Facts: Aries Kollam Sailors captain Sachin Baby has scored 290 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.25

Alleppey Ripples' Jalaj Saxena has scored 268 runs and picked 11 wickets in KCL 2025

Rahul Chandran of Alleppey Ripples have picked 10 wickets in seven matches of the KCL 2025

Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning

Aries Kollam Sailors are fourth in the six-team Kerala Cricket League 2025, and just need to beat Alleppey Ripples on Thursday to qualify for the semi-final. They have lost five and won four of their league stage matches. On the other hand, Alleppey are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in nine games.

Aries Kollam Sailors will have a great chance of beating Alleppey Ripples, who lost their last match against a very sub-standard Trivandrum side by a whopping 110-run margin. Alleppey have now lost three matches in a row, and now facing a team which is on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout round would be really difficult. Kollam have also lost their last two games, but those games were against teams like Calicut and Kochi, and they still gave good competition to them. They made Kochi play 17.1 overs to chase down 131, and finished at 188 while chasing 2023 against Calicut. The team has a tremendous mix of youth and experience, and that is expected to help them beat Alleppey.

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 45%

Kollam Sailors chances of winning - 55%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

As the Alleppey Ripples batting unit collapsed against Trivandrum in their last game, Akarsh AK became the only batter from the team who made a statement. He scored 55 runs off 43 balls while opening the innings. The innings consisted of four fours, and two sixes. Just two more batters from the team scored in double digits, and none scored more than 14 runs. The 20-year-old would find a lot of inspiration from the knock, and would be hoping to catch eyeballs in his team's last outing of the KCL 2025. Betting on the youngster could prove to be a masterstroke on Thursday.

Aries Kollam Sailors opener Abhishek Nair would be expected to give a good start to his team in the high-stake match against Alleppey on Thursday. The 21-year-old has played some good knocks in the KCL 2025, and is the 12th highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored 235 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 121.13. It could be a smart move to place your bets on Nair.

Match Prediction Best Odds Alleppey Ripples to score over 21.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sachin Baby to score over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors Chance of Winning Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all twenty eight matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Thursday.

Weather Report

It might rain in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, September 4. However, any of the two matches of the KCL 2025 would not be impacted. The rain prediction has been made for the period between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM. The weather will clear up later in the day. With a humidity level of 83 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 24 km/h.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples kicked off their campaign with two back-to-back defeats. They defeated Trivandrum to register their first win before losing to Calicut. They found some momentum after winning their fifth and sixth match, but have lost their next three games thereafter.

Aries Kollam Sailors News & Player List

Aries Kollam Sailors Player List

Sachin Baby(c), Biju Narayanan, Sharafuddeen, Abhishek J Nair, MS Akhil, Vishnu Vinod, Pavan Raj, Eden Apple Tom, Vathsal Govind, Rahul Sharma, Anu, Amal AG, Ashik Muhammad, Bharath Soorya, Sachin PS, Vijay Viswanath, Jose S. Perayil, Ajayaghosh NS

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Nair Batter Vishnu Vinod (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sachin Baby (CAP) Batter Vathsal Govind Batter Sharafuddeen All-rounder Rahul Sharma Batter M Sajeevan Akhil Batter Amal AG Bowler Vijay Vishwanath Bowler Ajayaghosh Raj Bowler Eden Apple Tom Bowler

Aries Kollam Sailors Team Form

Defending champions, Aries Kollam Sailors kicked off their campaign with a one wicket win over Calicut. They lost two matches thereafter before beating Thrissur Titans by eight wickets. They lost to Alleppey Ripples by two runs, and then defeated Thrissur by three wickets. Kollam defeated Trivandrum Royals by seven wickets on Sunday, but once again lost to Calicut Globstars on Monday. On Wednesday, Kochi defeated them by six wickets.

Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors of Winning Head to Head

Aries Kollam Sailors and Alleppey Ripples met twice last year, and the former emerged victorious on both the occasions. However, they have lost one match this seaon against Alleppey.

Head to Head

Matches: 3

Aries Kollam Sailors: 2

Alleppey Ripples: 1

Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors of Winning Betting Odds

Aries Kollam Sailors to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Aries Kollam Sailors opening pair of Abhishek Nair and Vishnu Vinod could partner only for one run in their last outing against Kochi. The duo scored together 40 runs in their second-last match against Calicut, and 59 runs in their side's third-last fixture against Trivandrum. Vinod and Nair are amongst the top run-scorers in the KCL 2025. The former has scored 252 runs, while the latter has scored 235. They failed as an opening pair in their last outing against Alleppey and would be determined to make a statement against them this time around. We expect them to score over 19 runs together against them.

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Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Batters

Jalaj Saxena to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Jalaj Saxena has shone both with the bat and ball in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Apart from picking 11 wickets, the 38-year-old gave new shape to his team's batting line-up as an opener. In nine matches so far, Saxena has scored 268 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.78 and a strike rate of 148.07. The match against Kollam could be one last opportunity for him to shine again this season, and Saxena would not want to miss the opportunity.

Sachin Baby to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top run-scorer

Aries Kollam captain Sachin Baby could score only six runs in his side's last outing against Kochi. However, he is expected to bounce back in the all-important match against Alleppey. Baby is also amongst one of the top run-scorers in the KCL 2025. He has scored 290 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 154.26.

Alleppey Ripples vs Aries Kollam Sailors Top Bowlers

Sreeroop MP to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Sreeroop MP emerged as Alleppey's leading wicket-taker in their last match against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The He picked two wickets in his second-last outing against Kochi, and the medium pacer would now be the contender to be amongst the top wicket-takers in the Alleppey vs Kollam match as well.

Amal AG to be Aries Kollam Sailors’ top wicket-taker

Amal AG did not pick any wicket but was highly economical against Kochi in his last outing. He gave away just 15 runs in three overs. The performance showed that he could be in for an exceptional spell very soon. Amal picked two wickets in his last outing against Calicut Globstars. The right-arm pacer is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the KCL 2025. He has picked 11 wickets at an average of 18.