Facts: Alleppey's Jalaj Saxena scored 17 runs and picked one wicket in his last outing vs Trivandrum

Calicut Globstars' Akhil Scaria scored unbeaten 68 runs off 3 against Trivandrum on Sunday

Monu Krishan picked two wickets for Calicut in their last outing against Trivandrum

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars Chance of Winning

Calicut Globstars and Alleppey Ripples have endured similar fates in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. Both the teams lost their first two games, before winning the third one. The two teams now clash against each other, and the contest is expected to be a riveting one.

However, as per our analysis Calicut Globstars will have a better chance of beating Alleppey Ripples. The key reason behind it is the form of their batters. Apart from a decent opening pair, Calicut have a robust middle order, and two in-form batters in Akhil Scaria, and Salman Nizar. The performance of the bowling group was in question, but that too was somewhat addressed in their last fixture.

Alleppey Ripple’s batting unit is a concern. They would have ended up losing their third match as well if not from an unbeaten 66 off 30 from Mohammed Kaif. Thry were 85/5 in almost 12 overs while chasing 179. The bowlers haven’t impressed either, and therefore the all-round capability of Calicut is very likely to topple Alleppey on Tuesday.

Alleppey Ripples chances of winning - 40%

Calicut Globstars Chance chances of winning - 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mohammed Kaif played a key role in Alleppey's three-wicket win over Adani Trivandrum Royals on Sunday. He scored unbeaten 66 runs off just 30 balls in an innings which consisted of just one four and as many as seven sixes. The whirlwind knock makes him one of the favourites to deliver on Tuesday against Calicut Globstars. Placing your bets on Kaif can help you reap rich dividends.

Calicut Globstars captain Rohan Kunnummal has gone silent with the bat after scoring 54 runs off just 22 balls in his first outing of the KCL 2025. He has scored 14 and 12 runs in his next two outings. The captain would be looking to take some onus and deliver a win for his team on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has featured in 33 T20s and scored 1015 runs at a strike rate of 132.33, and an average of 35. Placing your bets on the skipper can prove to be a smart move.

Match Prediction Best Odds Alleppey Ripples to score over 19.5 runs before the fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Mohammed Azharuddeen to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Akhil Scaria to score over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bowl in all ten matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 so far. The same is expected to continue on Monday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be cloudy in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, August 25. However, the chances of rain would be 10 percent only. The temperature would hover around 31 degree celsius. The humidity level will reach up to 81%, and the wind speed would be around 23 km/h.

Alleppey Ripples News & Player List

Alleppey Ripples Player List

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Akshay Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Akshay TK, Basil NP, Jalaj Saxena, Sreehari S Nair, Mohammed Kaif, Aadithya Baiju, Anuj Jotin, Rahul Chandran, Sreeroop MP, Balu Babu, Arun KA, Abhishek P Nair, Akash Pillai, Mohammed Nazil, Arjun Nambia

Predicted Playing XI

Akshay TK Wicket-keeper Mohammed Kaif Batter Anuj Jotin Batter Abhishek Nair All-rounder Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Akshay Chandran All-rounder Mohammed Azharuddeen (CAP) Wicketkeeper-batter Vignesh Puthur Bowler Sreeroop MP Bowler Rahul Chandran Bowler Balu Babu Bowler

Alleppey Ripples Team Form

Alleppey Ripples lost their first match of the KCL 2025 by seven wickets against Thrissur Titans. In the second match, Kochi Blue Tigers defeated them by 34 runs. They finally defeated Adani Trivandrum Royals by three wickets on Monday. Alleppey managed to win just three of their ten league stage matches last year.

Calicut Globstars News & Player List

Calicut Globstars Player List

Rohan Kunnummal(c), Salman Nizar, Akhil Scaria, Anfal Pallam, Ajnas M, S Midhun, Sachin Suresh, Manu Krishnan, Akhil Dev, Monu Krishna, Ibnul Afthab, Ajith Raj, Preethish Pavan, Krishna Devan, Harikrishnan MU, Shine John Jacob, Ameersha SN, Krishna Kumar TV

Predicted Playing XI

Suresh Sachin (WK) Wicket-keeper Rohan Kunnummal (CAP) Batter Akhil Scaria All-rounder Manu Krishnan Wicket-keeper Salman Nizar Batter Pallam Anfal All-rounder Preethis Pawan All-rounder Krishna Devan Batter Harikrishnan MU Bowler Akhil Dev Bowler Sudhesan Midhun Bowler

Calicut Globstars Form

Calicut Globstars lost their opening two matches of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 before beating Adani Trivandrum Royals by seven wickets. In the previous season, they won seven out of their 10 league stage matches.

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars Head to Head

Alleppey Ripples and Calicut Globstars met twice last year. Globstars emerged victorious on both the occasions.

Head to Head

Matches: 2

Alleppey Ripples Won: 0

Calicut Globstars: 2

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars Betting Odds

Calicut Globstars to score over 20.5 runs before fall of first wicket @ 1.83 (Pari Match)

Calicut Globstars openers Suresh Sachin and Rohan Kunnummal partnered for 19 runs in their last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. Sachin scored 28 runs off 32 balls, while Kunnummal chipped in with 12 balls. In the second-last match, the duo forged a 22-run partnership. The first match of the KCL 2025 saw them score 36 runs together. The duo has given decent starts to Calicut Globstars, and considering the bowling attack of Alleppey, they should manage to score over 20 runs together once again.

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars T20 Greenfield International Stadium, null Alleppey Ripples Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.74 Bet Now! Calicut Globstars Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.98 Bet Now!

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars Top Batters

Mohammed Azharuddeen to be Alleppey Ripples' top batter

Alleppey Ripples captain Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 38 runs off just 22 balls in his last outing against Trivandrum. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The 31-year-old scored 56 runs off just 38 balls in Alleppey's tournament opener against Thrissur Titans. He smashed three fours and as many sixes. Azharuddeen can be among top run-getters on Tuesday as well.

Salman Nizar to be Calicut Globstars' top batter

Salman Nizar scored an unbeaten fifty in his last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The 34-ball innings for 51 runs consisted of five fours and three sixes. The 28-year-old southpaw is currently the leading run-scorer for his team in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. He has scored 149 runs in three matches at an average of 155.21.

Alleppey Ripples vs Calicut Globstars Top Bowlers

Aadithya Baiju to be Alleppey Ripples' top bowler

Aadithya Baiju picked two wickets in his last outing against Adani Trivandrum Royals. The Trivandrum opener remained unbeaten, but Baiju was successful in dismissing the number one and two batters. He would look to take inspiration from the performance and better his performance against Calicut on Tuesday.

Akhil Scaria to be Calicut Globstars' top bowler

Akhil Scaria continues to impress with the ball, just like how he did in the previous season where he finished as the leading run-scorer. The 26-year-old right-arm pacer picked three wickets in his last outing against trivandrum in which he gave away 35 runs in four overs. With nine wickets in three matches, he is leading the wicket tally once again.