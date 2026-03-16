Facts: South Africa Masters will be led by Jack Kallis while Kumar Sangakkara will lead Sri Lanka Masters.

Sri Lanka Masters lost the first game and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning

The 2025 International Masters League is set to showcase top-tier cricket across India from 22 February to 16 March. Six teams will compete in this exciting tournament, featuring Masters squads from Australia, England, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. Sri Lanka Masters had to succumb to a loss in their first game of the competition against India Masters. The team is currently placed at the bottom of the standings with the majority of the teams yet to play their first game. Despite some inconsistencies, the team showed great promise in their batting order. Led by Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka Masters will be ready for their next clash against South Africa Masters.

Jacques Kallis is a legendary allrounder from South Africa and will lead his side, South Africa Masters, in this competition. The team is laced with batters like Hashim Amla and Jonty Rhodes. JP Duminy and Kallis will strengthen the middle order with expertise in both the departments. Makhaya Ntini will be testing his bowling skills again in the field against Sri Lanka Masters.

South Africa Masters Chance of Winning - 56%

Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 44%

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South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sri Lanka Masters and India Masters contested in the inaugural game of the competition. Upon winning the toss, Sri Lanka Masters opted to bowl first. They conceded 222/4 in 20 overs with not much success with their bowling attack. Suranga Lakmal was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. The chase was an uphill task. Sangakkara smashed 51 runs while Jeevan Mendis scored 42 runs in the game. Despite a few impressive performances, the rest of the team bundled out pretty early in the game. SL- Masters scored 218/9, losing the game by 4 runs. Sri Lanka Masters will be hoping to put on a better performance in the next game.

South Africa Masters is led by Jacques Kallis, who was one of the most feared all rounders of his time. Alviro Peterson, Hashim Amla and Dane Vilas will be prominent names in the batting order. Jonty Rhodes will assist the team with his fielding capabilities. Makhaya Ntini and Garnett Kruger will be the top names in the bowling order.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Match Toss Prediction

This will be a strong pitch for batting on with the ball coming onto the bat at a strong pace. Batters will be able to take on big shots and are likely to get full value with a par score around 180. Ahead of this game, no one knows exactly how the game and the pitch will play so we predict that both captains will choose to bowl first and chase in the second innings if they win the toss.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast it will be a very warm day in Navi Mumbai with the temperature expected to be up at 37 degrees earlier in the day. By the time the game gets underway, the temperature will still be over 30 degrees.

South Africa Masters News & Player List

South Africa Masters Player List

Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis © Allrounder Hashim Amla Batter Jacques Rudolph Batter Jonty Rhodes Batter Alviro Peterson Batter Dane Vilas Wicketkeeper JP Duminy Allrounder Makhaya Ntini Bowler Garnett Kruger Bowler Eddie Leie Bowler Vernon Philander Allrounder

South Africa Masters Team Form

South Africa Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team is stacked with phenomenal batters and will pose a threat to the Sri Lankan team.

Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List

Sri Lanka Masters Player List

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

Predicted Playing XI

Asela Gunaratne Batter Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Romesh Kaluwitharana Batter Kumar Sangakkara (c) Wicketkeeper Nuwan Pradeep Bowler Jeevan Mendis Allrounder Chinthaka Jayasinghe Allrounder Isuru Udana Allrounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Dilruwan Perera Allrounder

Sri Lanka Masters Team Form

Sri Lanka Masters batted very well in the last game but could not surpass the target. The team has many prominent names. They need to bowl better in the next game.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

South Africa Masters: 0

India: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Masters to score low for their opening partnership

Sri Lanka Masters batted fairly well in the last game with impressive performances from a few batters. However, the opening line-up still looks shaky with the likes of Upul Tharanga and Kumar Sangakkara. Tharanga scored 10 runs before losing his wicket while the team scored 11 runs before their first dismissal. Sangakkara batted well in the last game and even scored a half-century. However, it will be much more difficult against South African bowlers. That said, Sri Lanka Masters are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Batters

Hashim Amla to be South Africa Master's top batsman

Hashim Amla is one of the finest stroke-makers in the game. He had an average of over 33 in the T20Is. With a batter of his caliber, Amla is expected to score well in the next game.

Kumar Sangakkara to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman

Sri Lanka’s former opening batter Sangakkara is one of the most celebrated batters across the globe. He scored 51 off 30 balls in the last game. He will bring his batting expertise into the field against South Africa Masters.

South Africa Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Top Bowlers

Makhaya Ntini to be South Africa Master's top bowler

Makhaya Ntini once led the Indian bowling side with his pace and swing. He will come in as a huge asset to the team’s bowling side in the tournament.

Suranga Lakmal to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler

Suranga Lakmal has led a fantastic career with his bowling. He played 11 T20Is where he took 8 wickets. He was able to pick 2 wickets in the last game against India Masters. He will come in as the best bowler from the side.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Africa South Africa Masters to Win - 1.97 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka Masters to Win - 1.83 (Parimatch) Both the teams are stacked with stars from their former years. South Africa Masters have a better line-up of players with talented batters, bowlers and fielders in the team. Whereas Sri Lanka Masters will be shaken up after their loss in the first game. Sri Lanka lacks in their bowling attack which South Africa Masters will exploit in the next game. Having said that, we back South Africa Masters to win this affair. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





