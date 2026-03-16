IM vs SLM Match Prediction, Odds and Tips – International Masters League 2025, 22 Feb
75%
Chance of Winning
25%
World
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, NAVI Mumbai
Facts:
- India Masters will be led by Sachin Tendulkar while Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka Masters.
- This will mark the beginning of the inaugural season of the International Masters League
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning
The 2025 International Masters League is set to showcase top-tier cricket across India from 22 February to 16 March. Six teams will compete in this exciting tournament, featuring Masters squads from Australia, England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.
A highly anticipated clash between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters will see many popular cricketing names going against each other. Sachin Tendulkar will lead the hosts while Kumar Sangakkara is captaining the Sri Lankan side. While many batters are expected to display their signature strokes and tactical gameplay, former pace bowlers might lack their peak intensity. Regardless of the final lineups, the stage is set for a thrilling inaugural edition of the tournament.
- India Masters Chance of Winning - 75%
- Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 25%
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
With cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar leading India Masters, he is expected to anchor the innings and bring a strong batting presence to the side. Opening alongside him will likely be the elegant left-hander Suresh Raina, forming a strong foundation for the hosts. Yuvraj Singh remains a formidable presence with the bat. Known for dismantling top-tier bowling attacks. On the bowling front, Stuart Binny could be a key asset if there’s any swing on offer.
Sri Lanka Masters benefit from having a captain who remains in good shape. Kumar Sangakkara, known for his elegant stroke play, is expected to open the innings and will wear the gloves while fielding, likely partnering with Upul Tharanga at the top of the order.
Asela Gunaratne, Romesh Kaluwitharana and Nuwan Pradeep will deepen the batting order and contribute crucial runs down the order if needed in this tournament opener. Isuru Udana, a prominent bowling figure from the side, will look to generate movement both off the pitch and through the air.
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Toss Prediction
With uncertainty surrounding both the pitch conditions and gameplay, we anticipate that both captains will opt to bowl first if they win the toss, preferring to chase in the second innings.
Weather Report
According to the weather forecast it will be a very warm day in Navi Mumbai with the temperature expected to be up at 37 degrees earlier in the day. By the time the game gets underway, the temperature will still be over 30 degrees.
India Masters News & Player List
India Masters Player List
Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar
Predicted Playing XI
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Sachin Tendulkar ©
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Batter
|
Suresh Raina
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Batter
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Yuvraj Singh
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Allrounder
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Pawan Negi
|
Allrounder
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
Allrounder
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Naman Ojha
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Wicketkeeper
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Rahul Sharma
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Allrounder
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Stuart Binny
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Bowler
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Dhawal Kulkarni
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Bowler
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Gurkeerat Singh
|
Batter
|
Irfan Pathan
|
Allrounder
India Masters Team Form
India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team is stacked with phenomenal batters and will pose a threat to the Sri Lankan team.
Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List
Sri Lanka Masters Player List
Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Asela Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Lahiru Thirimanne
|
Batter
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Upul Tharanga
|
Batter
|
Romesh Kaluwitharana
|
Batter
|
Kumar Sangakkara (c)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Nuwan Pradeep
|
Bowler
|
Jeevan Mendis
|
Allrounder
|
Chinthaka Jayasinghe
|
Allrounder
|
Isuru Udana
|
Allrounder
|
Suranga Lakmal
|
Bowler
|
Dilruwan Perera
|
Allrounder
Sri Lanka Masters Team Form
Sri Lanka Masters come into the tournament with big names in the team. They have a good batting order and various bowling figures from the past. This will make up for a well fought contest.
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Head to Head
This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.
Head to Head
India Masters: 0
India: 0
Draw: 0
No Result: 0
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Betting Odds
India Masters to have the better opening partnership
India has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Sachin Tendulkar will open for the hosts alongside Suresh Raina. The left-right pair has troubled the bowlers back in the day and is ready to smash runs in the first game of the tournament. This will be a low intensity bowling contest where the winners might be decided with a better batting side. By the looks of it, India Masters looks prepared with formidable names in the squad. That said, India Masters will be expected to score higher before their first dismissal in the game.
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters
World
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, NAVI Mumbai, null
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Batters
Yuvraj Singh to be India Master's top batsman
Yuvraj Singh is known for his aggressive batting style and let's not forget that he once hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during a T20I! The batter is back to add spice with a ton of experience.
Kumar Sangakkara to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman
Sri Lanka’s former opening batter Sangakkara is one of the most celebrated batters across the globe. He will bring his batting expertise into the field against India Masters.
India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Bowlers
Irfan Pathan to be India Master's top bowler
Irfan Pathan once led the Indian bowling side with his pace and swing. He will come in as a huge asset to the Indian bowling side in the tournament. His swing can be a game changer for the side.
Suranga Lakmal to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler
Suranga Lakmal has led a fantastic career with his bowling. He has over 100 wickets in 86 ODIs for Sri Lanka. He played 11 T20Is where he took 8 wickets. He will come in as the best bowler from the side.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India Masters
- India Masters to Win - 1.34 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka Masters to Win - 3.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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