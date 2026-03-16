Facts: Sri Lanka Masters won the last clash against West Indies Masters by 21 runs.

Sri Lanka Masters finished at the top place whereas West Indies Masters finished at the 4th place of the points table.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Masters made a huge step with a win in their last game. They won their last outing against England Masters. With that win, they hopped to first place and finished atop the standings. They have three wins and a loss in four matches. They earned 8 points and a net run rate of 1.400. Sri Lanka Masters will now face West Indies Masters in the next game. Sri Lanka Masters have a fantastic momentum and will be eager to win the next game.

West Indies Masters have showcased their aggressive batting style from the start but failed to maintain consistency in their campaign. They made it to the playoffs by finishing fourth in the standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.197. They are coming from their third win in the five games they have played so far. West Indies have lost to Sri Lanka Masters before but will try to win it this time.

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 41%

Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 59%

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Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sri Lanka Masters continue to dominate in the competition with unparalleled batting performances. They are coming from a win against England Masters. Batting first in the game, England Masters scored 146/5. Every bowler except for Lakmal got a wicket. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka Masters managed to surpass the target, posting 150/1 to win the game by 9 wickets. Kumar Sangakkara weighed in with his third score of 47+ in the tournament. He smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls to push his team through the winning line. That mentioned, they will be hoping for a win here.

West Indies Masters met with South Africa Masters in their last outing. It was not the best performance seen in the tournament so far but West Indies Masters will not mind as they still picked up eight wickets as well as posting a total of 200/5! Batting first, West Indies Masters witnessed Lendl Simmons scoring 108 runs in the game. While the rest dismissed out early. They also restricted South Africa Masters at 171/8, winning the game by 29 runs. Ravi Rampaul picked 5 wickets to become the best bowler from the side in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Masters to have a better opening partnership 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Toss Prediction

This venue at Raipur is relatively new with only 1 T20I played here. It was won by the team batting first. This will also be the first game of the International Masters League 2025 at this venue. In this tournament, 6 out of 9 games have been won by the teams bowling first. In the shortest format, bowling first has generally been the trend. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on match day is expected to be hot with hazy sunshine. Temperatures will range from a high of 38°C to a low of 16°C, with no significant chance of rain. The conditions should be ideal for cricket.

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Kirk Edwards Batter Chris Gayle (c) Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Fidel Edwards Bowler Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Ravi Rampaul Bowler

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters is doing very well in the competition. They have won three games and will bring in their best form in the next fixture.

Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List

Sri Lanka Masters Player List

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

Predicted Playing XI

Asela Gunaratne Batter Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Kumar Sangakkara (c) Wicketkeeper Dhammika Prasad Bowler Jeevan Mendis Allrounder Chinthaka Jayasinghe Allrounder Isuru Udana Allrounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Allrounder

Sri Lanka Masters Team Form

Sri Lanka Masters performed very well in all the games with their bat. They won the last game and finished atop the points table.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Head to Head

The sides have met thrice in the Barbados Cup back in 2010 where Sri Lanka Masters won two games as opposed to a single loss. Coming to this competition, Sri Lanka dominated against the West Indies Masters earlier, winning the clash by 21 runs.

Head to Head

West Indies Masters: 1

Sri Lanka Masters: 3

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Betting Odds

West Indies Masters to score high for their opening partnership

West Indies has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. The team’s opening order features a combination between Dwyane Smith, Chris Gayle and William Perkins. The duo amassed 60, 77, 13, 121 & 6 runs for their opening partnership in the five games. The batters look in top form and will be looking to secure a great score for their opening partnership against South Africa Masters.

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Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Batters

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Masters’ top batsman

Dwayne Smith has been a reliable opener for his team, delivering consistent performances with the bat. So far, he has scored 54, 35, 50, 79 and 5 runs in five matches. He will be expected to continue his strong form in the upcoming game.

Kumar Sangakkara to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman

Kumar Sangakkara was spectacular with the bat in the last game. He smashed an unbeaten 106 runs off 47 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and a maximum.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul to be West Indies Masters’ top bowler

Ravi Rampaul will be the top pick from the side in the bowling department. He has picked 94 wickets in 3 games and is the most economical bowler from the side. He took 5 wickets in the last game against England Masters.

Isuru Udana to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler

Isuru Udana has consistently picked wickets for the side in the competition. He has managed to pick 7 wickets in 5 games so far. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.