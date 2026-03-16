Facts: West Indies Masters won their first game while England Masters lost their initial game of the competition.

West Indies Masters are placed second in the points table whereas England Masters are positioned at the bottom.

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Chance of Winning

International Masters League T20 2025 will have finished four games by the time this game gets underway. The competition has been a high adrenaline experience so far.

West Indies Masters kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory over Australia Masters, showcasing a dominant batting display. Their performance at DY Patil Stadium was exceptional with the bat, allowing them to secure a strong win. West Indies Masters currently hold the second position on the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.579. As the tournament progresses, they will aim to refine their bowling attack and continue their winning streak.

The first three fixtures of the tournament have been high-scoring encounters, with teams showcasing their batting prowess—except for England Masters, who have struggled to find the boundaries. In their opening match against India Masters, they posted a modest total and fell short, suffering a disappointing defeat. As a result, England Masters currently sit at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -4.800. Captain Eoin Morgan and his team will need to step up in both batting and bowling departments if they wish to stay in contention for the play-offs.

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 75 %

England Masters Chance of Winning - 25 %

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West Indies Masters vs England Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

West Indies Masters began their season with a strong win against Australia Masters. Batting first, Australia Masters posted 216/8 in 20 overs, with WI Masters taking key wickets but conceding runs. Ashley Nurse was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, including Shane Watson’s. In response, Dwayne Smith and Chris Gayle built a solid 60-run opening stand before Gayle fell early. Smith contributed 51 runs, but it was Lendl Simmons’ unbeaten 94 that guided West Indies Masters to victory. They chased down the target comfortably, finishing at 220/3 to win by 7 wickets. West Indies look like a formidable side in the competition and will look to carry on the same momentum.

England Masters met with India Masters in the last game but had to suffer a defeat in the game. Batting first in the game, England Masters scored 132/8 in the game, losing cheap wickets in regular intervals. Darren Maddy was the top scorer from the England side with 25 runs to his name. India Masters went on to post 133/1 in response to win the game by 9 wickets. Chris Schofield picked the only wicket in the game. With their current form, England Masters will face an uphill task of facing West Indies Masters in the next game.

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Match Toss Prediction

While England struggled with the bat on Tuesday, other teams have flourished, and another excellent batting track is expected in Navi Mumbai. A first-innings total of 200+ will likely be the target for competitiveness. The toss-winning captain has opted to bowl first in all three tournament games so far, and despite some successful first-innings victories, both captains are expected to prefer chasing once again.

Weather Report

Expect a warm and humid evening in Navi Mumbai for match five at DY Patil Stadium. Temperatures will hover between the high twenties and low thirties throughout the game.

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Lara (c) Batter Chris Gayle Batter Lendl Simmons Batter Tino Best Allrounder Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Kirk Edwards Batter

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters batted extremely well in the last game to win the contest. The team looks fantastic in both the departments and will look to carry on the same momentum.

England Masters News & Player List

England Masters Player List

E Morgan (C), Ian Bell, Philip Mustard, Tim Bresnan, Dimitri Mascheranas, Chris Schofield, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Steven Finn, D Maddy, Stuart Meaker, Chris Tremlett, Tim Ambrose, Boyd Rankin, Joe Denly, Kevin Pieterson, Joe Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Eoin Morgan (c) Batter Ian Bell Batter Kevin Pieterson Batter Darren Maddy Batter Phil Mustard Wicketkeeper Monty Panesar Bowler Dimitri Mascheranas Allrounder Stuart Meaker Bowler Chris Schofield Bowler Boyd Rankin Bowler Joe Denly Allrounder

England Masters Team Form

England Masters will come into the next game with a loss against India Masters. England Masters performed poorly in both the fronts to give away an easy win to India Masters. The team will face a tough challenge against West Indies Masters.

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Head to Head

This is the inaugural season of the competition. This will mark the first game between the sides.

Head to Head

West Indies Masters: 0

West Indies: 0

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Betting Odds

West Indies Masters to have the better opening partnership

West Indies has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. Dwayne Smith opened alongside Chris Gayle in the first game against Australia Masters. The team amassed 60 runs for their opening partnership in the game. Smith scored 51 runs while Gayle chipped in 11 runs in the game. Whereas England Masters posted 14 runs before their first dismissal in the last game. England Masters’ poor bowling order shall enable West Indies batters to do well in the batting order. That said, West Indies Masters will be expected to score higher before their first dismissal in the game.

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West Indies Masters vs England Masters Top Batters

Lendl Simmons to be West Indies Masters’ top batsman

Lendl Simmons played a major role in the last win against Australia Masters. He scored an unbeaten 94 runs, striking six boundaries and eight sixes. He looks in spectacular form and shall score well in the next game.

Eoin Morgan to be England Masters’ top batsman

Eoin Morgan was one of the prolific batters from his time. He dismissed out for 14 runs in the last game but will be looking to score well for the team in the next outing.

West Indies Masters vs England Masters Top Bowlers

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Masters’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse was the best bowler from the side in the last game with 3 wickets in the game. Nurse will walk into the next game as the team’s best bowling pick.

Chris Schofield to be England Masters’ top bowler

Chris Schofield was the only effective bowler in the last game with a single wicket in the game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win West Indies Masters West Indies Masters to Win - 1.33 (Parimatch)

England Masters to Win - 3.30 (Parimatch) Both teams have played a game in the tournament, with West Indies Masters excelling in batting, while England Masters struggled. England will need a significant improvement to stay competitive, but their weak batting lineup remains a concern. With a strong squad, West Indies Masters are favored to secure their second win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







