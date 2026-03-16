Facts: India Masters will be led by Sachin Tendulkar while Eoin Morgan will lead England Masters.

India Masters won the first game and lead the points table.

India Masters vs England Masters Chance of Winning

The 2025 International Masters League kicked off with an exciting opening match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters. In a closely contested game, India Masters emerged victorious, securing their first win of the tournament. With this triumph, they currently sit atop the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.200. However, with most teams yet to play their opening matches, the standings are expected to shift as the competition progresses.

India Masters demonstrated a well-balanced performance in both batting and bowling, setting a strong foundation for the rest of the tournament. They aim to build on their momentum and put forth even better displays in the upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, England Masters, another formidable side, will be captained by the experienced Eoin Morgan. Supporting him at the top of the batting order will be Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell, two renowned names in English cricket. The team will also rely on the expertise of Monty Panesar, one of England’s most successful spinners, to make an impact with the ball.

As India Masters and England Masters gear up for their clash, cricket fans can anticipate an intense and thrilling encounter. Both teams boast legendary players with a wealth of experience, making this showdown one of the most exciting fixtures in the tournament.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 67%

England Masters Chance of Winning - 33%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Masters vs England Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters played the inaugural game of the competition. Upon winning the toss, SL-Masters opted to bowl first. India Masters had a disappointing start, witnessing early exits from Rayudu (5) and Tendulkar (10). However, Gurkeerat Singh (44) and Stuart Binny (68) played phenomenal innings to bring in a respectable score. Yusuf Pathan also knocked an unbeaten 56 runs to take the total to 222/4. The bowlers also did a great job in restricting Sri Lanka Masters at 218/9 to win the game by 4 runs. Irfan Pathan was the best bowler with 3 wickets for his side. The side looks strong and will come in confident in the next game.

Eoin Morgan will be the skipper of England Masters. Morgan, a veteran batter, will be accompanied by Kevin Pieterson who is world renowned for his top-class batting skills and techniques. Joe Denly, who has made 44 appearances for his country across all formats in his career, is the only England Masters player selected that is still active in the professional game, and is a part of the England squad. The team looks fierce and will give a tough challenge to the hosts.

India Masters vs England Masters Match Toss Prediction

With uncertainty surrounding both the pitch conditions and gameplay, we anticipate that both captains will opt to bowl first if they win the toss, preferring to chase in the second innings.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast it will be a very warm day in Navi Mumbai with the temperature expected to be up at 37 degrees earlier in the day. By the time the game gets underway, the temperature will still be over 30 degrees.

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Shahbaz Nadeem Allrounder Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper Vinay Kumar Bowler Stuart Binny Allrounder Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team pose a batting threat to all the teams in the competition. They scored 222 runs in the first game against Sri Lanka. They will be confident to win the next game as well.

England Masters News & Player List

England Masters Player List

E Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Philip Mustard, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascheranas, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, D Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly, Kevin Pieterson, Joe Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (c) Batter Ian Bell Batter Kevin Pieterson Batter Darren Maddy Batter Phil Mustard Wicketkeeper Monty Panesar Bowler Dimitri Mascheranas Allrounder Stuart Meaker Bowler Chris Schofield Bowler Boyd Rankin Bowler Joe Denly Allrounder

England Masters Team Form

England Masters come into the tournament with big names in the team. They have a good batting order and various bowling figures from the past. This will make up for a well fought contest.

India Masters vs England Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

India Masters: 0

India: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs England Masters Betting Odds

India Masters to have the better opening partnership

India has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Sachin Tendulkar opened with Ambati Rayudu to post 16 runs for the opening partnership. Whereas Sri Lanka Masters managed 11 runs before their first wicket loss. This will be a low intensity bowling contest where the winners might be decided with a better batting side. By the looks of it, India Masters looks prepared with formidable names in the squad. That said, India Masters will be expected to score higher before their first dismissal in the game.

India Masters vs England Masters T20i Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null India Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! England Masters Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

India Masters vs England Masters Top Batters

Stuart Binny to be India Master's top batsman

Stuart Binny is known for his aggressive batting style and was successful with his bat in the last game. He amassed 68 off 31 balls in the last game. This said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Kevin Peterson to be England Master’s top batsman

England’s former batting legend, Kevin Pieterson, will come in as the best batter from the side with tons of batting experience across the globe. He will bring his batting expertise into the field against India Masters.

India Masters vs England Masters Top Bowlers

Irfan Pathan to be India Master's top bowler

Irfan Pathan once led the Indian bowling side with his pace and swing. He will come in as a huge asset to the Indian bowling side in the tournament. He took 3 wickets, highest from the side, against Sri Lanka Masters in the last game.

Monty Panesar to be England Master’s top bowler

Monty Panesar has troubled the batters in the past and will come in to do the same in this competition. He will be the team’s best bowling pick.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India Masters India Masters to Win - (Parimatch)

England Masters to Win - (Parimatch) Both the teams are stacked with stars from their former years. It comes down to which of them is still capable of performing at top level. India Masters won their first game with impeccable form in their batting performances. This might pose a heavy threat for England Masters who will play their first game of the season. That stated, India Masters will come in as match favourites. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





