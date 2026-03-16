Facts: Thrissur Titans opener Ahammed Imran scored 72 runs off 40 balls in his last outing vs Kochi

Left-arm spinner Ajinas K picked a five-wicket haul for Thrissur on Tuesday

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored unbeaten 61 off 53 in his last outing

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans Chance of Winning

Adani Trivandrum Royals are placed fifth in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025 after managing to win just one of their four matches so far. On the other hand, Thrissur Titans are placed second after winning three of their four matches.

Thrissur Titans will have a great chance of registering their fourth win of the KCL 2025 season by beating Adani Trivandrum Royals on Wednesday. Both the teams have suffered in terms of the batting department, but Thrissur have made up for it with their batting. They chased down 189 in their last match, and scored 209/5 against Calicut Globstars in their second outing. In their first match against Alleppey Ripples, they chased down 152 in just 16.3 overs, and seven wickets left in their hands. On the flip side, Trivandrum failed to defend 179 in their last game, and 174 in their second-last match. In the first match, they were bundled out for 97. Under-pressure Trivandrum are set to feel the heat against upbeat Thrissur on Wednesday. Notably, they defeated table-toppers Kochi on Tuesday.

Adani Trivandrum Royals chances of winning - 35%

Thrissur Titans Chance chances of winning - 65%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Adani Trivandrum Royals all-rounder Nikhil M scored 43 runs off 31 balls against Alleppey Royals in his last match. He also picked the crucial wicket of their captain Mohammed Azharuddeen. The all-round performance from the 23-year-old makes him one of the lucrative bets one can make in the Trivandrum vs Thrissur clash.

Sijomon Joseph scored unbeaten 42 runs off 23 balls in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. The innings consisted of three fours and two sixes. The captain took the onus on him when chips were down and his team was reeling at 117/5 while chasing 189. Joseph's innings consisted of three fours and two sixes, and his match-winning partnership with Arjun AK accounted for unbeaten 72 runs off 37 balls. The Thrissur captain's stocks have gone up massively after the match-winning against a team like Kochi.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all the twelve matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

There are chances of rain in Thiruvananthapuram throughout on Wednesday, August 27. The precipitation level will be as high as 40 percent. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature will hover around 30 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 21 km/h.

Adani Trivandrum Royals News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Subin S Batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil Ts Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Ajith V/ Sanjeev Satheresan (WK) Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals kicked off their campaign with an 8-wicket defeat against Kochi Blue Tigers, and defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets in the second match. But again they have lost two matches on the trot. They won and lost five matches each in the last season of KCL.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Thrissur Titans Player List

Sijomon Joseph (c), Shoun Roger, Anand Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ahamed MI, Nideesh MD, Vinod Kumar CV, Mohammed Ishaque, Akshay Manohar, Rohith K, Arun Poulose, Vishnu Menon, Adithya Vinod, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajnas K, Anand Joseph, Amal Ramesh, Sibin Gireesh, Arjun AK, Aju Paulose

Predicted Playing XI

Anand Krishnan Wicket-keeper Ahammed Imran Batter Shoun Roger Batter Akshay Manohar Batter Mohammed Ishaque All-rounder Arjun WK (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Anand Joseph Batter Sijomon Joesph (CAP) Batter MD Nidheesh Bowler Sibin Gireesh Bowler Ajinas K All-rounder

Thrissur Titans Form

Thrissur Titans comfortably won their first two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before losing to Aries Kollam Sailors by eight wickets. However, they bounced back with a five-wicket win over table-topper Kochi Blue Tigers in their fourth match. In the previous season, they managed to win just four of their ten league stage matches.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans Head to Head

Adani Trivandrum Royals and Thrissur Titans met twice last year, and both the teams won a match each.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Adani Trivandrum Royals Won: 1

Thrissur Titans: 1

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Thrissur Titan openers Anand Krishnan and Ahammed Imran partnered for 19 runs in their side's last match against Kochi Blue Tigers on Tuesday. In their second-last outing, they forged a 30-run partnership against Aries Kollam sailors. The partnership between Krishnan and Ahammed accounted for 39 runs in their second match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In the tournament-opener against Alleppey Ripples, the duo smashed a fifty each to score 121 runs together. The two Thrissur openers are in good form, especially Ahammed, and the team should once again manage to score over 20 runs before the fall of the first wicket.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.61 Bet Now! Thrissur Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.16 Bet Now!

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans Top Batters

Krishna Prasad to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain and opener Krishna Prasad continues to impress in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He scored 67 runs off 53 balls in his last outing against Alleppey Ripples. The innings consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. The 26-year-old scored 78 runs off 54 balls in his second-last outing. The right-hander is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the KCL 2025. He has scored 180 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 137.40.

Ahammed Imran to be Thrissur Titans' top batter

Ahammed Imran played another blistering knock off 40-ball 72 as his team gunned down 189. The innings consisted of seven fours and four sixes.The 19-year-old scored 16 runs off 14 balls in his last outing. The 27-year-old is the highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 at the moment. He has scored a total of 249 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 162.75.

Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Thrissur Titans Top Bowlers

Ajinas K to be Thrissur Titans' top bowler

Thrissur Titans' 30-year-old left-arm spinner Ajinas K picked a five-wicket haul in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. He dismissed three of the top five batters. The spell has made him the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 just after one game. Eye-catching spells are expected from Ajinas in the coming days.

Basil Thampi to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Basil Thampi picked two wickets for Trivandrum in his last outing against Alleppey. He picked the wicket of in-form Abhishek Nair, and also picked the wicket of Akshay TK, who scored 24 off 28. The former Mumbai Indians pacer also picked two wickets against Aries Kollam Sailors in his second outing, and would now expect to be more consistent.