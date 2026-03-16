Facts: Krishna Prasad of Adani Trivandrum is the second-highest run-scorer in KCL with with 389 runs in nine matches

Jalaj Saxena has scored 263 runs and picked 11 wickets for Alleppey Ripples

Akshay TK top-scored for Alleppey with 49 runs in their last match vs Thrissur

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples Chance of Winning

Adani Trivandrum Royals are at the bottom of the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025, and stand no chance to qualify for the semi-finals. Ahead of their tenth and last match, they have managed to win just two games. Alleppey Ripples are still in the hunt, but will have to win their remaining two games. They are fifth in the points table with three wins and five defeats.

Alleppey Ripples defeated Trivandrum Royals earlier this season and they will once again have a very good chance of beating them on Wednesday. Trivandrum won their last match against Thrissur by 17 runs, but a lot had to do with the unbeaten hundred from Krishna Prasad. Out of the other five batters who batted for Trivandrum in the match, only one scored over 20 runs, and none crossed the 30-run mark. The problem with Trivandrum has been their bowling unit as well. Oppositions have managed to chase down average targets with ease, and one batter cannot always take them past 200.

Alleppey also played against the same opposition in their last game, but ended up losing by four wickets. However, they still have a better chance to win because they have a handful of players who can win matches for them. They have fought hard in three of their last four games in which they ended up winning two. They would have beaten table-toppers Kochi as well if not for a blazing fifty from Sanju Samson.

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 40%

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Abdul Basith showed some spark in his last outing for Trivandrum. In the match against Thirssur, The 26-year-old scored 28 runs off 13 balls with the help of three fours and a six. In his previous outing against Alleppey this season, Basith scored 31 runs off 22 balls. It's expected that Basith would be looking to finish the Kerala Cricket League 2025 season on a high, and therefore betting on him can be a good choice.

Jalaj Saxena has emerged as one of the leading all-rounders in the KCL 2025. The veteran cricketer has scored 263 runs and picked 11 wickets for Alleppey Ripples. The last time he played against Trivandrum, he scored 17 off 10, and also picked the crucial wicket of Abdul Basith. Like any premium all-rounder, Saxena has also raised his stocks and it's a no-brainer to put your bet on him.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trivandrum Royals to score over 21.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Mohammed Azharuddeen to score over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty six matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Tuesday.

Weather Report

Rain forecast has been made in Thiruvananthapuram for Wednesday, September 3. It's expected to rain from morning 8:00 AM till 7:00 PM IST in the evening. The match between Alleppey and Trivandrum has been scheduled to start from 2:30 PM IST. The precipitation level will be close to 20 percent. With a humidity level of 91 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 18 km/h.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad, Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith (c), Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Vishnu Raj (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil TsS Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Sanjeev Satheresan Batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their first match against Kochi Blue Tigers by eight wickets before beating Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. They lost their next six games on the trot before beating Thrissur Titans by 17 runs on Tuesday.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. In the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers defeated them by 34 runs. They finally defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by three wickets in their third match, but lost again to Calicut Globstars by 44 runs in the next match. They registered their second win of the season, by beating Kollam on Wednesday, and followed it up with another two-wicket win over Calicut Globstars on Friday. Kochi defeated them by three wickets on Sunday. Thrissur defeated them by four wickets on Monday.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples Head to Head

Alleppey Ripples and Adani Trivandrum Royals met twice last year. Alleppey Ripples emerged victorious on both the occasions. They have defeated Alleppey in KCL 2025 as well.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Alleppey Ripples Won: 3

Adani Trivandrum Royals: 0

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples Betting Odds

Alleppey Ripples to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Alleppey Ripples openers have been highly successful in their last few outings. The pair could not put any run on the board before the first wicket fell, but in the second-last match ended up scoring 94 runs together. The duo scored 42 runs together in their third-last math, and 61 against Aries Kollam Sailors in the match prior to it. Alleppey openers partnered for 20 runs when they met Trivandrum earlier this season. Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena have scored runs for Alleppey this season, and they should manage to score together more than 19 runs once again against Trivandrum on Wednesday.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.73 Bet Now! Alleppey Ripples Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples Top Batters

Krishna Prasad to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

As expected Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad top-scored for his team once again in their last match against Thrissur. He scored an unbeaten hundred which helped his team win for the first time in seven matches. He was the top-scorer for his team in his second-last outing against Aries Kollam Sailors. Prasad is now the second-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. The opener has scored 389 runs in nine matches.

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Alleppey Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen was dimissed for duck in his last outing, but with the semi-finals berth at stake, he would be looking to come out all guns blazing. Her scored 64 off 43 balls in his second-last outing against Kochi. The innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes. Azharuddeen has scored 253 runs from eight matches of the KCL 2025 at a strike rate of 198.43, and is the 10th highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Alleppey Ripples Top Bowlers

Asif Salamto be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

As predicted by us Asif Salam emerged as the top wicket-taker for Trivandrum in their match against Thrissur. He picked three wickets and helped his team break their six-match unbeaten run in the KCL 2025. Salam was the most successful and economical bowler for Trivandrum Royals in their second-last outing versus Kollam. He gave away 23 runs in his three overs in which he picked one wicket of their in-form batter Vishnu Vinod. Salam picked two wickets in his thirdf-last match against Calicut in which he gave away just 15 runs in four overs.

Sreehari S Nair to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Sreehari S Nair did not pick any wicket against Thrissur in his last outing, but gave away just 15 runs from his fopur overs. He picked two wickets for just 25 runs in four overs against a team like Calicut in his second-last outing. The left-arm spinner is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025. He has picked 10 wickets at an average of 21.