while Kumar Sangakkara played an innings of 47 runs. Chasing the target, West Indies Masters fell prey to the fantastic bowling order of the Lankans. They scored 153/5, losing the game by 21 runs. Isuru Udana picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.
England Masters met with South Africa Masters in their last outing of the competition. England Masters batted first in the game and scored 157/6 in the game. Tim Ambrose scored 53 runs while Eoin Morgan chipped in 36 runs to the total score while the rest of the squad dismissed out cheaply. Chasing the target, South Africa Masters scored 159/3 in the game, winning the fixture by 7 wickets. Stuart Meaker picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from the English squad.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Team England Masters to hit fours in the match
Team England Masters to hit more sixes in the match
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Toss Prediction
This venue at Raipur is relatively new with only 1 T20I played here. It was won by the team batting first. This will also be the first game of the International Masters League 2025 at this venue. In this tournament, 6 out of 9 games have been won by the teams bowling first. In the shortest format, bowling first has generally been the trend. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.
Weather Report
The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. Temperatures will range from a high of 38°C to a low of 16°C, with no significant chance of rain. The conditions should be ideal for cricket.
England Masters News & Player List
England Masters Player List
E Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Philip Mustard, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascheranas, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, D Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly, Kevin Pieterson, Joe Denly
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eoin Morgan (c)
|
Batter
|
Ian Bell
|
Batter
|
Tim Ambrose
|
Batter
|
Darren Maddy
|
Batter
|
Phil Mustard
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Monty Panesar
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremlett
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Meaker
|
Bowler
|
Chris Schofield
|
Allrounder
|
Ryan Sidebottom
|
Bowler
|
Tim Bresnan
|
Allrounder
England Masters Team Form
England Masters is doing very poorly in the competition. They have lost three games in a row. They failed to raise a high score in the last game and had to suffer a loss.
Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List
Sri Lanka Masters Player List
Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Asela Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Lahiru Thirimanne
|
Batter
|
Upul Tharanga
|
Batter
|
Chaturanga de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Sangakkara (c)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Dhammika Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Jeevan Mendis
|
Allrounder
|
Chinthaka Jayasinghe
|
Allrounder
|
Isuru Udana
|
Allrounder
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
|
Seekkuge Prasanna
|
Allrounder
Sri Lanka Masters Team Form
Sri Lanka Masters performed very well in all the games with their bat. They have won the last three games in the competition. They will be confident in their next outing.
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Head to Head
The sides have met twice in the Barbados Cup back in 2010 where both the teams have won a game each.
Head to Head
England Masters: 1
Sri Lanka Masters: 1
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Betting Odds
England Masters to score low for their opening partnership
England Masters are struggling a lot in the competition. The team has suffered losses in all their outings in the competition so far. Moreover, their batting does not look good and failed to leave any impact in the competition. The opening order revolves around Ian Bell, Phil Mustard and Eoin Morgan who average at 0.50, 13.00 & 24.00 respectively in the competition. The team scored 14, 14 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. These batters have bundled out cheaply in both the games and lack form currently. That said, England Masters is expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters
T20i
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Batters
Tim Ambrose to be England Master's top batsman
Tim Ambrose knocked 53 runs off 45 balls in the last game. He is the top scorer from the squad and will be looking to strike well in the next game.
Asela Gunaratne to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman
Asela Gunaratne has been spectacular with the bat in the competition. He smashed 64 runs in the last game. He is the top scorer from the side and averages at 54.66 in the tournament.
England Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Bowlers
Chris Schofield to be England Masters’ top bowler
Chris Schofield is an important bowling asset for the team. He has picked 3 wickets in the competition so far. He will lead the bowling order in the next game.
Isuru Udana to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler
Isuru Udana has consistently picked wickets for the side in the competition. He has managed to pick 6 wickets in 4 games so far. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka Masters
- England Masters to Win - 3.07 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka Masters to Win - 1.31 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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