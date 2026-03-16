Facts: India Masters and Australia Masters won the last game.

India Masters finished at the second place whereas Australia Masters finished at the third position.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Chance of Winning

India Masters had a fantastic campaign in the competition. They won all the games but one, which interestingly came against Australia Masters, in the tournament. They won their last game against West Indies Masters and finished second in the standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.036. India Masters will face a challenge against Australia Masters in the next game where the winners proceed to the finals while the losing side will be knocked out of the contest.

Australia Masters had a shaky start but were always backed by their hard-hitting batting order. They have won three games in a row. Their last win came against England Masters which led them to finish third in the standings and face India Masters in the semi-finals. They earned 6 points with a net run rate of 2.210 in the group games. Led by Shane Watson, the team will look to continue their winning momentum in their next outing as well.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 57 %

Australia Masters Chance of Winning - 43%

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India Masters vs Australia Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India Masters faced West Indies Masters in their last match, delivering a dominant performance. Sachin Tendulkar took a back seat while the others in the squad performed brilliantly to raise 253/3 batting first. Saurabh Tiwary (60), Ambati Rayudu (63), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (46) and Yuvraj Singh (49*) were the top run contributors in the game. India Masters looked pale with their spells in the beginning and conceded a lot of runs from the West Indies top order. However, they restricted them at 246/6 to win the game by 7 runs. Stuart Binny took 3 wickets while Pawan Negi collected 2 wickets in the game.

Australia Masters met with England Masters in the last game. Batting first in the game, England Masters finally played an interesting innings, amassing 109/3 in the game. The Australian bowlers were not very effective in the game. Steve O’Keefe, Bryce McGain and James Pattinson picked a wicket each. However, the batters were prepared for the chase. Dan Christian scored 61 runs while Nathan Reardon knocked 83 runs in the game. The team scored 210/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. The challenge will be tougher against India Masters in the next game, especially when the stakes are high.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Masters to have a better opening partnership 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

India Masters vs Australia Masters Match Toss Prediction

The ball will bounce nicely for the stroke makers and unless the bowlers have real mystery or express pace they are likely to be hit all over. A par total will be over 200. This is an excellent batting surface and both teams will want to go big in the first innings and bat the others out of the contest. Therefore, we predict that both teams will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. The temperature will peak at 38 degrees Celsius in the day.

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Pawan Negi Allrounder Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper Rahul Sharma Bowler Stuart Binny Allrounder Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team is coming from a win against the West Indies Masters. They scored very well in the game but the bowling attack remains their weakness.

Australia Masters News & Player List

Australia Masters Player List

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Dunk Wicketkeeper Ben Laughlin Bowler Nathan Reardon Batter Ben Cutting Allrounder Callum Ferguson Batter Shane Watson © Batter Daniel Christian Allrounder Bryce McGain Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Ben Hilfenhaus Bowler

Australia Masters Team Form

Australia Masters are having a terrific campaign and will be confident with their batting and bowling order. They managed to outperform with the bat with their in-form batters in the tournament.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Head to Head

Australia Masters won the last clash against India Masters by 95 runs.

Head to Head

India Masters: 0

Australia Masters: 1

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs Australia Masters Betting Odds

Australia Masters to have the better opening partnership

Australia has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Australia scored 34, 19, 33, 186 & _____ runs in the five games of the tournament. ____________. Australia Masters have a fantastic batting momentum and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

India Masters vs Australia Masters T20i Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, null India Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Australia Masters Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.975 Bet Now!

India Masters vs Australia Masters Top Batters

Ambati Rayudu to be India Masters’ top batsman

Ambati Rayudu has knocked 109 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54.50. He scored 63 runs in the last game against West Indies Masters. He will be the team’s top batting pick.

Shane Watson to be Australia Master's top batsman

Shane Watson has consistently knocked his bat to score a huge number of runs for his side. He has scored 356 runs in 5 games and is the top scorer of the tournament. He has knocked three centuries in the competition and will bring his best form in the next fixture.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Top Bowlers

Pawan Negi to be India Masters’ top bowler

Pawan Negi has been a menace so far in the competition. He has taken 7 wickets in 4 games that he played in. He took 2 wickets in the last game.

Xavier Doherty to be Australia Master’s top bowler

Doherty is the top bowler from Australia Masters. He has picked 8 wickets in 4 games. He picked 5 wickets in the last clash against India Masters. He will be looking to bowl a wonderful spell in the next game.