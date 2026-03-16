Facts: Sanjeev Satheresan scored 70 runs off 46 balls in his last outing vs Kochi Blue Tigers

Salman Nizar of Calicut Globstars scored unbeaten 48 off 26 in his last outing

P Anfal picked three wickets for Calicut in his outing vs Alleppey on Friday

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars Chance of Winning

Calicut Globstars are ranked fourth in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 points table after winning and losing three matches each. On the other hand, Adani Trivandrum Royals have lost five and managed to win just a single game.

The complete contrast between the journey of the two teams explains clearly that Calicut Globstars will have a very high chance of beating Trivandrum on Saturday. Calicut have been very decent with the bat, and the contributions have come from different batters. Take for example, their number seven P Anfal ended up scoring unbeaten 52 off 27 in their last match. The likes of Slaman Nizar, Akhil Scaria and Rohan Kunnummal are consistent performers and true match-winners.

The same could not be said about Trivandrum. who don't have a single batter with more than 150 runs from the first six matches of the KCL 2025. The bowlers have also failed to defend decent totals.

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 35%

Calicut Globstars Chances of winning - 65%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sanjeev Satheresan scored 70 runs off 46 balls in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. The innings consisted of four boundaries and five sixes, and gave Kochi a run for their money. The knock is sure to give him a new wing for the remaining matches of the KCL 2025 and placing your bets on the 22-year-old would not be a bad option.

Calicut Globstars leg-spinner P Anfal starred with the against Alleppey Ripples on Friday. He dismissed both their openers including captain Mohammed Azharuddeen. Anfal then also dismissed their number four batter Mohammed Kaif. The three wickets played a key role in taking the match to the final over of the game. Anfal also picked two wickets in his second-last match against Kochi. With five wickets in two matches, Anfal could very well be amongst wicket-takers once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Rohan Kunnummal to score over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Akhil Scaria to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Calicut Globstars to score over 22.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all eighteen matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. There is a 40% chance of rain from midnight to 2:00 PM IST in the city. But the weather would clear after that, and a proper 20-over per-side game is expected. With a humidity level of 86 percent, the temperature would hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 21 km/h.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Batter Salman Nizar Batter M Ajinas All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Monu Krishna Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before winning three matches on the trot. They defeated table-toppers Kochi Blue Tigers by 33 runs in their second-last match. However, Alleppey Ripples defeated them by a narrow two-wicket margin in their last match.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad, Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith (c), Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Subin S Batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil Ts Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Ajith V/ Sanjeev Satheresan (WK) Bowler

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals lost their first match against Kochi Blue Tigers by eight wickets before beating Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets. They have lost their next four games on the trot now. Kochi defeated them by nine runs on Thursday.

Calicut Globstars vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Head to Head

The two teams met each other thrice in the first edition of the Kerala Cricket League. Adani Trivandrum Royals won the first match, but Calicut Globstars toppled them in the next two including the semi-final. Calicut defeated Trivandrum once again in match seven of the KCL 2025.

Head to Head

Matches: 4

Calicut Globstars Won: 3

Adani Trivandrum Royals : 1

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars Betting Odds

Adani Trivandrum Royals to score under 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Adani Trivandrum Royals openers Krishna Prasad and Govind Dev Pai could partner only for one run in their last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. In their second-last outing against Thrissur Titans, they forged a two-run partnership, and an eight-run partnership in the last match. The last time Calicut Globstars met the Adani Trivandrum Royals, Krishna Prasad and Subin S partnered for 34 runs. However, Subin has not featured in the Adani playing eleven in their last two fixtures. Opening pairs have changed in the last two matches, and this inconsistency can prove to be harmful for them once again against upbeat Calicut Globstar. The pressure of fours defeats on the trot will also play on the minds of Trivandrum openers.

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Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars Top Batters

Krishna Prasad to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored 36 runs off 29 balls against Kochi Blue Tigers in his last outing. The 26-year-old has shown form throughout the season, and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 217 runs in six matches at an average of 43.40.

Rohan Kunnummal to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal was dismissed for a duck in his match against Alleppey on Friday. However, one bad innings is hardly going to shatter his confidence. He scored 94 runs off 43 balls in his last outing against Kochi. The innings consisted of six fours and eight sixes. The right-hander scored some handy runs for his team on Tuesday as well. He scored 31 runs off 16 balls in an innings which consisted of five fours and a six. The 27-year-old batter has scores of 12, 14 and 54 in his three other innings in the KCL 2025. With 205 runs in six matches, Kunnumal is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Calicut Globstars Top Bowlers

Abhijith Praveen V to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Abhijith Praveen V picked three wickets in his last outing against Kochi. He picked the wickets of Sanju Samson, captain Saly Samson and Alfi John. The wicket of Sanju Samaon is particularly boost the morale of Praveen, who is also the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025.

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has picked 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.44. He has registered four four-fers already. Scaria picked three wickets for 32 runs when he last played against Trivandrum on August 24. Placing your bests on Scaria is a no-brainer.