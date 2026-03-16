Facts: Trivandrum's Sanjeev Satheresan has scored 104 runs from his last two matches

Kollam's M Sajeevan Akhil scored unbeaten 44 runs off 12 balls and picked a wicket against Thrissur on Friday

Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby has scored 211 runs in six matches at an average of 42.20

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Adani Trivandrum Royals are the bottom ranked team in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025. They have won just one out of their seven matches so far in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Aries Kolam Sailors are occupying the fourth spot after three wins and three losses each.

On Sunday, Aries Kollam Sailors will have a better chance of beating Adani Trivandrum Royals. Kollam lost to Trivandrum in their first leg match of the KCL 2025, but a lot has changed since then. Trivandrum Royals have lost each of their five matches since then. Kollam Sailors have fought hard in each of their next five matches. Their two defeats after the period have also come by a very narrow margin. The scored 236/5 against Kochi before losing the match on the final ball, and fell just three runs short while chasing 183 against Alleppey. Their batters have upped the ante, and they ended chasing 148 in just 12.1 overs in their rain-marred last match against Thrissur Titans. They also gunned down 145 against the same opponent in 14.1 overs in their fourth match.

Trivandrum have lost the plot completely. They have allowed oppositions to post healthy targets and then failed to chase them. They are virtually out of the tournament, and with a low morale, beating Trivandrum would be an uphill task for them.

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 65%

Aries Kollam Sailors Chances of winning - 35%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Aries Kollam Sailors’ M Sajeevan Akhil snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat against Thrissur Titans on Friday. Walking in at number eight, he scored 44 not out runs off 12 balls. The innings consisted of two fours and five sixes as Kollam chased down a 148-run target with five balls to spare. Notably, Kollam were asked to chase down 148 in just 13 overs of the rain-marred match. The knock will give extra confidence, and eyes will be on him on Sunday.

Sanjeev Satheresan has chipped in handsomely with the bat for Adani Trivandrum Royals in their last two games. He scored 34 off 23 against Calicut on Saturday, and scored 70 runs off 46 balls against Kochi on Thursday. We suggest you bet on the right-hander, who appears to be in the zone at the moment.

Match Prediction Best Odds Krishna Prasad to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adani Trivandrum Royals to score under 20.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Sunday, August 31. It's expected to rain from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST. The match between Trivandrum and Kollam has been scheduled to start from 6:45 PM IST. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 24 km/h.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad, Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith (c), Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Vishnu Raj (WK) wicketkeeper-batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil TsS Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Sanjeev Satheresan Batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their first match against Kochi Blue Tigers by eight wickets before beating Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. They have lost their next five games on the trot now. Calicut Globstars defeated them by 13 runs on Saturday.

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Vijay Vishwanath Bowler Ajayaghosh Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Defending champions, Aries Kollam Sailors kicked off their campaign with a one wicket win over Calicut. They lost two matches thereafter before beating Thrissur Titans by eight wickets. They lost to Alleppey Ripples by two runs in their last match, and then defeated Thrissur by three wickets in their last game.

Aries Kollam Sailors vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Adani Trivandrum Royals clashed twice last year, and won a match each. In their first leg match in KCL 2025, Trivandrum defeated Kollam by four wickets.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Aries Kollam Sailors Won: 1

Adani Trivandrum Royals Won: 2

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score under 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam opening pair of Vishnu Vinod and Abhishek Nair could partner for just two runs against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Kollam’s first wicket fell for the score of four runs in their second-last match against Alleppey Ripples. The score line was the same when the first wicket fell in their match against Thrissur. Kollam faced Thrissur earlier this season, and the partnership between Nair and Vinod accounted for two runs only. Quite visibly, Kollam openers have failed to give good starts to their team, and scoring over 19 runs together against Thrissur also doesn’t seem an easy task for them.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Aries Kollam Sailors Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Batters

Krishna Prasad to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad has got starts but failed to convert them into big scores in his last two outings. He scored 18 off 25 in his last match, and 36 runs off 29 balls against Kochi Blue Tigers in his second-last outing. The 26-year-old has top-scored for his team, and is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 235 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 125.

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top batter

Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby scored 36 runs off 18 balls in his last outing against Thrissur Titans. The innings consisted of two fours and three sixes. The veteran batter is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 211 runs in six matches at an average of 42.20.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Bowlers

Basil Thampi to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Basil Thampi has been a big disappointment in KCL 2025. The experienced pacer has failed to leave a mark, and picked just five matches so far. In his last outing against Calicut, he picked the wicket of their dangerous captain Rohan Kunnummal, but ended up leaking 56 runs from his four overs. When Trivandrum met Kollam earlier this season, Thampi picked two wickets for 31 runs in four overs. Thampi would aim to get his mojo back against the same opposition on Sunday.

Sharafuddeen V to be Aries Kollam Sailors' top bowler

Sharafuddeen was very impressive in his side’s last high-scoring match against Thrissur, who scored 138/4 in the 13-over per side match. He gave away just 20 runs and picked one wicket. He is also the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked nine wickets in six matches at an average of 21.89. The onus will be on him to carry forward Kollam's bowling group on Sunday.