Facts: West Indies Masters and South Africa Masters, both lost their last game.

West Indies Masters are placed at the 4th place whereas South Africa Masters are placed at the 5th place right now.

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Chance of Winning

West Indies Masters had a strong start to the tournament with two consecutive wins but have struggled in their last two matches. Despite a solid batting display, they suffered a defeat against India Masters in their previous outing. Currently sitting in 4th place on the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.116, they will be eager to secure a win and boost their play-off chances.

South Africa Masters, after breaking their losing streak with a victory, couldn’t carry the momentum forward and faced another setback in their last game against Australia Masters. Heading into their final group-stage match, they are placed 5th in the standings with 2 points and a net run rate of -3.085. They will be desperate for a win to end their campaign on a positive note.

West Indies Masters Chance of Winning - 55%

South Africa Masters Chance of Winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

West Indies Masters met with India Masters in their last clash. Batting first, India Masters raised a high score of 253, losing three wickets in the process. The bowlers conceded a lot of runs and failed to make an impact in the game. Chasing the target, the team had an exciting start. Dwayne Smith (79) and William Perkins (52) raised an opening partnership of 121 runs. However, the team kept losing cheap wickets after them. West Indies Masters settled for 246/6, losing the fixture by 7 runs.

South Africa Masters clashed against Australia Masters in their last game. It was a one-sided affair. Australia Masters batted first in the game and smashed 260 runs, losing a single wicket. Alviro Peterson got the maiden wicket in the game from his side. Chasing the target, the team bundled out for 123 runs, losing the fixture by 137 runs. Hashim Amla was the top scorer from the side with only 30 runs in the game. The rest of the squad lost their wickets pretty early, resulting in a loss.

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Match Toss Prediction

This venue at Raipur is relatively new with only 1 T20I played here. It was won by the team batting first. This will also be the first game of the International Masters League 2025 at this venue. In this tournament, 6 out of 9 games have been won by the teams bowling first. In the shortest format, bowling first has generally been the trend. The team winning the toss should bowl first here.

Weather Report

On March 11, 2025, Vadodara is expected to experience very warm conditions with hazy sunshine. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 98°F (36°C) and a low of 73°F (23°C).

West Indies Masters News & Player List

West Indies Masters Player List

Brian Lara (c), Chris Gayle, Kirk Edwards, Lendl Simmons, Narsingh Deonarine, Ashley Nurse, Dwayne Smith, Chadwick Walton (wk), Denesh Ramdin (wk), William Perkins (wk), Fidel Edwards, Jerome Taylor, Ravi Rampaul, Sulieman Benn, Tino Best

Predicted Playing XI

Narsingh Deonarine Batter Tino Best Allrounder Lendl Simmons Batter Fidel Edwards Bowler Dwayne Smith Allrounder Denesh Ramdin (wk) Wicketkeeper Ashley Nurse Bowler Jerome Taylor Bowler Sulieman Benn Bowler Chadwick Walton Batter Ravi Rampaul Bowler

West Indies Masters Team Form

West Indies Masters have a lot of potential in the squad. The team scored 246 runs in the last game but succumbed to a loss. The bowling order needs to do better.

South Africa Masters News & Player List

South Africa Masters Player List

Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis (C), Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes, Morne Van Wyk, Farhaan Behardien, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Eddie Leie, Dane Vilas, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Kallis © Allrounder Hashim Amla Batter Jacques Rudolph Batter Dane Vilas Batter Alviro Peterson Batter Morne Van Wyk Wicketkeeper Thandi Tshabalala Bowler Makhaya Ntini Bowler Garnett Kruger Bowler Eddie Leie Bowler Vernon Philander Allrounder

South Africa Masters Team Form

South Africa Masters have a huge gap in their batting order. They rely on a few players to carry out their batting bid. The team also lacked in their bowling order in their last game and faced a huge loss.

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Head to Head

The sides clashed once in 2009 with a different set of players where South Africa Masters had won the game.

Head to Head

West Indies Masters: 0

South Africa Masters: 1

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Betting Odds

West Indies Masters to score high for their opening partnership

West Indies has a history of producing world-class batters from the country. The team’s opening order features a combination between Dwyane Smith, Chris Gayle and William Perkins. The duo amassed 60, 77, 13 & 121 runs for their opening partnership in the four games. They amassed 121 runs against India Masters in the last game with fantastic knocks from Smith and Perkins. The batters look in top form and will be looking to secure a great score for their opening partnership against South Africa Masters.

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters First class Karen Rolton Oval, null South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.387 Bet Now! Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.05 Bet Now!

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Batters

Dwayne Smith to be West Indies Masters’ top batsman

Dwayne Smith has been a reliable opener for his team, delivering consistent performances with the bat. So far, he has scored 54, 35, 50, and 79 runs in four matches. He will be expected to continue his strong form in the upcoming game.

Hashim Amla to be South Africa Masters’ top batsman

Hashim Amla is one of the finest stroke-makers in the game. He has scored 197 runs in 4 games and averages at 65.66. He scored 30 runs in the last game. He will be the team’s best batting pick.

West Indies Masters vs South Africa Masters Top Bowlers

Ashley Nurse to be West Indies Masters’ top bowler

Ashley Nurse will be the top pick from the side in the bowling department. He has picked 7 wickets in 4 games and is the most economical bowler from the side.

Thandi Tshabalala to be South Africa Masters’ top bowler

Thandi Tshabalala is the only impactful bowler from the team. He has picked 4 wickets in the competition for his side and will walk in as the best bowler from South Africa Masters.