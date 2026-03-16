India Masters vs Australia Masters Match Prediction Odds and Tips – International Masters League March 13
IND
57%
Chance of Winning
AUS
43%
T20i
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Facts:
- India Masters and Australia Masters won the last game.
- India Masters finished at the second place whereas Australia Masters finished at the third position.
India Masters vs Australia Masters Chance of Winning
India Masters had a fantastic campaign in the competition. They won all the games but one, which interestingly came against Australia Masters, in the tournament. They won their last game against West Indies Masters and finished second in the standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.036. India Masters will face a challenge against Australia Masters in the next game where the winners proceed to the finals while the losing side will be knocked out of the contest.
Australia Masters had a shaky start but were always backed by their hard-hitting batting order. They have won three games in a row. Their last win came against England Masters which led them to finish third in the standings and face India Masters in the semi-finals. They earned 6 points with a net run rate of 2.210 in the group games. Led by Shane Watson, the team will look to continue their winning momentum in their next outing as well.
- India Masters Chance of Winning - 57 %
- Australia Masters Chance of Winning - 43%
India Masters vs Australia Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
India Masters faced West Indies Masters in their last match, delivering a dominant performance. Sachin Tendulkar took a back seat while the others in the squad performed brilliantly to raise 253/3 batting first. Saurabh Tiwary (60), Ambati Rayudu (63), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (46) and Yuvraj Singh (49*) were the top run contributors in the game. India Masters looked pale with their spells in the beginning and conceded a lot of runs from the West Indies top order. However, they restricted them at 246/6 to win the game by 7 runs. Stuart Binny took 3 wickets while Pawan Negi collected 2 wickets in the game.
Australia Masters met with England Masters in the last game. Batting first in the game, England Masters finally played an interesting innings, amassing 109/3 in the game. The Australian bowlers were not very effective in the game. Steve O’Keefe, Bryce McGain and James Pattinson picked a wicket each. However, the batters were prepared for the chase. Dan Christian scored 61 runs while Nathan Reardon knocked 83 runs in the game. The team scored 210/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. The challenge will be tougher against India Masters in the next game, especially when the stakes are high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Masters to have a better opening partnership
India Masters vs Australia Masters Match Toss Prediction
The ball will bounce nicely for the stroke makers and unless the bowlers have real mystery or express pace they are likely to be hit all over. A par total will be over 200. This is an excellent batting surface and both teams will want to go big in the first innings and bat the others out of the contest. Therefore, we predict that both teams will choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. The temperature will peak at 38 degrees Celsius in the day.
India Masters News & Player List
India Masters Player List
Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sachin Tendulkar ©
|
Batter
|
Yusuf Pathan
|
Allrounder
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Allrounder
|
Abhimanyu Mithun
|
Bowler
|
Pawan Negi
|
Allrounder
|
Ambati Rayudu
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Rahul Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Stuart Binny
|
Allrounder
|
Dhawal Kulkarni
|
Bowler
|
Gurkeerat Singh
|
Batter
|
Irfan Pathan
|
Allrounder
India Masters Team Form
India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team is coming from a win against the West Indies Masters. They scored very well in the game but the bowling attack remains their weakness.
Australia Masters News & Player List
Australia Masters Player List
Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Dunk
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ben Laughlin
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Reardon
|
Batter
|
Ben Cutting
|
Allrounder
|
Callum Ferguson
|
Batter
|
Shane Watson ©
|
Batter
|
Daniel Christian
|
Allrounder
|
Bryce McGain
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Doherty
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Coulter-Nile
|
Bowler
|
Ben Hilfenhaus
|
Bowler
Australia Masters Team Form
Australia Masters are having a terrific campaign and will be confident with their batting and bowling order. They managed to outperform with the bat with their in-form batters in the tournament.
India Masters vs Australia Masters Head to Head
Australia Masters won the last clash against India Masters by 95 runs.
Head to Head
India Masters: 0
Australia Masters: 1
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
India Masters vs Australia Masters Betting Odds
Australia Masters to have the better opening partnership
Australia has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Australia scored 34, 19, 33, 186 & _____ runs in the five games of the tournament. ____________. Australia Masters have a fantastic batting momentum and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.
India Masters vs Australia Masters
T20i
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null
India Masters vs Australia Masters Top Batters
Ambati Rayudu to be India Masters’ top batsman
Ambati Rayudu has knocked 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54.50. He scored 63 runs in the last game against West Indies Masters. He will be the team’s top batting pick.
Shane Watson to be Australia Master's top batsman
Shane Watson has consistently knocked his bat to score a huge number of runs for his side. He has scored 356 runs in 5 games and is the top scorer of the tournament. He has knocked three centuries in the competition and will bring his best form in the next fixture.
India Masters vs Australia Masters Top Bowlers
Pawan Negi to be India Masters’ top bowler
Pawan Negi has been a menace so far in the competition. He has taken 7 wickets in 4 games that he played in. He took 2 wickets in the last game.
Xavier Doherty to be Australia Master’s top bowler
Doherty is the top bowler from Australia Masters. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games. He picked 5 wickets in the last clash against India Masters. He will be looking to bowl a wonderful spell in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Masters to Win
- India Masters to Win -1.74 (Parimatch)
- Australia Masters to Win - 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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