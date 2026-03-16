Facts: Akshay Chandran scored 33 runs off 36 balls for Alleppey Ripples in his last outing

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain Krishna Prasad scored 78 off 54 balls vs Calicut on Sunday

Ajith V of Trivandrum picked two wickets for seven runs in three overs against Calicut

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Chance of Winning

Alleppey Ripples are reeling at the bottom of the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025 season. They have lost their opening two games. On the other hand, Adani Trivandrum Royals have lost two and won one match.

Trivandrum will have a chance of registering their second win of the season on Monday. Alleppey Ripples have struggled with the bat, and the bowlers have also failed to contain the opposition. They gave away 193 runs in the last match, and then got all-out for 149 in 19.2 overs. Trivandrum have picked themselves up after getting bowled out for 97 in their first match. They scored 165/6 in 19 overs to win their second match, and then scored 170-plus runs in their third outing of Kerala Cricket League 2025. Their bowlers need to step up a bit to take proper control of Alleppey in Monday evening's fixture.

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 40%

Adani Trivandrum Royals Chance chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alleppey Ripples opener Akshay Chandran scored 33 runs off 36 balls in his last outing against Kochi Blue Tigers. The innings consisted of four overs. Chandran scored seven runs in the first match. Chandran managed to score just 49 runs from 10 matches last year, but is looking good this time around. We expect him to score such handy runs once again on Monday. He also took two wickets in his last outing. His all-round abilities make him a good bet to place.

Abdul Basith of Adani Trivandrum Royals scored 24 runs off 22 balls in his last outing. He was unbeaten at 20 off 11 in his second-last match. The 26-year-old scored 17 off 16 in his first match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Basith scored 229 runs and 13 wickets in the last season of KCL.

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all eight matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be partly cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. The temperature would hover around 29 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 75%, and the wind speed would be around 18 km/h.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. In the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers defeated them by 34 runs. Alleppey managed to win just three of their ten league stage matches last year.

Thrissur Titans News & Player List

Adani Trivandrum Royals Player List

Krishna Prasad (c), Govind Dev Pai, Subin S, Vinil T S, Basil Thampi, Abhilith Prabhakaran, Abdul Basith, Farooq Fazil, Riya Basheer, Nikhil M, Sanjeev Satheresan, Ajith V, Asif Salem, Anuraj JS, Advait Prince, Ananthakrishnan J

Predicted Playing XI

Krishna Prasad (CAP) Batter Subin S Batter Riya Basheer All-rounder Govind Dev Pai Batter Abdul Basith All-rounder Nikhli M All-rounder Abhijit Praveen V Batter Basil Thampi Bowler Vinil Ts Bowler Fazil Fanoos Bowler Ajith V/ Sanjeev Satheresan (WK) Bowler

Adani Trivandrum Royals Form

Adani Trivandrum Royals kicked off their campaign with an 8-wicket defeat against Kochi Blue Tigers, and defeated Aries Kollam Sailors by four wickets in the second match. But again they ended up losing by seven wickets against Calicut Globstars on Sunday. They won and lost five matches each in the last season of KCL.

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Head to Head

Alleppey Ripples and Adani Trivandrum Royals met twice last year. Alleppey Ripples emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Alleppey Ripples Won: 2

Adani Trivandrum Royals: 0

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Betting Odds

Thrissur Titans to score over 18.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

After failing twice as opening pairs Krishna Prasad and Subin S partnered for 34 runs against Calicut Globstars in Thrissur Titans' third match of the Kerala Cricket League 2025. In their first match of the season, Thrissur Titans could not even open their account as Subin was dismissed for a golden duck. In the second match, the partnership had accounted for just one when Subin got out on a golden duck again. Subin scored 23 off just 12 balls in his last outing, and Krishna scored 78 off 54. With Subin also finding some momentum, it's very likely that Thrissur would score over 19 runs before the fall of the first wicket.

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Alleppey Ripples Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now! Trivandrum Royals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.06 Bet Now!

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Batters

Krishna Prasad to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top batter

Adani Trivandrum Royals captain and opener Krishna Prasad scored 78 runs off 54 balls in his last outing. The innings consisted of two fours and five sixes. In his second-last outing, the 26-year-old right-hander scored 24 off 12 balls. Prasad scored 192 runs in 10 matches last year, and looks set to better his record this season.

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Mohammed Azharuddeen, top-scored for his team with 56 runs off 38 balls against Thrissur. In the second match, he scored 11 0ff nine with the help of one six. He was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Kerala Cricket League 2024. The 31-year-old scored 410 runs at a strike rate of 150.7. A total of 28 fours and as many as 25 sixes came off his bat.

Alleppey Ripples vs Adani Trivandrum Royals Top Bowlers

Vignesh Puthur to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Vignesh puthur impressed once again and picked a wicket in his three-over spell for 28 runs. Earlier in the first match when Alleppey Ripples bowlers were struggling, Vignesh Puthur picked two wickets for 25 runs in 3.3 overs. He played five matches and picked six wickets at an average of 18.16 for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The 24-year-old, who is yet to play senior domestic cricket, dismissed the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda on his debut in Chennai.

Ajith V to be Adani Trivandrum Royals' top bowler

Left-arm spinner Ajith V has looked impressive for Trivandrum in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has been economical, and also managed to pick wickets. He picked one wicket for 23 runs in four overs in his second-last match, and then picked two wickets for seven runs in three overs in the following match.