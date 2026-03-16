Facts: India Masters are coming from a win here while South Africa Masters lost the last game.

India Masters are placed at the first place whereas South Africa Masters are placed at the bottom right now.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Chance of Winning

India Masters, the tournament hosts, are enjoying a stellar run so far. They kicked off their campaign with back-to-back victories, showcasing dominance in both batting and bowling. Their latest win against England Masters further solidified their position at the top of the points table with 4 points and an impressive net run rate of 2.461. India Masters will aim to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming match.

South Africa Masters, led by Jacques Kallis, had a disappointing start to the tournament, falling short against Sri Lanka Masters. While their batting showed promise, the bowling attack struggled to contain Sri Lanka’s batters. As a result, they currently sit at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.558. They will now face a tougher challenge against India Masters in the next game.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 81%

South Africa Masters Chance of Winning - 19%

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India Masters vs South Africa Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India Masters met with England Masters in their last clash. Batting first, England Masters scored 132/8 in the contest. The batters kept falling prey to the Indian bowlers. Dhawal Kulkarni outshined with 3 picks in the game. Pawan Negi and Abhimanyu Mithun went back with 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, India Masters had a splendid start with an opening partnership of 75 runs between Sachin Tendulkar and Gurkeerat Singh Mann. Mann was the best batter in the squad with an unbeaten innings of 63 runs. Tendulkar scored 34 runs while Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten at 27 runs. India Masters posted 133/1 in 11.4 overs to win the game by 9 wickets.

South Africa Masters were thrilled to play their first game against Sri Lanka Masters in the competition. They batted first and had a decent start with Hashim Amla’s 76 off 53 balls. However, the rest of the squad did not have much impact. SA Masters scored 180/6 in 20 overs. However, South Africa did not do well with the ball and conceded 183/3 to lose the game by 7 wickets. Thandi Tshabalala was the best bowler from South Africa Masters with 2 wickets in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Masters to have a better opening partnership 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Team India Masters to hit fours in the match 1.60 Bet on Batery Team India Masters to hit more sixes in the match 1.55 Bet on Batery

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is known to favour batsmen and often witnesses high scores. The surface provides a suitable foundation for stroke play early on. In addition to this, as the game progresses, batters find it even more conducive to aggressive shot-making. Although there won't be significant seam movement for the pacers, the spinners might get a hint of turn throughout the match. Having said that, it's expected to be an excellent batting track, and as the pitch won't likely change its behaviour with time, the toss-winner might opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On March 1, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience hot and hazy conditions. The forecasted high temperature is 95°F (35°C), with a low of 69°F (21°C).

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Pawan Negi Allrounder Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper Vinay Kumar Bowler Stuart Binny Allrounder Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team pose a batting threat to all the teams in the competition. They have won both the games so far in the competition.

South Africa Masters News & Player List

South Africa Masters Player List

Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis © Allrounder Hashim Amla Batter Jacques Rudolph Batter Dane Vilas Batter Alviro Peterson Batter Morne Van Wyk Wicketkeeper Thandi Tshabalala Bowler Makhaya Ntini Bowler Garnett Kruger Bowler Eddie Leie Bowler Vernon Philander Allrounder

South Africa Masters Team Form

South Africa Masters come into the tournament with big names in the team. They lost the first game with a poor bowling performance. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

India Masters: 0

South Africa Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Betting Odds

India Masters to have the better opening partnership

India has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Sachin Tendulkar opened with Ambati Rayudu to post 16 runs for the opening partnership in the first game. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Tendulkar led an opening partnership of 75 runs in the next game. The hosts have a good feel of the pitches here and will be looking to score well in the next game before their first dismissal.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters T20i BCA Stadium, Vadodara, null India Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.27 Bet Now! South Africa Masters Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 4.08 Bet Now!

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Batters

Gurkeerat Singh Mann to be India Masters’ top batsman

Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the top batter with 107 runs in 2 games. He scored an unbeaten 63 runs in the last game. This said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Hashim Amla to be South Africa Masters’ top batsman

Hashim Amla is one of the finest stroke-makers in the game. He had an average of over 33 in the T20Is. He scored 76 runs in the last game. With a batter of his caliber, Amla is expected to score well in the next game.

India Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Bowlers

Dhawal Kulkarni to be India Masters’ top bowler

Dhawal Kulkarni has been a menace so far in the competition. He took 2 wickets in the first game followed by 3 wickets in the next game. Kulkarni will be expected to do well in the next game.

Thandi Tshabalala to be South Africa Masters’ top bowler

Thandi Tshabalala was the only impactful bowler in the last game. He picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be expected to do well in the next game.