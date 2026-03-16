Facts: Both sides are walking here after a win.

Sri Lanka Masters are placed at the 2nd place of the points table whereas West Indies Masters are positioned at the 3rd place.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Masters had a shaky start with a loss against India Masters but bounced back strongly with two consecutive wins. Their latest victory over Australia Masters further solidified their position in the tournament. With two wins and one loss, they currently sit second on the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.677. Their strong batting performances have been crucial to their success, and they will head into their next match against West Indies Masters with confidence.

West Indies Masters have showcased their aggressive batting style from the start, securing victories in both of their matches. They remain unbeaten, with their latest win coming against England Masters. With two wins, they currently hold the third spot on the points table, accumulating 4 points and a net run rate of 0.469. The winner of this fixture shall proceed to the second place of the standings.

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 44%

Sri Lanka Masters Chance of Winning - 56%

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Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sri Lanka followed a strong batting performance after their first loss in the competition. They met with Australia Masters in their last outing. Batting first, Australia Masters scored 217/4 in the game. Sri Lanka Masters did not do well in the bowling order in the game but were compensated by the batters. SL Masters chased down the target by posting 222/7 to win the game by 3 wickets. Upul Tharanga stole the show with his innings of 102 runs off 54 balls. Lahiru Thirimanne also posted 53 runs to back his team to win the game.

West Indies Masters met with England Masters in their last outing of the competition. West Indies Masters batted first in the game and scored 179/6 in the game. Chris Gayle scored 39 runs while Dwayne Smith posted 35 runs in the game. Narsingh Deonarine chipped in 35 runs from the lower order. England Masters scored 171/8 in the game, losing the match by 8 runs. Sulieman Benn, Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor picked 2 wickets each and helped the side to seal the victory.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Masters to have a better opening partnership 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Team West Indies Masters to hit fours in the match 2.07 Bet on Batery Team West Indies Masters to hit more sixes in the match 1.85 Bet on Batery

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is a batting-friendly surface, often producing high-scoring encounters. Early on, it provides a solid base for stroke play, becoming even more favorable for batters as the game progresses. While pacers won’t get much seam movement, spinners may find some turn throughout the match. With the pitch expected to remain consistent, the toss-winning captain might prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

On March 6, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience sunny conditions with a high of approximately 97°F (36°C) and a low around 62°F (17°C). There is no prediction of rain.

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Kirk Edwards Batter Chris Gayle (c) Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Fidel Edwards Bowler Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Ravi Rampaul Bowler

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters is doing very well in the competition. They have won two games in a row and are coming from a win against England Masters. They have batted well in the two games consistently.

Sri Lanka Masters News & Player List

Sri Lanka Masters Player List

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c) & (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

Predicted Playing XI

Asela Gunaratne Batter Lahiru Thirimanne Batter Upul Tharanga Batter Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Kumar Sangakkara (c) Wicketkeeper Dhammika Prasad Bowler Jeevan Mendis Allrounder Chinthaka Jayasinghe Allrounder Isuru Udana Allrounder Suranga Lakmal Bowler Seekkuge Prasanna Allrounder

Sri Lanka Masters Team Form

Sri Lanka Masters performed very well in all the games with their bat. They have won the last two games in the competition. They will be confident in their next outing.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Head to Head

The sides have met thrice in the Barbados Cup back in 2010 where Sri Lanka Masters lead the tally by 2-1.

Head to Head

West Indies Masters: 1

Sri Lanka Masters: 2

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Betting Odds

West Indies Masters to have the better opening partnership

West Indies has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. Dwayne Smith opened alongside Chris Gayle in the competition. The duo amassed 60 & 77 runs for their opening partnership in the two games. They amassed 77 runs against England Masters before Dwayne Smith lost his wicket at 35 runs. Whereas Sri Lanka Masters have managed to post 11, 50 & 13 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. That said, West Indies Masters will be looking to have a higher opening partnership in the next game.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters T20i BCA Stadium, Vadodara, null Sri Lanka Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.85 Bet Now! West Indies Masters Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Batters

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Master's top batsman

Dwayne Smith has always been a skilled opening batter for the team. He has scored 54 & 35 runs in the two games so far. He averages 43.00 in the current competition and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Upul Tharanga to be Sri Lanka Master’s top batsman

Upul Tharanga was spectacular with the bat in the last game. He smashed 102 runs off 54 balls with the help of 8 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Top Bowlers

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Masters’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse will be the top pick from the side in the bowling department. He has picked 4 wickets in 2 games and is the most economical bowler from the side. He took a wicket in the last game against England Masters.

Isuru Udana to be Sri Lanka Master’s top bowler

Isuru Udana has consistently picked wickets for the side in the competition. He has managed to pick 4 wickets in 3 games so far. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.