Facts: West Indies Masters will be led by Brian Lara while Watson will lead Australia Masters.

This will be the second game of the International Masters League

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Chance of Winning

The 2025 International Masters League is set to bring top-tier cricket action to India from 22 February to 16 March. Featuring six teams, the tournament will see Masters squads from Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa competing for glory.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups will be the showdown between West Indies Masters and Australia Masters, featuring legendary cricketing names. Brian Lara will captain the West Indies Masters, while Shane Watson will lead the Australian side. With these iconic players in action, fans can expect an electrifying contest that will captivate audiences worldwide.

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 40%

Australia Masters Chance of Winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

One of the most eagerly awaited encounters in this prestigious event will be the face-off between West Indies Masters and Australia Masters. This fixture promises to be a captivating contest, featuring some of the most celebrated cricketing names of the past. The legendary Brian Lara, known for his elegant stroke play and record-breaking performances, will captain the West Indies Masters. Joining him on the field will be other Caribbean stalwarts such as the explosive Chris Gayle, the dynamic Lendl Simmons, the experienced Ravi Rampaul, and the powerful Dwayne Smith. The team boasts a well-balanced combination of aggressive batters, all-rounders, and skillful bowlers. With multiple players capable of contributing with both bat and ball, the West Indies Masters will be a formidable side capable of delivering dominant performances.

On the other hand, the Australia Masters squad will be led by the highly accomplished Shane Watson, a player who terrorized batters with his sharp bowling before evolving into a world-class all-rounder. Watson's ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a vital asset for the team. Supporting him in the batting department will be the experienced Shaun Marsh, the hard-hitting Ben Dunk, and the technically sound Callum Ferguson, forming a strong top order. Australia will also benefit from the presence of quality all-rounders such as Ben Cutting, who adds depth to both batting and bowling. The bowling attack of the Australian side is well-equipped with the likes of Xavier Doherty, a left-arm spinner known for his accuracy, and Ben Laughlin, a specialist in death-over bowling. With a balanced squad that covers all bases, the Australia Masters team is expected to put up a strong challenge against West Indies Masters.

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Match Toss Prediction

This will be a strong pitch for batting on with the ball coming onto the bat at a strong pace. Batters will be able to take on big shots and are likely to get full value with a par score around 180. Ahead of this game, no one knows exactly how the game and the pitch will play so we predict that both captains will choose to bowl first and chase in the second innings if they win the toss.

Weather Report

On February 24, 2025, Navi Mumbai is expected to experience hot and hazy conditions. The forecasted high temperature is 98°F (37°C), with a low of 66°F (19°C).

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Lara (c) Batter Chris Gayle Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Tino Best Allrounder Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Kirk Edwards Batter

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters have a lot of prominent names in the squad. The team is stacked with phenomenal batters and will pose a threat to the Australian team.

Australia Masters News & Player List

Australia Masters Player List

Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Shane Watson (c), Ben Dunk (wk), Peter Nevill (wk), Ben Hilfenhaus, Ben Laughlin, Bryce McGain, James Pattinson, Jason Krejza, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Xavier Doherty

Predicted Playing XI

Shaun Marsh Batter Callum Ferguson Batter Peter Neville Batter Ben Cutting Allrounder Ben Dunk Wicketkeeper Shane Watson © Allrounder Daniel Christian Allrounder Ben Laughlin Bowler Xavier Doherty Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Ben Hilfenhaus Bowler

Australia Masters Team Form

Australia Masters come into the tournament with big names in the team. They have a good batting order and various bowling figures from the past. This will make up for a well fought contest.

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

West Indies Masters: 0

West Indies: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Betting Odds

West Indies Masters to have the better opening partnership

West Indies has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. Brian Lara, one of the legends from the past, will be set to open the innings with Chris Gayle, another hard-hitter. The duo will be looking to give a tough time to the Australian bowlers. This will be a low intensity bowling contest which shall enable Gayle to bundle a lot of runs in the upcoming contest. By the looks of it, West Indies Masters looks prepared with formidable names in the squad. That said, West Indies Masters will be expected to score higher before their first dismissal in the game.

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters World Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, NAVI Mumbai, null West Indies Masters Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Australia Masters Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Top Batters

Chris Gayle to be West Indies Master's top batsman

Chris Gayle is known for his aggressive batting style. He believes in smashing sixes and boundaries and shall be a huge threat to the Australian bowling side. Gayle will come in as the best batter from the side.

Shaun Marsh to be Australia Master’s top batsman

Shaun Marsh was one of the prolific batters from his time. He has experience of playing in the Indian soil and will test his batting skills again in familiar conditions.

West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Top Bowlers

Jerome Taylor to be West Indies Master's top bowler

Jerome Taylor once led the West Indies bowling side with his pace and swing. He will come in as a huge asset to the West Indies bowling side in the tournament.

Nathan Coulter-Nile to be Australia Master’s top bowler

Nathan Coulter-Nile can be a threat for West Indies batters. He has 34 wickets in his 27 T20I innings. He will come in as the best bowler from the side.