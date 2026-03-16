Facts: Australia Masters lost the last game whereas Sri Lanka Masters are coming here after a win.

Sri Lanka Masters are placed at the 2nd place of the points table whereas Australia Masters are positioned at the 4th place.

Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Masters suffered a defeat in their opening match against India Masters but made a strong comeback with a victory in their next game. With one win and one loss, they sit in second place on the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.691. Their impressive batting display played a key role in their resurgence.

Meanwhile, Australia Masters, led by Shane Watson, had a disappointing start to the International Masters League T20. Despite a solid batting effort, they were outclassed by the West Indies Masters’ dominant performance. With one loss, they currently hold the fourth spot on the table with a net run rate of -0.579. This accounts for a fierce contest between the two sides.

Australia Masters Chance of Winning - 46 %

Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 54 %

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Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

After a loss in the first game, Sri Lanka Masters bounced back in the competition with a win over South Africa Masters in the previous outing. South Africa Masters batted first in the last game and scored 180/6 in the fixture. Chaturanga de Silva and Isuru Udana picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka Masters managed to surpass the target to post 183/3 to win the game by 3 wickets with 16 balls to spare. Despite a few early dismissals, Asela Gunaratne and Chinthaka Jayasinghe played unbeaten innings of 59 & 51 runs respectively and took the team through the victory line.

Australia Masters met with West Indies Masters in their first game of the competition. The team batted extremely well and scored 216/8 in the game. Shane Watson led a captain innings of 107 runs in the game. Dan Christian chipped in 32 runs in the game as well. However, the team faced a tough challenge from West Indies Masters who amassed 220/3, snatching a win from Australia. Dan Christian picked a single wicket for Australia and also managed to maintain an economical spell. Australia Masters will now face Sri Lanka Masters in the next outing.

Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is known to favour batsmen and often witnesses high scores. The surface provides a suitable foundation for stroke play early on. In addition to this, as the game progresses, batters find it even more conducive to aggressive shot-making. Although there won't be significant seam movement for the pacers, the spinners might get a hint of turn throughout the match. Having said that, it's expected to be an excellent batting track, and as the pitch won't likely change its behaviour with time, the toss-winner might opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On February 28, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience hot and partly cloudy conditions. The forecasted high temperature is 99°F (37°C), with a low of 71°F (22°C).

Australia Masters News & Player List

Australia Masters Player List

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

James Pattinson Allrounder Callum Ferguson Batter Nathan Reardon Batter Ben Cutting Allrounder Ben Dunk Wicketkeeper Shane Watson © Allrounder Daniel Christian Allrounder Bryce McGain Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Ben Hilfenhaus Bowler

Australia Masters Team Form

Australia Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. However, they failed to cash in the win in the last game despite an impressive batting performance. The team has room for improvement in the bowling order and shall work on the same to bounce back stronger.

Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List

Sri Lanka Masters Player List

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

Predicted Playing XI

Asela Gunaratne Batter Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Kumar Sangakkara (c) Wicketkeeper Dhammika Prasad Bowler Jeevan Mendis Allrounder Chinthaka Jayasinghe Allrounder Isuru Udana Allrounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Allrounder

Sri Lanka Masters Team Form

Sri Lanka Masters performed very well in the last game to win the game against South Africa Masters. They did well in both the departments to win the game comfortably.

Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

Australia Masters: 0

Sri Lanka Masters: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Masters to score high for their opening partnership

Sri Lanka Masters batted very well in both the games with impressive performances from a few batters. However, the opening line-up looks sturdy with the likes of Upul Tharanga and Kumar Sangakkara. The team scored 11 & 50 runs for the first wicket in both the games. Tharanga dismissed out cheaply in the first game but batted well in the previous outing. Meanwhile Sangakkara looks in terrific form with the bat and shall keep up the same momentum in the next game. That said, Sri Lanka Masters are expected to score well in their next game before their first dismissal.

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Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Top Batters

Shane Watson to be Australia Master's top batsman

Shane Watson has always been a menace with the bat and his hard hitting tendencies. He smashed 107 off 52 balls in the last game involving 9 boundaries and as many sixes. Watson will be the team’s best batting pick.

Kumar Sangakkara to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman

Sri Lanka’s former opening batter Sangakkara is one of the most celebrated batters across the globe. He scored 51 off 30 balls in the first game followed by 16 runs in the next game. He will bring his batting expertise into the field against Australia Masters.

Sri Lanka Masters vs Australia Masters Top Bowlers

Dan Christian to be Australia Master's top bowler

Dan Christian picked a wicket in the last game against the West Indies Masters. But he managed to bowl an economical spell and impressed everyone. He will walk in as the team's best bowling pick.

Suranga Lakmal to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler

Suranga Lakmal has led a fantastic career with his bowling. He played 11 T20Is where he took 8 wickets. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 games.