Facts: Both sides are coming from a loss here.

India Masters are placed at the first place whereas West Indies Masters are placed at the 3rd place right now.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Chance of Winning

India Masters, the tournament hosts, were enjoying an unbeaten streak until they suffered a loss against Australia Masters in their last outing in the competition. With three wins and a loss, the team occupies the top place in the standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 1.062. India Masters will be looking to get back to their winning ways in their next outing.

West Indies Masters started their campaign with two wins but had to face a defeat in their last game against Sri Lanka Masters. The team has a talented batting and bowling order and will bring in their best in the next game against India Masters. They are placed 3rd in the standings currently with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.030.

India Masters Chance of Winning - 62%

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

A defeat in India's first in four matches did not have any serious implications as Tendulkar's side had already made it to the semifinals. They met with Australia Masters in the last game. Australia Masters batted first in the last game and scored 269 for a single wicket loss. Pawan Negi picked the only wicket in the game. Chasing the target, Sachin Tendulkar scored 64 runs while the others in the squad dismissed out for cheap scores in the game. As a result, India Masters bundled out for 174 runs, losing the game by 95 runs. India Masters will be prepared for their next game against West Indies Masters.

West Indies Masters were having a great campaign with two wins in the first two games but faced a loss against Sri Lanka Masters in their last outing. Sri Lanka Masters batted first in the game and scored 173/9 in the game. Ashley Nurse was the best bowler from the squad with 3 wickets in the game. Tino Best also took 2 wickets. Chasing the target, West Indies Masters lacked in their batting vigour and could only raise 153/5, losing the game by 21 runs. Dwayne Smith smashed 50 runs and was the best batter from the squad in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Masters to have a better opening partnership 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Team India Masters to hit fours in the match 1.75 Bet on Batery Team India Masters to hit more sixes in the match 1.90 Bet on Batery

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Toss Prediction

This venue at Raipur is relatively new with only 1 T20I played here. It was won by the team batting first. This will also be the first game of the International Masters League 2025 at this venue. In this tournament, 6 out of 9 games have been won by the teams bowling first. In the shortest format, bowling first has generally been the trend. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. Temperatures will range from a high of 38°C to a low of 16°C, with no significant chance of rain. The conditions should be ideal for cricket.

India Masters News & Player List

India Masters Player List

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar © Batter Yusuf Pathan Allrounder Yuvraj Singh Allrounder Abhimanyu Mithun Bowler Pawan Negi Allrounder Naman Ojha Wicketkeeper Vinay Kumar Bowler Stuart Binny Allrounder Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Gurkeerat Singh Batter Irfan Pathan Allrounder

India Masters Team Form

India Masters under the captainship of Sachin Tendulkar have done well so far in International Masters League 2025. The team has a well rounded batting and bowling order. This should be the fourth win for India Masters in this competition.

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Narsingh Deonarine Batter Tino Best Allrounder Lendl Simmons Batter Fidel Edwards Bowler Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Ravi Rampaul Bowler

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters lost their last game with a poor batting performance. It's going to be tough to beat India Masters with this lineup, but West Indies Masters are as unpredictable as their current National team.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Head to Head

The sides met once in Barbados Cup in 2010 where West Indies Masters won the game.

Head to Head

India Masters: 0

West Indies Masters: 1

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Betting Odds

India Masters to have the better opening partnership

India has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. In this inaugural season of the competition, Sachin Tendulkar opened with Ambati Rayudu to post 16 runs for the opening partnership in the first game. The team posted 75, 12 & 58 runs before their first dismissal in the next three games. Tendulkar has caught the rhythm and will be looking to raise a high opening score with Naman Ojha in the next game.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters T20i Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null India Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.447 Bet Now! West Indies Masters Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Batters

Sachin Tendulkar to be India Masters’ top batsman

Sachin Tendulkar is the top batter in the squad with 114 runs in 4 games. He scored 64 runs in the last game. This said, he will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Masters’ top batsman

Dwayne Smith has always been a skilled opening batter for the team. He has scored 54, 35 & 50 runs in the three games so far. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

India Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Bowlers

Pawan Negi to be India Masters’ top bowler

Pawan Negi has been a menace so far in the competition. He has taken 5 wickets in 3 games that he played in. He was the only bowler to get a wicket in the last game.

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Masters’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse will be the top pick from the side in the bowling department. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games and is the most economical bowler from the side. He took 3 wickets in the last game against Sri Lanka Masters.

Our Prediction Favorites to win India masters India Masters to Win - 1.62 (Parimatch)

West Indies Masters to Win - 2.19 (Parimatch) India Masters lead the points table with three wins in four matches, while West Indies Masters sit in third place with two victories in three games in the International Masters League 2025. India’s strong bowling attack gives them a significant edge, complemented by a well-rounded batting lineup suited for all situations. Given the current form, India Masters hold a slight advantage in this matchup. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





