Facts: India Masters will be led by Sachin Tendulkar while Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka Masters.

This will mark the beginning of the inaugural season of the International Masters League

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning

The 2025 International Masters League is set to showcase top-tier cricket across India from 22 February to 16 March. Six teams will compete in this exciting tournament, featuring Masters squads from Australia, England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

A highly anticipated clash between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters will see many popular cricketing names going against each other. Sachin Tendulkar will lead the hosts while Kumar Sangakkara is captaining the Sri Lankan side. While many batters are expected to display their signature strokes and tactical gameplay, former pace bowlers might lack their peak intensity. Regardless of the final lineups, the stage is set for a thrilling inaugural edition of the tournament.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 75%

Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 25%

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India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

With cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar leading India Masters, he is expected to anchor the innings and bring a strong batting presence to the side. Opening alongside him will likely be the elegant left-hander Suresh Raina, forming a strong foundation for the hosts. Yuvraj Singh remains a formidable presence with the bat. Known for dismantling top-tier bowling attacks. On the bowling front, Stuart Binny could be a key asset if there’s any swing on offer.

Sri Lanka Masters benefit from having a captain who remains in good shape. Kumar Sangakkara, known for his elegant stroke play, is expected to open the innings and will wear the gloves while fielding, likely partnering with Upul Tharanga at the top of the order.

Asela Gunaratne, Romesh Kaluwitharana and Nuwan Pradeep will deepen the batting order and contribute crucial runs down the order if needed in this tournament opener. Isuru Udana, a prominent bowling figure from the side, will look to generate movement both off the pitch and through the air.

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Toss Prediction

With uncertainty surrounding both the pitch conditions and gameplay, we anticipate that both captains will opt to bowl first if they win the toss, preferring to chase in the second innings.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast it will be a very warm day in Navi Mumbai with the temperature expected to be up at 37 degrees earlier in the day. By the time the game gets underway, the temperature will still be over 30 degrees.

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Suresh Raina Batter Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Pawan Negi Allrounder Shahbaz Nadeem Allrounder Naman Ojha Wicketkeeper Rahul Sharma Allrounder Stuart Binny Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team is stacked with phenomenal batters and will pose a threat to the Sri Lankan team.

Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List

Sri Lanka Masters Player List

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

Predicted Playing XI

Asela Gunaratne Batter Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Romesh Kaluwitharana Batter Kumar Sangakkara (c) Wicketkeeper Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Jeevan Mendis Allrounder Chinthaka Jayasinghe Allrounder Isuru Udana Allrounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Dilruwan Perera Allrounder

Sri Lanka Masters Team Form

Sri Lanka Masters come into the tournament with big names in the team. They have a good batting order and various bowling figures from the past. This will make up for a well fought contest.

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

India Masters: 0

India: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Betting Odds

India Masters to have the better opening partnership

India has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Sachin Tendulkar will open for the hosts alongside Suresh Raina. The left-right pair has troubled the bowlers back in the day and is ready to smash runs in the first game of the tournament. This will be a low intensity bowling contest where the winners might be decided with a better batting side. By the looks of it, India Masters looks prepared with formidable names in the squad. That said, India Masters will be expected to score higher before their first dismissal in the game.

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India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Batters

Yuvraj Singh to be India Master's top batsman

Yuvraj Singh is known for his aggressive batting style and let's not forget that he once hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during a T20I! The batter is back to add spice with a ton of experience.

Kumar Sangakkara to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman

Sri Lanka’s former opening batter Sangakkara is one of the most celebrated batters across the globe. He will bring his batting expertise into the field against India Masters.

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Bowlers

Irfan Pathan to be India Master's top bowler

Irfan Pathan once led the Indian bowling side with his pace and swing. He will come in as a huge asset to the Indian bowling side in the tournament. His swing can be a game changer for the side.

Suranga Lakmal to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler

Suranga Lakmal has led a fantastic career with his bowling. He has over 100 wickets in 86 ODIs for Sri Lanka. He played 11 T20Is where he took 8 wickets. He will come in as the best bowler from the side.