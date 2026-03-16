Facts: India Masters are coming from a win here while Australia Masters lost the last game.

India Masters are placed at the first place whereas Australia Masters are placed at the 4th position right now.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Chance of Winning

India Masters, the tournament hosts, are on a remarkable winning streak with three consecutive victories. Their latest triumph over South Africa Masters reinforced their dominance, keeping them at the top of the points table with 6 points and an outstanding net run rate of 3.156. India Masters are high on confidence and will look to maintain their unbeaten winning momentum in the next game against Australia Masters.

Meanwhile, Australia Masters, led by Shane Watson, had a disappointing start to the International Masters League T20. However, that did not change in their next outing. They faced defeat in the next game against Sri Lanka Masters. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the points table with a net run rate of -0.606. Australia Masters will be the underdogs in this contest and will face a tough uphill task against India Masters.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 55 %

Australia Masters Chance of Winning - 45 %

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India Masters vs Australia Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India Masters faced South Africa Masters in their last match, delivering a dominant performance. Batting first, South Africa Masters struggled, managing only 85 runs as Indian bowlers applied relentless pressure. Rahul Sharma starred with a brilliant hat-trick, while Yuvraj Singh also claimed three wickets. Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny contributed with two wickets each. Chasing the modest target was a straightforward task for the hosts. They cruised to 89/2 in 11 overs, securing an 8-wicket victory. Ambati Rayudu led the batting with an unbeaten 41. With their current form, India Masters look set to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

Australia Masters were eager to make a comeback against Sri Lanka Masters, but the match didn’t go their way. They posted a strong total of 217/4, with standout performances from Shaun Marsh (77) and Ben Dunk (56). However, their bowling unit struggled to defend the target as Sri Lanka Masters chased it down, scoring 222/7 to win by 3 wickets. Ben Laughlin impressed with three wickets, while Dan Christian took two, but the overall bowling effort fell short. Despite their solid batting, Australia Masters have lacked bowling support, leading to their losses. They now prepare to face the tournament hosts, hoping to turn things around.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is known to favour batsmen and often witnesses high scores. The surface provides a suitable foundation for stroke play early on. In addition to this, as the game progresses, batters find it even more conducive to aggressive shot-making. Although there won't be significant seam movement for the pacers, the spinners might get a hint of turn throughout the match. Having said that, it's expected to be an excellent batting track, and as the pitch won't likely change its behaviour with time, the toss-winner might opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On March 5, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience warm and sunny conditions. The forecasted high temperature is around 34°C (93°F), with a low of approximately 20°C (68°F).

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Pawan Negi Allrounder Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper Rahul Sharma Bowler Stuart Binny Allrounder Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team pose a batting threat to all the teams in the competition. They have all their three outings so far.

Australia Masters News & Player List

Australia Masters Player List

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Neville Wicketkeeper Ben Laughlin Bowler Nathan Reardon Batter Ben Cutting Allrounder Ben Dunk Batter Shane Watson © Allrounder Daniel Christian Allrounder Shaun Marsh Batter Xavier Doherty Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Ben Hilfenhaus Bowler

Australia Masters Team Form

Australia Masters come into the tournament with big names in the team. They were able to produce favourable outcomes in the batting order but lost both the games on account of their weak bowling order that kept conceding a lot of runs. They shall do better in the next game.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

India Masters: 0

Australia Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs Australia Masters Betting Odds

Australia Masters to have the better opening partnership

Australia has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Australia scored 34 runs before their first dismissal followed by 19 runs in the next game. Shane Watson looks in great form while Shaun Marsh opened the innings alongside him in the latest game against Sri Lanka Masters. Marsh scored 77 runs in the last game which is a great indicator of his terrific form. India Masters have done well in the competition but Sachin Tendulkar has dismissed out early in both the games. Australia Masters bowlers will exploit that and pick an early wicket.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Top Batters

Gurkeerat Singh Mann to be India Masters’ top batsman

Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the top batter with 107 runs in 2 games. He scored an unbeaten 63 runs in the second game. This said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Shane Watson to be Australia Master's top batsman

Shane Watson has always been a menace with the bat and his hard hitting tendencies. He smashed 107 off 52 balls in the first game followed by 16 runs in the next game. He averages 61.50 in the tournament.

India Masters vs Australia Masters Top Bowlers

Rahul Sharma to be India Masters’ top bowler

Rahul Sharma played his first game of the competition where he grabbed a hattrick. The venue favours spin bowling and shall enable Sharma to pick many wickets in the next game as well.

Dan Christian to be Australia Master's top bowler

Dan Christian has picked 3 wickets in 2 games. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.