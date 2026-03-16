Facts: India Masters won against West Indies Masters in their last clash.

India Masters finished at the second place whereas West Indies Masters finished at the fourth position in the table standings.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Chance of Winning

India Masters have had an outstanding campaign, securing four wins out of five to finish second in the group stage. Their strong batting lineup and impressive bowling display in the semi-finals against Australia Masters have boosted their confidence as they head into the final. Their batters are in terrific form and the bowlers have gained enough momentum and rhythm to win the next affair and lift the trophy. India Masters hold a slight edge in this matchup, given their balanced team and recent form.

West Indies Masters had a mixed start but relied on their explosive batting to stay in contention. With three wins and two losses, they finished in the top four and stunned the table toppers in the semi-finals to book their spot in the title clash. While their batting firepower matches India's, their inconsistent bowling could be a concern in this high-stakes encounter.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 74%

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 26%

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India Masters vs West Indies Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

India Masters faced Australia Masters in their last match, delivering a dominant performance. In this reverse fixture, India Masters batted first in the fixture and scored 220/7 in the game. Yuvraj Singh smashed 59 runs while Sachin Tendulkar chipped in 42 runs in the game. Stuart Binny has always been consistent in the middle order and scored 36 runs. Chasing the target, Australia Masters were restricted to 126, losing all their wickets while India Masters won the game by 94 runs. Shahbaz Nadeem picked 4 wickets while Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan picked 2 wickets each.

West Indies Masters met with Sri Lanka Masters in the last game. Batting first in the game, West Indies Masters amassed 179/5 in the game. Brian Lara scored 41 runs while Denesh Ramdin remained unbeaten at 50. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka Masters could only score 173/9 and lost the fixture by 6 runs. Tino Best was the best bowler from the West Indies with 4 wickets in the game. Dwayne Smith also took 2 wickets in the game and helped his side to win the fixture.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Toss Prediction

This venue at Raipur is relatively new with only 1 T20I played here. It was won by the team batting first. This will also be the first game of the International Masters League 2025 at this venue. In this tournament, 6 out of 9 games have been won by the teams bowling first. In the shortest format, bowling first has generally been the trend. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. The temperature will peak at 38 degrees Celsius in the day.

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Pawan Negi Allrounder Ambati Rayudu Wicketkeeper Rahul Sharma Bowler Stuart Binny Allrounder Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters got back at Australia Masters with a huge win by 94 runs. They have fantastic batting and bowling momentum. They will be confident walking into the next game.

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Kirk Edwards Batter Chris Gayle (c) Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Fidel Edwards Bowler Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Ravi Rampaul Bowler

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters have had a fantastic campaign and will be confident in both their batting and bowling departments. Their in-form batters delivered a strong performance in the last match, helping them secure a spot in the finals.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Head to Head

India Masters won the last clash against West Indies Masters by 7 runs.

Head to Head

India Masters: 1

West Indies Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Betting Odds

West Indies Masters to score high for their opening partnership

West Indies has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. The team’s opening order features a combination between Dwyane Smith, Chris Gayle and William Perkins. The duo amassed 60, 77, 13, 121, 6 & 1 runs for their opening partnership in the six games. They scored 121 runs, one of the best partnerships in the competition, against India Masters in their last match-up. West Indies Masters will be looking to score well before their first wicket in the next game.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters T20i Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null India Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.345 Bet Now! West Indies Masters Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.10 Bet Now!

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Batters

Yuvraj Singh to be India Masters’ top batsman

Yuvraj Singh is doing excellent in the competition with 166 runs in 4 games. He scored 59 runs off 30 balls in the last game with the help of 7 sixes. He will be looking to strike hard in the finals as well.

Lendl Simmons to be West Indies Master's top batsman

Lendl Simmons has scored 294 runs in 5 games at an average of 98.00. He has smashed a century and a fifty in his campaign and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Bowlers

Pawan Negi to be India Masters’ top bowler

Pawan Negi has been a menace so far in the competition. He has taken 8 wickets in 5 games that he played in. He took 1 wicket in the last game.

Ravi Rampaul to be West Indies Masters’ top bowler

Ravi Rampaul will be the top pick from the side in the bowling department. He has picked 9 wickets in 4 games and is the most economical bowler from the side.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Indian Masters India Masters to Win - @ 1.35 (Parimatch)

West Indies Masters to Win - @ 3.15 (Parimatch) India Masters have a fantastic momentum in the competition right now. They outplayed Australia Masters in the last game and shook their in-form batting order to cash in the victory. West Indies Masters knocked out Sri Lanka Masters from the competition and cannot be underestimated. However, with a better balance in both the departments, India Masters will be match favourites for this fixture. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





