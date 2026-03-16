Facts: Trivandrum Royals pacer Basil Thampi picked 17 wickets in 10 matches for Kochi Blue Tigers in last season of KCL

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith scored 229 runs and picked 13 wickets in KCL 2024

Kochi Blue Tigers pacer KM Asif picked 12 wickets in 8 matches for Aries Kollam Sailors in KCL 2024

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Chance of Winning

Adani Trivandrum Royals finished third in the previous edition of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) after winning and losing five matches each in the league stage. They lost to Calicut Globstars in the semi-final. On the other hand, Kochi Blue Tigers finished fifth in the six-team tournament after managing just three wins in ten games.

However, Kochi Blue Tigers will still have a higher chance of winning against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, and India wicketkeeper-batter for the Asia Cup 2025 will be leading Kochi, and that is undoubtedly the biggest attraction of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. The team also features another IPL and Kerala star KM Asif. Trivandrum got the better of Kochi in both their matches against them last season. However, the presence of a superstar like Samson is set to make all the difference between the two sides this time.

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 30%

Kochi Blue Tigers chances of winning - 70%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Govind Pai emerged as the leading run-scorer for Adani Trivandrum Royals in the last season of Kerala Cricket League. The 20-year-old right-hand batter scored 300 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 112.4. The youngster has all the possibilities in the world to better his performance.

Jobin Joby was one of the better batters for Kochi Blue Tigers in what was a forgettable KCL 2024 season for them. The 18-year-old right-hander scored 252 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 114.5. With an year gone, Joby is expected to come up with more mature knocks.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and choosing to field first was the trend in the Kerala Premier League 2024. However, in the first evening match of the KCL 2025 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the team winning the toss could look to bat first. Players in KCL do not have a lot of experience playing high-quality cricket under lights.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, August 21. 25 percent chances of rain has been predicted. With a humidity level going up to 72 percent, the temperature will hover around 32 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 21 km/h.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad, Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith (c), Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad Batter Subin S Batter Govind Pai All-rounder Sanjeev Satheresan Wicket-keeper Abdul Basith (CAP) All-rounder Anuraj JS All-rounder Vinil TS All-rounder Basil Thampi Bowler Ajith V Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Nikhil M All-rounder

Adani Trivandrum Royals Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals won and lost five matches each in the league stage of last year's Kerala Cricket League. They finished their campaign with two consecutive defeats. Overall, they have managed just one win in their last four games.

Kochi Blue Tigers News & Player List

Kochi Blue Tigers Player List

Sanju Samson (c), Vinoop Manoharan, Sanju Samson, Asif KM, Akhin Sathar, Nikhil Thottath, Jerin PS, Ajeesh K, Muhammed Shanu, Vipul Shakti, Afrad N, Rakesh KJ, Jobin Joby, Muhammad Ashik, Alfi Francis John, Akhil KG

Predicted Playing XI

Sanju Samson (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Jobin Joby Batter Ajeesh K Batetr Vipul Shakti Batter Akhil KG Batter Muhammed Shanu All-rounder Rakesh KJ All-rounder KM Asif Bowler Afrad Nazar/Alfi Francis John Bowler Jerin PS Bowler Saly Viswanath Bowler

Kochi Blue Tigers Team Form

Kochi Blue Tigers managed to win just three of their 10 league stage matches in the Kerala Cricket League last year. Kochi have also managed to win just one of their last five games.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Head to Head

Adani Trivandrum Royals and Kochi Blue Tigers clashed twice last year, and the former emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Adani Trivandrum Royals Won: 2

Kochi Blue Tigers Won: 0

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Betting Odds

Kochi Blue Tigers to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Sanju Samson is very likely to open for Kochi Blue Tigers alongside a very talented youngster in Jobin Joby. Samson is set to take these matches seriously because of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The wicketkeeper-batter has a knack of toying with the best bowling attacks in the world, and it should not come as a surprise if he ends up scoring 19 or more runs in the first over itself. Joby was amongst runs last year, and the presence of Samson is only going to motivate him further. In the first match against Trivandrum last year, Joby scored 48 runs, and Kochi's opening partnership accounted for 29 runs. There is a very good chance that Kochi Blue Tigers would score over 19 runs on Thursday.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now! Kochi Blue Tigers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet Now!

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Batters

Abdul Basith to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Trivandrum Royals captain Abdul Basith emerged as the third-highest run-scorer for his team in the last season of Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 26-year-old right-hander scored 229 runs in 11 matches at a whopping strike rate of 153.7. The captain is expected to lead from the front once again.

Sanju Samson to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top batter

Kochi Blue Tigers captain Sanju Samson is one of the finest white-ball players in the country, especially in the T20 format. With 42 T20I and 176 IPL matches under his belt, the 30-year-old is expected to make merry of the time he is part of the KCL 2025. Sanju has a T20I strike rate of 152.39, and scored 4704 runs in IPL at a strike rate of 139.05. We can expect a blazing knock from Samson on the opening day of the KCL 2025.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Top Bowlers

Basil Thampi to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Basil Thampi was part of Kochi Blue Tigers last year, and he emerged as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He picked 17 wickets in 10 matches. The pacer has been part of several IPL teams in the past and carries a lot of experience with him. He is expected to have another good season.

KM Asif to be Kochi Blue Tigers' top bowler

32-year-old KM Asif has been part of IPL teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The right-arm pacer picked 12 wickets in eight matches in Kerala Cricket League last year. The onus will be on him to lead Kochi's bowling attack.